Thursday, March 17, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 17, 2022
States across the country try innovative efforts to reduce numbers of incarcerated youth; California ranks poorly on one watchdog's environmental scorecard; and cellphone carriers phase out 3G networks.

2022Talks - March 17, 2022
Ukraine's president pleads with Congress for more weapons; President Biden announces $800 million more in aid; Federal Reserve increases interest rates; and HBCUs can get federal grants to boost campus security.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

WI Program Seeks to Create Resilient Grainshed

Thursday, March 17, 2022   

A new program is seeking to help Wisconsin's grain farmers build more environmentally and economically resilient operations.

The Midwest Grains Resource and Immersive Training (GRIT) program aims to bolster the Midwest's grainshed by increasing the number and diversity of small- and-mid sized farms across the region growing food-grade grains.

Christine Johnson, Midwest GRIT program manager at the Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, which oversees the program, said strengthening farmers' resiliency benefits local consumers down the supply chain.

"So having that regional food system established and strong will just help both the farmer and our communities alike going forward," Johnson asserted.

According to the U.S. Agricultural Census, which is conducted every five years, Wisconsin gained small and large farms from 2012 to 2017, but lost more than 4,200 mid-sized farms.

The GRIT program includes a year of paid training and education programs for current and aspiring grain farmers. Applications for the program are open through the end of March.

At least a third of the program's open spots will be reserved for farmers who are women. Johnson, who is a farmer herself, said the initiative includes programming specifically to support gender-specific barriers for female farm operators and entrepreneurs.

"We're also holding space for other communities, such as Black and Indigenous farmers, and really making a point to decrease barriers within our region for all farmers that want to achieve success," Johnson explained.

Johnson added Ag Census data and state grain farmer training surveys suggest only 15% to 20% of grain farmers in the Midwest identify as female. About 35% of all farm operators in the state were women, up 16% from 2012.

Disclosure: The Michael Fields Agricultural Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Hunger/Food/Nutrition, Rural/Farming, and Sustainable Agriculture. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


