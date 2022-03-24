MN Broadband Bill Would Connect Widely Scattered Residents

Thanks to state and federal commitments, Minnesota soon will unleash a large sum of funding to ensure more residents have broadband internet access, but industry groups warn of missing homes as work ramps up and hope a legislative plan addresses logistical issues.



Last year, Minnesota lawmakers approved spending $70 million dollars to expand the state's networks for high-speed internet. A House bill would create a specialized grant program to convince providers to extend cable lines to homes in far-flung areas.



Rep. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, the bill's sponsor, said Minnesota needs to get the effort right.



"Policymakers and stakeholders need to examine every part of the funding and construction process and eliminate as many barriers to deployment as possible, ensuring no one is left behind," Rasmusson asserted.



Issues include some homes showing up on broadband maps as served, even though they are not connected, hurting their eligibility for assistance. Rasmusson added existing grant programs are too large to cover a handful of smaller properties. The $70 million comes from American Rescue Plan funding, on top of other federal dollars being made available to the state for broadband development.



The bill, which has bipartisan support, cleared a House committee this week and was sent to another panel in the chamber.



Anna Boroff, executive director of the Minnesota Cable Communications Association, said offering smaller grants for line extensions has worked in other states to help close gaps.



"Unless we provide the Office of Broadband with tools to identify and reach them, these locations will continue to wait for service or be forced to come up with the funds to pay a provider to serve them," Boroff pointed out.



Gaps in broadband access have received extra focus during the pandemic with households working remotely, along with distance learning. Advocates argued it is especially difficult for low-income families to thrive if they do not have reliable internet service. Roughly 240,000 homes around the state do not have high-speed internet.



A bill in the California Legislature to regulate credit-repair organizations has advocates concerned because it triggers a federal loophole allowing debt collectors to ignore correspondence on behalf of consumers.



Under Assembly Bill 2424, credit-repair organizations in the state would be required to identify themselves on their correspondence to debt collectors when attempting to help people with credit-report errors or other issues.



Eric Kamerath, legal counsel for the Lexington Law Firm, which helps people with their credit reports, said because federal law preempts California regulations in a conflict, debt collectors can ignore the letters they receive from advocates.



"Under existing federal law, if Assembly Bill 2424 passed, consumer correspondence that identified any third-party assistance, even from a non-profit organization, could be ignored," Kamerath explained.



The loophole under the Fair Credit Reporting Act allows debt collectors, furnishers and credit-reporting agencies to ignore, without explanation, any letter sent on behalf of a consumer by a third party.



On the federal level, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who chairs the House Committee on Financial Services, has called for an overhaul of the U.S. credit-reporting system.



Andre Chapple, CEO of the African American Empowerment Coalition in Los Angeles, which assists communities with fixing errors on credit reports, along with free financial workshops twice a week bringing in 150-200 people, said the federal loophole can have long-term effects if people are unable to get help to fix their credit.



"We don't tell people that they can't hire a plumber," Chapple remarked. "We allow people in every industry to use an expert if they choose to do so, because it doesn't take their right away to do it themselves, but it gives them an option to do it with someone who actually does this every day and has the expertise to do it."



The bill will have a hearing in the Assembly Banking and Finance Committee next Monday.



A new law in Washington state bans employers from silencing employees about illegal acts in the workplace.



The Silenced No More Act - which passed in the 2022 session - allows workers to file lawsuits for discrimination, harassment, retaliation and wage and hour violations.



It prohibits and nullifies nondisclosure agreements, or NDAs, on these issues - which the state already prohibited in sexual harassment cases.



Kelli Carson, government affairs deputy director with the Washington State Association for Justice, said nondisclosure clauses covering workplace violations are on the rise in contracts people sign at the start of a job.



"The original use of nondisclosure agreements was to protect trade secrets, and that still is in place," said Carson. "Nothing in this bill affects that. So that's still allowed. But in recent years, they've been increasing incredibly as a condition of employment."



California has passed a similar law. In Congress earlier this year, a bipartisan effort pushed legislation across the finish line to make it easier for workers to sue employers in cases of sexual harassment.



State Rep. Liz Berry - D-Seattle - was a sponsor of the bill. She said these types of provisions are mostly used by big tech companies.



"Despite the progress we've made in recent years, too many workers are still forced to sign NDAs and settlement agreements that silence them," said Berry. "This bill will allow all survivors of inappropriate or illegal workplace misconduct to share their experiences, if they choose to do so."



Carson says this law strengthens workers' rights.



"For a long time, people were always afraid of retaliation," said Carson. "People didn't want to speak up and they just wanted to keep their head down and keep their job. And with the Me Too movement, people, I think, are starting to feel a little bit more empowered to say I don't have to put up with unlawful conduct at work."



The bill currently is awaiting the governor's signature.







