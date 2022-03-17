WI Program Seeks to Create Resilient Grainshed

A new program is seeking to help Wisconsin's grain farmers build more environmentally and economically resilient operations.



The Midwest Grains Resource and Immersive Training (GRIT) program aims to bolster the Midwest's grainshed by increasing the number and diversity of small- and-mid sized farms across the region growing food-grade grains.



Christine Johnson, Midwest GRIT program manager at the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, which oversees the program, said strengthening farmers' resiliency benefits local consumers down the supply chain.



"So having that regional food system established and strong will just help both the farmer and our communities alike going forward," Johnson asserted.



According to the U.S. Agricultural Census, which is conducted every five years, Wisconsin gained small and large farms from 2012 to 2017, but lost more than 4,200 mid-sized farms.



The GRIT program includes a year of paid training and education programs for current and aspiring grain farmers. Applications for the program are open through the end of March.



At least a third of the program's open spots will be reserved for farmers who are women. Johnson, who is a farmer herself, said the initiative includes programming specifically to support gender-specific barriers for female farm operators and entrepreneurs.



"We're also holding space for other communities, such as Black and Indigenous farmers, and really making a point to decrease barriers within our region for all farmers that want to achieve success," Johnson explained.



Johnson added Ag Census data and state grain farmer training surveys suggest only 15% to 20% of grain farmers in the Midwest identify as female. About 35% of all farm operators in the state were women, up 16% from 2012.



In the coming months, North Dakotans will be filling baskets at local farmers markets. As vendors prepare this year's produce, communities around the state are reminded of the economic benefits associated with these markets.



This week, a variety of stakeholders tied to local food production took part in a workshop to discuss the intersection of farmers markets and community support.



Becca Jablonski, assistant professor and Food Systems Extension economist at Colorado State University, shared research on the topic. She noted that while these markets might not be huge economic engines, they do create positive gains that are felt in a variety of ways.



"Those sectors that are impacted are not just going to be in the case of a farmers market, farming sector, right?" said Jablonski. "They're also going to be the places where employees, for example, spend their money. So, on things like child care and grocery-store sales."



She noted that vendors often purchase local equipment, animals and other essentials to help with their food production, adding to the ripple effect.



Leaders from some North Dakota markets say common obstacles include access to suitable venues, as well as connections to local business leaders who could help with sponsorships.



Simone Wai - co-founder of Folkways, which hosts Red River Market in Fargo - said local marketing partnerships are another way communities can help these ventures succeed and become an economic asset.



"These organizations want to use the farmer's market to advertise their community to new residents," said Wai. "I know a lot of communities in the area are struggling with attracting new residents. And this is an awesome way to help do that."



She and other organizers have said that helping to build markets can make them more attractive for events, such as concerts.



The discussion also focused on fostering growth in areas where there's not as much competition, but still enough of a customer base to drive sales of local food.



Through a federal grant, the awareness effort is being led by the Entrepreneurial Center for Horticulture at Dakota College at Bottineau.







