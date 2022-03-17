Groups Advocate for Historic Latino Monuments in Texas

As it closes in on its first decade, a Minnesota organization connecting Asian American communities looks to have more of its voices included in policy matters. A key priority includes legislation to address hate crimes toward its members.



ThaoMee Xiong was recently named executive and network director for the Coalition of Asian American Leaders (CAAL), founded in 2013. She said based on the strong work carried out by past leadership, they are in good position to enter their next phase.



Xiong noted CAAL has seen policy victories in the past. But with her background, including being one of the first Hmong American lobbyists in Minnesota, she hopes to see more success at the state Capitol.



Xiong pointed to a bill which would broaden current statutes in responding to hate crimes.



"Our communities continue to experience individualized hate crimes as well as organizational hate crimes by individuals who feel like they're entitled to blame, shame and discriminate against Asian Americans," Xiong explained.



Supporters said the bill closes loopholes in investigating these incidents, including whether vandalized property is owned by the intended victim. Xiong added they hope it also encourages people to report something when they've been targeted in a hate crime.



It was nearly a year ago when six women of Asian descent were killed in a string of shootings in Georgia. While many elected leaders pledged support following the attacks, Xiong emphasized the public needs to have a greater understanding of what communities are experiencing.



"It's hard to elevate the concerns of hate crimes against Asians, when Asians themselves are invisible," Xiong stated.



Xiong stressed another legislative priority is expanding post-conviction relief. The change they are seeking would allow immigrants to fight a past conviction without fear of deportation. The bill has bipartisan support, but has been mired in a legislative logjam. Meanwhile, CAAL's longtime director, Bo Thao-Urabe has transitioned to an advisory role with the group.



The goal of a program through the Community Loan Fund is to connect with and support more minority-owned businesses in New Hampshire.



The Community-Driven Economic Empowerment Initiative is a pilot program, launched to increase access to technical assistance, training and loans for Black and Brown business owners.



Zachery Palmer - community business lender with the Community Loan Fund - said many businesses may not be in need of a loan or access to capital, but might be looking for advice, or the chance to help create a network of minority-owned businesses in the state.



"It's really important to have representation," said Palmer, "specifically for new Americans and people of color, who are essentially a generation or two behind from their white counterparts in knowing what is out there for assistance, and having a great relationship with your bank, and your CPA and lawyers, et cetera."



New Hampshire's population is more than 90% white, and Palmer said even though that is slowly changing over time, BIPOC business owners don't encounter many people at financial firms and banks who look like them.



James McKim, president of the Manchester branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, said it's important that business owners themselves are identifying the needs in their communities.



"How we could truly bring the resources needed for businesses to be successful to minority-owned businesses," said McKim, "who are not tied into the business and the economic development ecosystem of the state, and of their communities."



An analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found Black and Brown businesses were much harder hit in the early months of the pandemic - Black-owned small businesses experienced a 41% drop.



