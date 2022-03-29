Tuesday, March 29, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 29, 2022
Play

We spotlight securing independence for people with disabilities; experts offer tips for dealing with stress going back to the office; and Nebraska could ban any procedure to end a pregnancy at any stage.

2022Talks - March 28, 2022
Play

Biden says Putin 'cannot remain in power;' Nebraska congressman will resign after lying to FBI; pressure mounts on Justice Clarence Thomas over his wife's texts; and Congress is urged to control drug costs.

2022Talks - March 29, 2022
Play

President Biden unveils his 2023 budget; the Jan. 6 Committee considers contempt charges against two Trump advisers; and nearly half of Americans are very concerned Russia may target U.S. with nuclear weapons.

Social Issues  |  LGBTQIA Issues    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

LGBTQ Advocates Plan Legal Challenge to FL 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Play

Tuesday, March 29, 2022   

Public schoolteachers in Florida are now prohibited from giving classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, or what critics dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

Critics accuse DeSantis, a likely 2024 Republican presidential candidate, of playing politics at the expense of vulnerable LGBTQ youths. During Monday's bill-signing news conference, DeSantis said teaching kindergarten-aged kids "they can be whatever they want to be" was "inappropriate" for children.

Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, who is openly gay, said during a counter news conference by Equality Florida she's wondering about the children.

"All the other adults on this call will be able to navigate this, but it's our babies that I am concerned about," Rayner asserted. "It's our babies who may not be in supportive environments at home and then now are no longer going to be able to have that supportive environment at school."

Equality Florida, which advocates for the LGBTQ community, announced "swift and fierce" litigation to fight against the bill. They are creating a legal-defense fund to support LGBTQ youths and their families who feel the bill violates their rights.

Joe Saunders, senior political director for Equality Florida, said the legal defense fund is necessary after seeing children be bullied for speaking up and against the bill. He warned the law already has caused significant damage.

"Chills efforts to create inclusive school environments and isolates LGBTQ young people who are already at staggeringly higher risk of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation," Saunders explained.

DeSantis and some other Republicans said the measure is reasonable and parents, not teachers, should be managing subjects about sexual orientation and gender identity.

Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, said the bill is based on a falsehood, denying claims kids are being taught inappropriate topics. The move comes as even the Walt Disney Company, an influential player in Florida politics, continues to face backlash for its slow response to speak against the bill which is now law.


get more stories like this via email
The California Parent and Youth Helpline provides trained counselors to listen to people's problems and steer them to the right resources. (Tanitost/Adobestock)

Social Issues

CA Parents Anonymous Program Gets $1 Million Grant to Strengthen Families

The California Parent and Youth Helpline just got a lifeline from the federal government, to the tune of $1 million. President Joe Biden recently …

Social Issues

Nearly a Quarter of Iowans Extremely Vulnerable to Disasters

From historic floods to the 2020 derecho, Iowans are familiar with natural disasters. With the spring storm season underway, local governments are …

Social Issues

Health Coverage Extension Seen as Reducing Risks for New Moms in IA

As maternal death rates go up, states are considering whether to extend postpartum coverage through Medicaid. Supporters in Iowa hope lawmakers take …

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision will not affect who's on the ballot or how folks cast their vote in next week's spring election. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

WI Advocates: SCOTUS Decision to Have Major Impact on Black Communities

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Wisconsin's legislative redistricting plan, a move advocates said will have long-lasting impacts for the …

Health and Wellness

CT Report: After 2 Years of COVID, Lessons Learned on Racial-Health Equity

March marks two years since COVID-19 first devastated the lives of people across the country. A new report aims to look at lessons learned in …

LB 933 would make it a felony to provide medicine or procedures that end pregnancies, even in cases of rape and incest. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Nebraska Lawmakers Advance Abortion Ban Opposed by Majority of Voters

Nebraska is on track to ban all abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark Roe v. Wade decision. On Friday, lawmakers …

Health and Wellness

Advocates Seek to Spotlight Developmental-Disability Issues Year-Round

As Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month comes to a close, advocates say the work to secure equal rights and independence for people with …

Social Issues

MA Teachers Union Backs Bill to Increase Diversity Among Educators

Groups are pushing for alternatives to the Massachusetts Tests for Educator Licensure (MTEL), which they say can be a barrier to greater teacher …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021