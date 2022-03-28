Hearing Today on Bill to Extend CA Eviction Protections

A bill to extend some eviction protections for another three months, through July 1, is set to be heard in the State Assembly today.



The move comes as time is running out for people to apply to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, which stops accepting applications on Thursday.



Tina Rosales, housing attorney and lobbyist for the Western Center on Law and Poverty, said people who lost their income as a result of the pandemic should apply now on application.



"The program will pay 100% of back rent and rent going forward for a total of 18 months," Rosales explained. "Landlords and tenants both can apply."



The eviction protections are designed to stave off a wave of homelessness because approximately 366,000 people are waiting for their applications to be processed. According to the state Housing is Key website, the program has paid out more than $2.4 billion so far, an average of $11,000 per household.



Rosales pointed out many people whose primary language is not English have had a tough time filing a case, but the kinks are mostly worked out now.



"There were technical glitches and problems with the application, so Spanish- and Chinese-speaking tenants were unable to apply for the program," Rosales noted. "And now, they only have a few days to apply."



People can apply regardless of their immigration status. The application requires proof of income and proof their household income does not exceed 80% of the median for their area.



Nurses at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh have been working without a contract for two years, and urged hospital administration to come to the table to negotiate.



Members of the New York State Nurses Association at the facility include not only registered nurses, but also pharmacists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, nutritionists and laboratory staff, among others.



Liz Craigmyle, a registered nurse who works in the emergency room at the hospital, said in the last decade, the nurses' pension, morale among workers, and standards of care at the hospital have been slowly disintegrating.



"We're trying to negotiate a contract that includes safe staffing, fair pay, and the benefits that we currently have continuing," Craigmyle explained. "It's never a good idea to stretch nursing at the bedside so thin. Safe standards exist for a reason."



She pointed out the union fought for high-quality health insurance in its last contract negotiation, but the University of Vermont Health Network, which runs the hospital, is aiming to pull it back. Union members picketed last week to try to put pressure on the administration to start new negotiations.



Craigmyle added the network has imposed restructuring which created issues with nurse-patient ratios, and are filling positions with expensive travel nurses instead of working on recruitment and retention.



"We've been experiencing a brain drain of qualified say three- to five-year intermediate-level nurses," Craigmyle asserted. "And most of that has come from the fact that the administration here continues to fail to entice them to stay by denying them a fair and legal contract and attempting to take away their health care."



Research shows having lower nurse-to-patient ratios makes a big difference for the patients, nurses and hospital. Hospitals with one nurse for every eight patients experience on average five additional deaths per 1,000 patients than hospitals who have one nurse for every four patients.



And the research showed safe staffing reduces turnover, which saves the hospital money. It costs about $82,000 to $88,000 to replace a registered nurse.



