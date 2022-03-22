WI Lawmakers Reintroduce 'Economic Justice Bill of Rights'

Wisconsin's legislative session has concluded, but Democrats still are pushing for a so-called "Economic Justice Bill of Rights."



Among other things, the resolution holds people are entitled to the right to unionize and access affordable health care and housing. It is nonbinding and essentially an affirmation of support for those principles.



Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, said a previous version of the resolution, which stagnated in the Legislature, served as inspiration for several bills in this past session.



"We are fighting for these values outlined in the Economic Justice Bill of Rights because we value humanity, Wisconsinites, their dignity, and we know that everyone deserves a right to safety," Hong outlined.



The chances of the measure passing through the Republican-held Legislature are slim at best. When the first version of the resolution was introduced last March, it was referred to a legislative Rules Committee, where it stagnated for a year before expiring with the end of the session a few weeks ago.



Rabbi Bonni Margulis, president of Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, said the COVID-19 pandemic exposed deep economic inequities, and the resolution could be a first step toward addressing disparities. Hers is one of several social-justice organizations supporting the measure.



"As we have seen low-income and communities of color bear the brunt of COVID, we've had to acknowledge that disparities in health outcomes are directly linked to lack of access to good-paying jobs, health insurance, safe affordable housing, clean air and clean water," Margulis explained.



According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wisconsin's unemployment rate hit 3% in January, matching pre-pandemic levels, which were the lowest since at least 2002.



Unless Gov. Tony Evers convenes a special session, and Republican leaders agree to take up new bills, lawmakers are not scheduled to return to the Capitol until 2023.



Another guilty verdict has been reached related to the police killing of George Floyd. It coincides with calls to provide more ways for Black Minnesotans to find healing and feel included.



Three fired Minneapolis police officers were found guilty Thursday on federal charges for violating Floyd's civil rights. It comes nearly a year after Derek Chauvin, another officer, was convicted on state charges in a landmark verdict.



Under the umbrellas of these cases, Black leaders noted there is still a lot of pain being felt, pointing to the recent police shooting of Amir Locke.



James Burroughs, vice president and chief equity and inclusion officer at Children's Minnesota, said the urgency should go beyond corporate statements of solidarity.



"What are you gonna do differently to push the people in St. Paul to say, 'Hey, no-knock warrants, they're not working for people who look like me,' " Burroughs asked.



Burroughs recently took part in a forum discussion hosted by the Minnesota-based Center for Economic Inclusion. At the state Capitol, lawmakers face pressure to adopt more comprehensive police reforms. Leaders from both major political parties acknowledged some bills have passed since Floyd's death, but advocates argued they lack teeth.



Thomas Harris, Jr., executive vice president and COO of Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare, said he recently moved to the area, and had to think hard about whether to do so in the wake of Floyd's killing.



He contended in the workplace, there needs to be an environment for Black colleagues to feel like they belong.



"They can come to work and be their true authentic self," Harris explained.



He added in the world of health care, BIPOC workers are trying to respond to the challenges brought on by the pandemic, with the added weight of racial injustice and violence in Black communities.



Meanwhile, Thursday's verdict follows this week's conviction of three white men in Georgia, standing trial on hate-crime charges for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.



