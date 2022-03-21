WA Law Means Workers Are 'Silenced No More'

A new law in Washington state bans employers from silencing employees about illegal acts in the workplace.



The Silenced No More Act - which passed in the 2022 session - allows workers to file lawsuits for discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wage and hour violations.



It prohibits and nullifies nondisclosure agreements, or NDAs, on these issues - which the state already prohibited in sexual harassment cases.



Kelli Carson, government affairs deputy director with the Washington State Association for Justice, said nondisclosure clauses covering workplace violations are on the rise in contracts people sign at the start of a job.



"The original use of nondisclosure agreements was to protect trade secrets, and that still is in place," said Carson. "Nothing in this bill affects that. So that's still allowed. But in recent years, they've been increasing incredibly as a condition of employment."



California has passed a similar law. In Congress earlier this year, a bipartisan effort pushed legislation across the finish line to make it easier for workers to sue employers in cases of sexual harassment.



State Rep. Liz Berry - D-Seattle - was a sponsor of the bill. She said these types of provisions are mostly used by big tech companies.



"Despite the progress we've made in recent years, too many workers are still forced to sign NDAs and settlement agreements that silence them," said Berry. "This bill will allow all survivors of inappropriate or illegal workplace misconduct to share their experiences, if they choose to do so."



Carson says this law strengthens workers' rights.



"For a long time, people were always afraid of retaliation," said Carson. "People didn't want to speak up and they just wanted to keep their head down and keep their job. And with the Me Too movement, people, I think, are starting to feel a little bit more empowered to say I don't have to put up with unlawful conduct at work."



The bill currently is awaiting the governor's signature.







The future of the Sunshine State's solar industry now depends on Gov. Ron DeSantis' veto pen.



Solar-power advocates want the governor to veto a bill the Legislature passed at the behest of the state's largest utility, Florida Power & Light, because they fear it would gut the rooftop solar industry.



If it becomes law, utilities would pay solar users less money for the excess energy they produce. They now get a full retail rate for the power they put back into the grid.



Heaven Campbell, is Florida program director for the group Solar United Neighbors, which was among 76 groups and businesses to send a letter to DeSantis Thursday.



"We believe that this is a bad bill," Campbell asserted. "This is a bill that's going to cost Florida families their jobs, their economic livelihood; and it's also going to be taking away customer choice, at the behest of a monopoly utility."



The utility companies see the current credits for customers who use solar as a "tax" on customers without net metering. Duke Energy has said the bill strikes a balance between consumers and the solar industry.



Critics have said passage of the bill would cut off cheaper, domestic energy sources and would even help Russian President Vladimir Putin.



Campbell called the bill a "job killer" in what is a growing industry. She added it stands to impact moderate and low-income Floridians the most.



"When a customer owns their own solar, they are able to control their own utility bill and that's extremely important for Florida families," Campbell contended. "Solar is actually not just for the wealthy, and a lot of solar customers themselves, the majority, are not wealthy. We know this from the utilities' own demographics."



In statements, FPL has said it "leads the nation in expanding cost-effective, large-scale solar," and also supports customers who choose to buy private rooftop solar systems. Backers of the bill call the solar incentives a regressive tax and say the bill would make solar energy more equitable for all.



Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.



