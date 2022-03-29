LGBTQ Advocates Plan Legal Challenge to FL 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Public schoolteachers in Florida are now prohibited from giving classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, or what critics dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
Critics accuse DeSantis, a likely 2024 Republican presidential candidate, of playing politics at the expense of vulnerable LGBTQ youths. During Monday's bill-signing news conference, DeSantis said teaching kindergarten-aged kids "they can be whatever they want to be" was "inappropriate" for children.
Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, who is openly gay, said during a counter news conference by Equality Florida she's wondering about the children.
"All the other adults on this call will be able to navigate this, but it's our babies that I am concerned about," Rayner asserted. "It's our babies who may not be in supportive environments at home and then now are no longer going to be able to have that supportive environment at school."
Equality Florida, which advocates for the LGBTQ community, announced "swift and fierce" litigation to fight against the bill. They are creating a legal-defense fund to support LGBTQ youths and their families who feel the bill violates their rights.
Joe Saunders, senior political director for Equality Florida, said the legal defense fund is necessary after seeing children be bullied for speaking up and against the bill. He warned the law already has caused significant damage.
"Chills efforts to create inclusive school environments and isolates LGBTQ young people who are already at staggeringly higher risk of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation," Saunders explained.
DeSantis and some other Republicans said the measure is reasonable and parents, not teachers, should be managing subjects about sexual orientation and gender identity.
Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, said the bill is based on a falsehood, denying claims kids are being taught inappropriate topics. The move comes as even the Walt Disney Company, an influential player in Florida politics, continues to face backlash for its slow response to speak against the bill which is now law.
LGBTQ advocates are turning their focus to encouraging words for young people who are gay, following passage of Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" bill.
Dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics, it would limit what is taught about sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms, and ban it "in Kindergarten through Grade 3, or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."
State Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami, who is openly gay, has shared emotional testimony against the bill. Knowing it was about to pass, he turned attention to those affected.
"I want to speak to the boy or girl, the trans boy or the trans girl," he said. "I want to tell them that you're wonderful, you're not confused, and there is a community of people who love you, who support you, and who are rooting for you."
Proponents argued that certain topics should be left up to parents. The bill also would allow parents to sue schools or teachers that engage with these topics. Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated his support, and if it is signed into law, it would go into effect July 1.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Department of Health and Human Resources, LGBTQ youths are more likely to attempt suicide than non-LGBTQ teens. Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, an openly gay lawmaker, called it "disingenuous" for the bill sponsor to claim it's about parental rights.
"Gov. DeSantis' own press secretary used the 'Don't Say Gay' bill this weekend to accuse opponents of the legislation of pedophilia," he said, "which is a despicable and disgusting attack on our community."
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Joe Harding, R-Williston, said it would not prohibit people from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation in classrooms, but would ban curriculum and lessons on these topics. The Biden administration has denounced the legislation.
A Texas judge has temporarily ruled the state may not continue investigations of parents seeking gender-affirming health care for their child.
Several groups sought the injunction after Gov. Greg Abbott directed the state's Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate the parents.
The move followed a nonbinding opinion from Attorney General Ken Paxton, which claimed certain types of gender-affirming care constitute "child abuse" in Texas.
Ricardo Martinez, CEO of Equality Texas, spoke at a news conference on Wednesday.
"I never thought I'd live to see the day where people at the highest levels of power in Texas would actively attack innocent children and, in the process, disrupt the loving homes of people who are trying to do right by their kids," Martinez stated.
The court limited the temporary restraining order to the plaintiffs in the case but scheduled a hearing for next week to decide whether to block the Gov.'s directive more broadly. The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Texas, and Lambda Legal filed the lawsuit.
Adri Perez, policy and advocacy strategist for the ACLU of Texas, told the audience he is a transgender, first-generation immigrant, nonbinary Texan whose parents moved from Mexico in 1993 seeking a better life. He said the actions by the Gov. and the Attorney General are not just symbolic.
"This is not a theoretical harm," Perez asserted. "Kids could be ripped from their homes, from parents who love them and from the support network that they have so carefully built in an already precarious landscape. This is very real, it is unimaginably cruel, and it must be stopped. "
Val Benavidez, executive director of the Texas Freedom Network, spoke on behalf of young adults who she said are mobilizing voters to stop politicians from traumatizing transgender children and their parents by creating a vigilante state.
"We shouldn't be targeted for who we love or who we are," Benavidez contended. "I'm here to fight with our community against destructive directives from our state's politicians."
Texas captured headlines in 2021 over its vigilante abortion law which promised a $10,000 bounty to citizens if they win a court case against someone who helps another gain access to an abortion.
Depression and thoughts of suicide are higher among transgender youth. But studies show that gender-affirming care improves their mental health. Comments from Diana Tordoff, epidemiologist, University of Washington.
Transgender youths face increased risks of depression and suicide compared with other young people, but the latest study finds gender-affirming care helps reduce those risks.
University of Washington epidemiologist Diana Tordoff said medication such as puberty blockers has been used for more than 30 years - and not just by trans youth. Similarly, she said, gender-affirming hormone therapy, such as testosterone or estrogen, is nothing new and helps a young person experience puberty properly aligned with their gender.
In her study, Tordoff followed more than 100 trans youths between the ages of 13 and 20 over the course of a year.
"The main findings of our study," she said, "is that youths who received puberty blockers or gender-affirming hormones were 60% less likely to be depressed, and 73% less likely to have suicidal thoughts, compared to youth who did not receive those medications."
Tordoff said the results aren't surprising, and this is just the most recent research to show that gender-affirming care improves mental health for trans youth. She added that other studies have found the positive impacts can last into adulthood. The UW study was done in collaboration with the Seattle Children's Hospital Gender Clinic.
Tordoff said anti-trans discrimination and stigma has effects on people's mental health. That includes inaccurate portrayals in the media and a record-breaking slate of recent legislation targeting trans people across the country. But she also noted that trans youths can thrive when they are supported by their families and communities.
"What we keep saying over and over again, because it's true, is that gender-affirming care is life-saving care and it's also life-giving care," she said. "It really allows people to thrive and live their best lives as their most authentic selves."
She listed many barriers to getting that care, including financial and geographical, plus insurance coverage and long wait times to see pediatric providers. She added that only one in five young people who could benefit from gender-affirming hormones access them.