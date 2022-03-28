Speed Cameras Suggested Amid MN's Road Safety Woes

Authorities and lawmakers say Minnesota has a problem with reckless drivers - and it creates deadly consequences for others on the road. Legislation would create speed-camera pilot programs to help keep motorists safe, but the idea has skeptics.



Over the past two years, traffic fatalities have spiked in Minnesota, including nearly 500 last year, with speed cited as a common factor.



St. Paul resident Sarah Risser recently testified in support of the camera bill, pointing to the 2019 death of her teenage son. The vehicle he was in was struck by a speeding truck that crossed the center line.



"We are facing a growing public health crisis of road fatalities," said Risser. "Our roads are getting more dangerous, and our safety policies are not keeping up."



The House bill would allow Minnesota's Transportation and Public Safety departments to team up with communities to develop pilot programs for speed camera use, in work and school zones.



Some lawmakers in the hearing raised privacy concerns, and questioned whether the cameras would unfairly target the car's owner, rather than the driver.



Skeptics also referred to the former red-light camera program in Minneapolis, which was struck down by the state Supreme Court. Bill sponsors say their plan contains language to address those concerns.



And Frank Douma - research scholar at the Center for Transportation Studies at the University of Minnesota - said his research has shown speed cameras are a reliable deterrent in reducing crashes.



"Automated enforcement speed cameras allow that kind of certainty to exist," said Douma, "much more than needing to deploy peace officers to be able to actually issue tickets."



The plan was laid over in committee in the DFL-led House. There's a companion bill in the Republican-controlled Senate.



Despite the public outcry over fatal crashes, it's unclear whether the idea will gain traction, as lawmakers face other key priorities.







References: STATE V. KUHLMAN ACLU of Minnesota 2022

Identifying Issues Related to Deploying Automatic Enforcement in Minnesota Frank Douma/the University of Minnesota 3/25/22



get more stories like this via email



Beyond roads and bridges, the new federal infrastructure law injects billions of dollars into projects designed to make states more climate resilient.



To capture all of those funds, matching grants are required, and Minnesota lawmakers are asked to do their part.



Last fall, the $1.2 trillion infrastructure law was approved, with Minnesota in line to receive roughly $7 billion over five years, including funds for power-grid modernization and expansion of electric public transit.



Kevin Lee, deputy commissioner for division of energy resources at the Minnesota Department of Commerce, said a significant portion of the funds come in the form of competitive grants, meaning Minnesota has to be prepared.



"We have to seize that opportunity ourselves," Lee asserted. "It's not gonna happen on its own. It's not an allotment that will just come our way no matter what. And so that's why we're really focused on this readiness aspect."



The department, along with clean-energy advocates, called on the Legislature to approve an initial fund of $20 million for matching climate grants, arguing with the state sitting on a budget surplus of $9 billion, it is a small commitment to provide long-term value. However, with party divisions over how to use the surplus, it is unclear if the Legislature will act.



Additional matching funds will be needed for other sectors, including transportation, and supporters worry about wasting funding opportunities.



Anne Borgendale, communications director for the group Clean Up the River Environment, which serves rural Minnesota, said smaller school districts need all the help they can get to secure electric school buses.



"I think rural communities can be very excited to have dollars to help schools who are always cash strapped to afford these upgrades that will help them save money in the long run," Borgendale contended.



Under the federal law, $2.5 billion has been set aside for electric buses, but without matching funds, not all the purchase will be covered.



Borgendale pointed out rural Minnesota also would benefit from having more electric-vehicle charging stations. She added taking full advantage of the aid makes communities more competitive when it is hard to afford upgrades.



"Some communities might feel like they just have to pass over some of these opportunities if there weren't some of those matching dollars available from the state," Borgendale explained.



According to the state budget director, roughly 85% of Minnesota's share of federal infrastructure funds comes with matching requirements.



References: House Resolution 3684 (2021) 11/15/2021

Federal funding information Minn. Office of Management and Budget 02/08/2022



get more stories like this via email

