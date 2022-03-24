Thursday, March 24, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 24, 2022
Play

Iconic stateswoman Madeline Albright has died at 84; a Black official reacts to the race-based grilling of Ketanji Brown Jackson; and the Biden administration is urged to speed the clean-energy transition.

2022Talks - March 24, 2022
Play

The U.S. accuses Russia of war crimes; President Biden meets with NATO allies in Brussels; and it was an emotional day for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson at her confirmation hearing.

The Yonder Report - March 24, 2022
Play

Hoops make headlines in Oklahoma as the Citizen Potawatomi Nation becomes the first tribe to own a professional basketball team; South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation raises world's largest native-owned buffalo herd; farmers face down rising prices for fertilizer; and New Mexico claims bragging rights as soil champions.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

MN Broadband Bill Would Connect Widely Scattered Residents

Play

Thursday, March 24, 2022   

Thanks to state and federal commitments, Minnesota soon will unleash a large sum of funding to ensure more residents have broadband internet access, but industry groups warn of missing homes as work ramps up and hope a legislative plan addresses logistical issues.

Last year, Minnesota lawmakers approved spending $70 million dollars to expand the state's networks for high-speed internet. A House bill would create a specialized grant program to convince providers to extend cable lines to homes in far-flung areas.

Rep. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, the bill's sponsor, said Minnesota needs to get the effort right.

"Policymakers and stakeholders need to examine every part of the funding and construction process and eliminate as many barriers to deployment as possible, ensuring no one is left behind," Rasmusson asserted.

Issues include some homes showing up on broadband maps as served, even though they are not connected, hurting their eligibility for assistance. Rasmusson added existing grant programs are too large to cover a handful of smaller properties. The $70 million comes from American Rescue Plan funding, on top of other federal dollars being made available to the state for broadband development.

The bill, which has bipartisan support, cleared a House committee this week and was sent to another panel in the chamber.

Anna Boroff, executive director of the Minnesota Cable Communications Association, said offering smaller grants for line extensions has worked in other states to help close gaps.

"Unless we provide the Office of Broadband with tools to identify and reach them, these locations will continue to wait for service or be forced to come up with the funds to pay a provider to serve them," Boroff pointed out.

Gaps in broadband access have received extra focus during the pandemic with households working remotely, along with distance learning. Advocates argued it is especially difficult for low-income families to thrive if they do not have reliable internet service. Roughly 240,000 homes around the state do not have high-speed internet.


get more stories like this via email
Ohio's 2020 and 2021 State of the State speeches were canceled because of the pandemic. (Ohio Governor's Office)

Social Issues

DeWine's State-of-State Promises: Groups Say Proof is in the Policy

In his second State of the State address on Wednesday, Gov. Mike DeWine promised a bright future for Ohio, but policy analysts said the proof is in …

Environment

Far-Reaching Conservation Program Receives Full Funding from Congress

An important conservation program has received its full funding in Congress' latest budget. The Land and Water Conservation Fund will be able to …

Social Issues

Groups Criticize Racial Undertones at Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing

Black leadership groups are speaking out about what they see as racially charged lines of questioning during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing fo…

Gov. Chris Sununu has said he plans to veto congressional maps passed by the New Hampshire General Court. (Wikimedia Commons)

Social Issues

Gov. Sununu Commits to Vetoing Proposed NH Congressional District Maps

Gov. Chris Sununu released a proposal for a new congressional voting district map this week, after committing to vetoing the map which passed the …

Health and Wellness

ID Advocates Look to Future as Abortion Access Curtailed

Access to abortion care will be significantly reduced in Idaho after the Legislature passed one of the most restrictive laws in the country. The …

Research shows Latino and Black children experienced the largest percentage-point increases in poverty since the federal expanded Child Tax Credit expired at the end of 2021. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Without Child Tax Credit, More WV Kids Were Pushed Back into Poverty

It is estimated 50,000 West Virginia children are once again living below the poverty line, since families received their final expanded Child Tax …

Environment

NM Summit Works to Solve Safe Passage for People, Wildlife

Shrinking wildlife habitat puts big-game animals at greater risk of colliding with cars and trucks, and has led to the Wildlife Corridors Action Plan …

Social Issues

CO Tenant Advocates: Mobile-Home Residents Need More Rent Safeguards

A bill before the General Assembly would put safeguards in place to promote accountability and affordability in mobile home parks. More than 100,000 …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021