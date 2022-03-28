Monday, March 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 28, 2022
Using Defense Production Act to boost renewable energy could be a mixed environmental blessing; states may extend COVID relief for hunger and homelessness; and farmers are hit hard by rising gas prices.

2022Talks - March 28, 2022
Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power;' Nebraska congressman will resign after lying to FBI; pressure mounts on Justice Clarence Thomas over his wife's texts; and Congress is urged to control drug costs.

The Yonder Report - March 24, 2022
Hoops make headlines in Oklahoma as the Citizen Potawatomi Nation becomes the first tribe to own a professional basketball team; South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation raises world's largest native-owned buffalo herd; farmers face down rising prices for fertilizer; and New Mexico claims bragging rights as soil champions.

Hearing Today on Bill to Extend CA Eviction Protections

Monday, March 28, 2022   

A bill to extend some eviction protections for another three months, through July 1, is set to be heard in the State Assembly today.

The move comes as time is running out for people to apply to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which stops accepting applications on Thursday.

Tina Rosales, housing attorney and lobbyist for the Western Center on Law and Poverty, said people who lost their income as a result of the pandemic should apply now on application.

"The program will pay 100% of back rent and rent going forward for a total of 18 months," Rosales explained. "Landlords and tenants both can apply."

The eviction protections are designed to stave off a wave of homelessness because approximately 366,000 people are waiting for their applications to be processed. According to the state Housing is Key website, the program has paid out more than $2.4 billion so far, an average of $11,000 per household.

Rosales pointed out many people whose primary language is not English have had a tough time filing a case, but the kinks are mostly worked out now.

"There were technical glitches and problems with the application, so Spanish- and Chinese-speaking tenants were unable to apply for the program," Rosales noted. "And now, they only have a few days to apply."

People can apply regardless of their immigration status. The application requires proof of income and proof their household income does not exceed 80% of the median for their area.


