PNS Daily Newscast - March 28, 2022
Using Defense Production Act to boost renewable energy could be a mixed environmental blessing; states may extend COVID relief for hunger and homelessness; and farmers are hit hard by rising gas prices.

2022Talks - March 28, 2022
Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power;' Nebraska congressman will resign after lying to FBI; pressure mounts on Justice Clarence Thomas over his wife's texts; and Congress is urged to control drug costs.

The Yonder Report - March 24, 2022
Hoops make headlines in Oklahoma as the Citizen Potawatomi Nation becomes the first tribe to own a professional basketball team; South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation raises world's largest native-owned buffalo herd; farmers face down rising prices for fertilizer; and New Mexico claims bragging rights as soil champions.

Without State Help, IA Loses Local Flood-Prevention Staff

Iowa is in danger of losing momentum for local coordination of flood prevention projects. That's the prediction of groups with ties to Watershed Management Authorities, whose funding request fell short at the State Capitol this session.

WMAs bring together cities, counties, and soil & water conservation districts to better manage flooding and other issues within a watershed. Nearly half of Iowa's 27 authorities have coordinators - and funding for the positions is expiring.

Kate Giannini, program and communications specialist for the Iowa Watershed Approach, said she worries about not having these voices to help build local strategies.

"We're always going to have the threat of floods," said Giannini. "But if we can try to mitigate and slow that water down, as much as we can, that's definitely going to help reduce the damages."

A key federal grant used to fund the coordinator positions sunsets at the end of June. The Center for Rural Affairs said four coordinators have already lost their jobs, with another handful expected to soon step down.

Supporters say despite not getting the funds they needed from the Legislature - through an earlier tax proposal in the Senate - they're maintaining talks with key decision-makers.

Watershed Management Authorities, established in 2010, now cover roughly 40% of Iowa.

Giannini said some of it is behind-the-scenes work, but the effort has helped inspire projects that have more public engagement. That includes the interactive Missouri River Flood Information System.

"It's a real-time information system," said Giannini. "When the flood is occurring, people know what that floodway is going to look like."

Kate Hansen - policy associate at the Center for Rural Affairs - wondered how the lack of coordinators will affect local projects that are shovel-ready but might need some administrative finesse to turn them into reality.

"Coordinators are the ones that know this, that have these relationships," said Hansen. "And so just on - you know - July 1 to kind of snap your fingers, not have that important role in place, that really would be at the detriment to the momentum these groups have had."



Early, in-person voting is slated to start Apr. 5 for the May 3 Ohio primary election. (Tim Evanson/Flickr)

Ohio's 2022 Primary: Groups Urge New Date, Not Two Dates

With just five weeks before the May 3 primary election - and Ohio's legislative redistricting debacle still not settled - voting-rights groups say it'…

Voting-Rights Groups Vow to Fight on After Victory in Washoe County

Fresh off a victory in Washoe County, Nevada groups fighting for greater access to voting are turning their attention to ballot measures seeking to …

USDA’s Wildlife Services Killed More Than 400,000 Native Wildlife in 2021

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's latest report on its wildlife killing program, which aims to reduce the loss of livestock to carnivores…

Numerous studies have shown that when children are given healthy food, they do better in school and stay healthier overall. (Adobe Stock)

Children’s Advocates Urge Lawmakers to Extend School Meals for All

Federal COVID relief funds that helped expand access to school meals for all kids regardless of their ability to pay are set to expire in June…

Speed Cameras Suggested Amid MN's Road Safety Woes

Authorities and lawmakers say Minnesota has a problem with reckless drivers - and it creates deadly consequences for others on the road. Legislation …

The largest number of rental-assistance applications have come from the South Bay Area plus Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Ventura counties. (Richard Villalon/Adobestock)

Hearing Today on Bill to Extend CA Eviction Protections

A bill to extend some eviction protections for another three months, through July 1, is set to be heard in the State Assembly today. The move comes …

Along with Prices, Hunger Rises in Texas

Prices for food, gas and housing are all higher in Texas this year than last. And for local food banks, that means the need for their services is …

As Costs Rise, Opportunities Dwindle for NC Small Farmers

Advocates for small farms and ranches in North Carolina say the businesses are ready to bring local, affordable meats and produce to residents…

 

