MI Report: Invest Rescue Plan Funds in Affordable, Accessible Housing

A new report found older Michiganders and people with disabilities face some of the greatest barriers to housing, and systemic racism has led to higher rates of disability among people of color.



Renter households at or below 30% of the median income in Michigan are 77% more likely to include older adults or adults with disabilities.



Julie Cassidy, senior policy analyst at the Michigan League for Public Policy and the report's author, said the pandemic worsened a shortage of affordable housing which had already reached a crisis point in many communities, and people with disabilities and older Americans often are disproportionately impacted.



"Skyrocketing home prices and rents over the last decade or so really affect them the most," Cassidy pointed out. "And people with disabilities have faced compounding discrimination throughout their lives, and that limits their earnings as adults."



The report showed nearly one in three Michiganders has a disability, and Michigan is one of the fastest-aging states in the nation. Cassidy argued it is important to use funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to both promote aging in place and to improve quality of life for those in congregate nursing-home settings.



Cassidy added disability rates increase with age, and systemic racism has created disparities as well. She noted Black, brown and Indigenous people face higher exposure to pollution, substandard housing conditions and experience of toxic stress at higher rates.



"Many of these things are a result of residential segregation and other discriminatory housing policies that have been occurring in our country for decades, and those disparities widen as people grow older," Cassidy explained. "In this way, kind of ableism and ageism tend to have a disproportionate impact on people of color."



The report suggested using American Rescue Plan funds to invest in home repairs and modifications for safety and accessibility, expand access to home- and community-based care and invest in the care workforce. It also recommended reducing nursing-home crowding by developing smaller homes, for 10 or 12 people, and converting multi-person rooms to singles to reduce the spread of contagious illness.



Cassidy emphasized the importance of accessible housing being well integrated into the community. She contended when developers seek subsidies from the state, accessibility standards vary based on size of the building, so there are often not enough units, and they are often segregated in certain buildings or neighborhoods. She hopes to see new standards applied to all buildings.



"This will give people more options throughout the community," Cassidy outlined. "And give them options in neighborhoods where they have better access to jobs, education, health care, transportation, recreation, all of those things that we all need to live a full and healthy life."



A bill before the Legislature would make it harder for manufactured-housing communities in New Hampshire to become resident-owned communities (ROCs), by requiring 51% of all residents to vote in favor of an offer to purchase.



Under current law, when a manufactured-home park is being sold, residents have the option to purchase it themselves and form a cooperative, with help from Community Loan Fund and local bank partners.



New Hampshire has 140 resident-owned communities now, with roughly 8,500 residents, most of them low-income.



Tara Reardon, vice president of the ROC-NH Community Loan Fund, said there are sometimes barriers to participation at the initial vote, or people are not interested at first.



"It's not unusual that we have less than 51% who make the decision to move forward," Reardon explained. "But it is the norm that by the time they get to a purchase and sale and buy in their community, that 100% of the households do join these cooperatives."



Those who testified in support of the bill said there are problems with the interest rates the Community Loan Fund charges and differences in rent. Reardon countered the proposal would not solve those problems, instead essentially preventing any community from purchasing itself. The bill has a hearing in the state Senate today.



Reardon added manufactured-home parks tend to be big, flat, even plots of land with water and sewer hooked up to them, which makes them really attractive to developers. However, she pointed out when residents of the community buy it, they set the rules themselves.



"When investors buy a resident-owned community, sometimes they raise the rent and make it unaffordable, which is one issue," Reardon emphasized. "And sometimes they, because New Hampshire law allows them, can give an 18-month notice, collect the rent for 18 months, and then just remove all the homes."



She added there are many reasons residents may not join the co-op at first. They may not be able to attend meetings because of work, caregiving, transportation or mobility issues, or they may fear retaliation from park owners if the offer doesn't go through.



A new alliance has formed to address Connecticut's affordable housing crisis, with a focus on its urban centers.



"Growing Together Connecticut" is a multi-year effort to pass housing laws and reforms that confront discriminatory policies, like redlining, that have led to disinvestment in cities.



One way to do that is through "fair-share" policies, that require cities to plan and zone for an adequate amount of affordable housing, based on need.



Erin Boggs - executive director of Open Communities Alliance, a coalition member - said these policies would make Connecticut a stronger state.



"We have many communities in the state that we have assessed as very low opportunity," said Boggs. "We want to change that, and we want to make sure that opportunity is available in an equal way across the state."



New Jersey has had fair-share policies in place for decades. Opponents have said they're burdensome for towns and cities and can be difficult to enforce.



Boggs said the coalition will soon launch a months-long listening session statewide, and will use the results to draft policy proposals for the 2023 legislative session.



Karen DuBois-Walton is the president of Elm City Communities - New Haven's housing authority, which serves six-thousand families a year.



She said their waitlist, which includes families with current addresses in surrounding towns, is a snapshot of the lack of affordable housing. She added certain housing policies have played a role in allowing only some Connecticut communities to build wealth.



"And knowing that wealth is so much tied to ownership of homes, Growing Together Connecticut really brings those two pieces together," said DuBois-Walton. "How are we going to get access to affordable housing in suburban communities? And how are we going to make our cities the most vibrant places they can be also, in our state?"



Connecticut is short an estimated 140,000 affordable housing units.



Estimates based on New Jersey's fair-share law show these policies could generate 300,000 new housing units and over $60 billion in income for Connecticut residents, according to the coalition.







