Thursday, March 17, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 17, 2022
States across the country try innovative efforts to reduce numbers of incarcerated youth; California ranks poorly on one watchdog's environmental scorecard; and cellphone carriers phase out 3G networks.

2022Talks - March 17, 2022
Ukraine's president pleads with Congress for more weapons; President Biden announces $800 million more in aid; Federal Reserve increases interest rates; and HBCUs can get federal grants to boost campus security.

The Yonder Report - March 17, 2022
ESports are proving popular at rural colleges where traditional sports programs are too costly; millions could lose health coverage unless the public health emergency is extended; Congress moves to keep Postal Service intact; and coal miners push to extend funding for treatment of black lung disease.

Groups Advocate for Historic Latino Monuments in Texas

Every 30 seconds in the U.S. a Latino citizen turns 18, and it is Latino Advocacy Week, the second annual initiative where community leaders champion causes supporting Latinos across the nation.

This week, a series of events, meetings and webinars will be held by various community groups, nonprofits and elected officials across the country.

Jessica Godinez, conservation program manager for the Hispanic Access Foundation, said her organization advocates for issues including education, environmental justice and voting rights.

"Our hope is to really provide our community with the resources and the training to take leadership of their own advocacy," Godinez explained.

As of 2020, Godinez pointed out there were 32 million Hispanic-identified voters in the US. More than half the country's population growth comes from the Hispanic community.

From 2016 to 2020, Latino voter turnout tripled. Godinez noted Latinos make up 18% of the population, but only account for 1% of elected officials.

"We're motivated after the 2020 election where Latino voter turnout in battleground states was three times greater than in 2016," Godinez remarked.

According to the Hispanic Access Foundation, Latinos represent the largest untapped segment of the population when it comes to civic engagement and political potential.

One push this year in Texas is to recognize significant historical sites for the Latino community as national monuments.

Moses Borjas, pastor of Living Covenant Church in El Paso, strongly supports preserving historical culture, and he hopes President Joe Biden will proclaim the Castner Range a national monument.

"Keeping our lands open to get people involved with trails and climbing mountains," Borjas emphasized. "It's going to help our mental health, It's going to help our spiritual side, it's going to help our emotional side."

The Castner Range is a sight to see, Borjas contends, home to wildlife, special plants and grasses. The Antiquities Act of 1906 authorizes the president to protect areas of historical or scientific significance.

