The future of the Sunshine State's solar industry now depends on Gov. Ron DeSantis' veto pen.
Solar-power advocates want the governor to veto a bill the Legislature passed at the behest of the state's largest utility, Florida Power & Light, because they fear it would gut the rooftop solar industry.
If it becomes law, utilities would pay solar users less money for the excess energy they produce. They now get a full retail rate for the power they put back into the grid.
Heaven Campbell, is Florida program director for the group Solar United Neighbors, which was among 76 groups and businesses to send a letter to DeSantis Thursday.
"We believe that this is a bad bill," Campbell asserted. "This is a bill that's going to cost Florida families their jobs, their economic livelihood; and it's also going to be taking away customer choice, at the behest of a monopoly utility."
The utility companies see the current credits for customers who use solar as a "tax" on customers without net metering. Duke Energy has said the bill strikes a balance between consumers and the solar industry.
Critics have said passage of the bill would cut off cheaper, domestic energy sources and would even help Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Campbell called the bill a "job killer" in what is a growing industry. She added it stands to impact moderate and low-income Floridians the most.
"When a customer owns their own solar, they are able to control their own utility bill and that's extremely important for Florida families," Campbell contended. "Solar is actually not just for the wealthy, and a lot of solar customers themselves, the majority, are not wealthy. We know this from the utilities' own demographics."
In statements, FPL has said it "leads the nation in expanding cost-effective, large-scale solar," and also supports customers who choose to buy private rooftop solar systems. Backers of the bill call the solar incentives a regressive tax and say the bill would make solar energy more equitable for all.
Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.
A recent report found Tennessee households pay more than $6,000 a year on prescriptions, far more than the national average of around $4,000 dollars.
Yesterday, U.S. Senate lawmakers held a hearing on prescription-drug pricing, as inflation continues to drive up prices.
Steffany Stern, vice president for advocacy at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, testified astronomical drug prices for conditions such as MS force most individuals to rely on charity to cover the costs of their medications.
"It's very common for people with MS like my mom to have to rely on some kind of financial assistance to afford their costs," Stern explained. "Our studies show around 70% of people rely on financial assistance just so they can pay their out-of-pocket."
According to a report from the financial resource company ValuePenguin, since 2010, consumer spending on prescription and nonprescription drugs has increased every year. Last December the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform released a report which showed the list prices of several prescription drugs, including insulin, continue to climb.
Antonio Ciaccia, president of 3 Axis Advisors and CEO of 46 Brooklyn Research, said middle entities called Pharmacy Benefit Managers, who work to negotiate drug prices between insurance companies and pharmacies, are partly responsible for driving up the costs of drugs for consumers.
"Relatively speaking, considering their outsized role in impacting the price of medications, they've really kind of been overlooked and left to the side in a lot of the federal legislative efforts on drug pricing," Ciaccia contended.
Last month the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) deadlocked a vote on whether to examine the business practices of Pharmacy Benefit Managers, but some lawmakers are urging the agency to take action. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, recently wrote to the FTC, calling for a study on competition within the Pharmacy Benefit Manager industry.
As phone companies prepare to shut down their 3G networks, officials are urging Granite Staters to check if they use any affected devices.
AT&T already shut down its 3G network in February, T-Mobile has plans to do so in July and Verizon at the end of the year.
Mark Doyle, director, division of emergency services and communications for the New Hampshire Department of Safety, noted the transition away from 3G is to build capacity for newer networks, such as 5G, which is growing rapidly and takes a lot of bandwidth.
"3G is older technology but still is in use," Doyle explained. "It's in use in a number of different capacities, including phones, smartwatches, e-readers, medical-alert devices, tablets some home security systems and some automobile SOS systems."
He urged customers to reach out to their service carriers or other manufacturers of devices still reliant on 3G networks, and find out what they need to do to stay connected.
Most cellphones bought since 2008 run on 4G networks. Doyle pointed out carriers are working to get the message out to customers who still have 3G phones, but he worried people with prepaid phones may be unaware, because there's little communication between the carrier and the subscriber to a prepaid phone.
"It's a lot of these 3G phones that are the older phones that people may have traded in or even donated to local police departments that have in turn turned them over to homeless shelters or to domestic-violence shelters, for use by people who can't afford that service, to be able to call 911 automatically," Doyle emphasized.
Groups have brought concerns to the Federal Communications Commission over the network shutdowns. School administrators filed a petition because up to 10% of the country's school bus navigation systems still rely on 3G. And older Americans and the alarm industry worry about the number of security systems and medical-alert devices soon to be no longer compatible.
But the carriers countered they announced plans to move away from 3G with plenty of time for companies to make necessary upgrades.
Local credit union employees are providing volunteer financial counseling services to QVC plant employees and their immediate families who were impacted by the Rocky Mount warehouse fire.
The 1.5 million square foot distribution facility was severely damaged by a fire last December. Coastal Credit Union Branch Manger Shane Lancaster said residents can receive assistance with managing bills and income, miming damage to credit and navigating retirement.
"Especially with the QVC fire, you've instantly got almost 2,000 folks without a job," said Lancaster. "When you lose your job, there's a lot of hurdles to navigate, whether that be for getting on unemployment or finding a new job and adjusting to a new salary."
Those affected can visit 'carolinasfoundation.org/financial-first-responders.' Lancaster noted that individuals do not have to be a member of a credit union to request assistance.
He noted that seeking professional financial help can increase the odds of meeting saving goals or having a secure retirement.
"We definitely want to encourage folks to reach out to the different credit unions in the area," said Lancaster, "the credit unions that they are eligible for, and get connected to a financial professional. Going to somebody for the advice to help you kind of get perspective, regarding any financial issue that you have, is a key thing."
Vice President for Communications at Coastal Joe Mecca said credit unions offer financial services to nearly one-third of all Americans, and help to ensure that money stays in communities.
"Cooperatives are member-owned," said Mecca. "So we aim to return our profits back to our members, who are the people who use our products and services every day."
He notes that this year, Coastal Credit Union issued more than $4 million in special dividends to around 77,000 members through its Loyalty Bonus program.
Disclosure: Coastal Credit Union contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Education, Livable Wages/Working Families, Philanthropy. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.