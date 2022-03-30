Wednesday, March 30, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - March 30, 2022
Play

Climate change appears to be shifting Tornado Alley; former Trump advisor talks about how the president used a different phone on Jan. 6; and Wisconsin mulls restoring voting rights to people on parole.

2022Talks - March 30, 2022
Play

Pentagon says a Russian pullback in Ukraine may only be a repositioning of forces; the Emmett Till anti-lynching bill is now law; and FDA green lights a second COVID vaccine booster for people over 50.

The Yonder Report - March 24, 2022
Play

Hoops make headlines in Oklahoma as the Citizen Potawatomi Nation becomes the first tribe to own a professional basketball team; South Dakota's Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation raises world's largest native-owned buffalo herd; farmers face down rising prices for fertilizer; and New Mexico claims bragging rights as soil champions.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Federal Funds Coming to PA for Watershed Restoration

Play

Wednesday, March 30, 2022   

Pennsylvania is receiving more than $3 million in federal funding for watershed restoration projects.

Conservation groups said it will help the state get back on track to meet its Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint goals.

The funds will go toward restoration plans for both the Pequea and Halfmoon Creek watersheds, to reduce nutrients and sediment impairing creeks and streams.

Harry Campbell, Pennsylvania science policy and advocacy director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said the influx of resources will play a role in closing a $324 million annual state shortfall in its plan to reduce pollution ending up in the bay.

"This will help the folks that live within those watersheds get the resources to help design and implement these high-priority best management practices," Campbell explained. "Ultimately going toward improving the streams to the degree to which they become non-impaired and then functional, for things like fishing, swimming, and all those other opportunities."

The Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint has set a deadline for watershed states to have pollution-reduction practices in place by 2025. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., and Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., helped secure the funding through the omnibus spending package signed by President Joe Biden this month.

Campbell noted through ongoing state budget negotiations, he also hopes to see Pennsylvania use $250 million in unallocated American Rescue Plan dollars to address farm pollution in waterways.

"Half of that would go toward establishing an agricultural cost-share program," Campbell pointed out. "That would help the 50-plus thousand farmers in Pennsylvania, to help design and implement those conservation practices that keep soil and nutrients on the land instead of in the water."

Within the Pequea Creek Watershed, the money will support cover crops, no-till agriculture, riparian buffers and more, to help keep soil out of waterways. For Halfmoon Creek, it will go toward reducing sediment, land preservation and restoration, and fostering stewardship of the watershed.

More than 80% of the state's remaining bay pollution reductions must come from agriculture.

Disclosure: Chesapeake Bay Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Rural/Farming, Sustainable Agriculture, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
According to the American Civil Liberties Union, "Including trans athletes will promote values of non-discrimination and inclusion among all student athletes." (Adobe Stock/Eric Cote)

Social Issues

Utah Lawmakers Ban Transgender Girls from Women’s Sports

Utah's Legislature has overridden Republican Gov. Spencer Cox's veto of House Bill 11, which now mandates young transgender athletes can play only …

Social Issues

Ukraine Charity Scams On the Rise

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine generates suffering for millions, many in California naturally want to do what they can to support the refugees…

Environment

Climate Change Shifts Tornado Alley Further into Texas

The area known as "Tornado Alley" now includes more parts of Texas than it once did, according to scientists, who believe climate change could be the …

Last year, Minnesota lawmakers approved notable increases in education spending they said would limit staff layoffs. But teachers and their advocates say many districts are still planning cuts. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Following Mpls. Strike, Calls for Broader Support Grow Louder

This week, Minneapolis public school students returned to class following a nearly three-week teacher strike, but labor groups say educators and …

Health and Wellness

Fed Lawsuit Settlement Nixes OR Residency for Aid-in-Dying Law

Oregon's residency requirement to access the state's medical aid-in-dying law is no more, after a settlement in federal court. The Oregon Death with …

The Oregon Department of Transportation completed a wildlife crossing in 2012 along U.S. Route 97. (Simon Wray/Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife)

Environment

Bipartisan Call for Wildlife Crossings in OR from Infrastructure Funding

Oregon state lawmakers have crossed the political divide, coming together to ask for funding of wildlife crossings from Congress's infrastructure law…

Social Issues

WI Groups Push for Voting Rights for Formerly Incarcerated

Wisconsin's spring election is next week, but thousands of residents will be barred from casting their ballots. Wisconsin does not allow anyone …

Social Issues

Ohio Bill Would Provide More Flexibility for Young Workers

By Trista BowserBroadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration. Due to the labor shortage in …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021