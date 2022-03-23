Wednesday, March 23, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 23, 2022
Play

The Affordable Care Act turns twelve today, almost a teenager. Beleaguered healthcare workers bargain across the country, and lawmakers are trying new approaches to juvenile justice.

2022Talks - March 23, 2022
Play

Sen. Ted Cruz questions Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson on critical race theory; Pentagon creates an independent panel to review military suicides; and White House officials warn of possible COVID test shortage.

The Yonder Report - March 24, 2022
Play

Hoops make headlines in Oklahoma as the Citizen Potawatomi Nation becomes the first tribe to own a professional basketball team; South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation raises world's largest native-owned buffalo herd; farmers face down rising prices for fertilizer; and New Mexico claims bragging rights as soil champions.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Mainers Spotlight Impact of Affordable Care Act, Signed 12 Years Ago Today

Play

Wednesday, March 23, 2022   

Twelve years ago today, then-President Barack Obama signed the Affordable Care Act (ACA) into law, and it has helped provide more than 156,000 Mainers with health coverage.

In the last decade, the national uninsured rate has dropped from more than 30% in 2013 to just under 9% in 2021.

Open enrollment ended in January, but some people may qualify for a special enrollment period if they've had a major life event such as losing other coverage, getting married or having a baby.

Ann Woloson, executive director of Maine Consumers for Affordable Healthcare, noted the American Rescue Plan included funds to help patients afford monthly health-insurance premiums through 2022.

"Even if people have looked in the past, and they thought it was too expensive, now is a good time to look," Woloson urged. "Assuming they qualify for a special enrollment period, to see if they might be able to get a better deal than they did in the past."

Groups are encouraging Congress to pass a measure to continue the subsidies on monthly premiums set to expire at the end of this year. Woloson noted in the last year, there has been a 10% increase in Mainers enrolling in marketplace plans.

Woloson added the ACA not only benefited those who have enrolled in Marketplace plans, but outlined essential health benefits all insurers are required to cover, such as prescription drugs, laboratory tests and access to mental-health services, to name a few.

"Something that we all assume would be covered by our health insurance, but before the ACA, you never knew whether or not the drug you needed or the lab tests you needed or some of the mental- or physical-health services that you needed were actually covered by your plan," Woloson recounted. "More people have coverage and everybody has greater consumer protections as a result of the Affordable Care Act."

Residents can apply for both MaineCare and marketplace insurance plans at CoverME.gov. The website has a tool to help people find what coverage is best for them, and Maine Consumers for Affordable Healthcare has a confidential helpline as well, at 1-800-965-7476.


get more stories like this via email
The Teach The Truth campaign believes Texas students deserve an "accurate, honest, and quality education to learn from the past in order to build a better future for themselves and country." (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

TX Coalition Outlines Plans to Counter "Education Censorship"

The Texas Freedom Network is calling for people to join a new campaign against what it calls "education censorship" across the state. The movement…

Social Issues

OH Study Makes Case for Online WIC Program

New research is making the case for an online system to better serve young families who depend on the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women…

Social Issues

Giving Circles Provide Way for Women to Engage in Philanthropy

Philanthropy groups are pointing out a big gap in donations toward groups focused on women's and girls' issues during Women's History Month this year…

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau's complaints about credit reporting surged 50% in 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Advocates: CA Bill Triggers Anti-Consumer Credit Reporting Loophole

A bill in the California Legislature to regulate credit-repair organizations has advocates concerned because it triggers a federal loophole allowing d…

Social Issues

Plattsburgh Nurses Union Fights for Fair Contract

Nurses at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh have been working without a contract for two years, and urged hospital administration …

Fewer than four in ten low-income renters in Michigan live in affordable units, and many are also inaccessible. (cunaplus/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MI Report: Invest Rescue Plan Funds in Affordable, Accessible Housing

A new report found older Michiganders and people with disabilities face some of the greatest barriers to housing, and systemic racism has led to …

Social Issues

ACLU Class-Action Suit Challenges CT Prison Debt Law

The ACLU of Connecticut has sued the governor's and attorney general's offices, saying the state's prison debt law violates the excessive-fines …

Social Issues

Report: NY's Excluded Workers Fund a Model for Future, Other States

A new report makes the case for New York to continue its Excluded Workers Fund, which was started during the pandemic to provide payments to …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021