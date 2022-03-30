Utah Lawmakers Ban Transgender Girls from Women’s Sports

Utah's Legislature has overridden Republican Gov. Spencer Cox's veto of House Bill 11, which now mandates young transgender athletes can play only for teams based on their sex, not their gender identification.



Opponents of this type of legislation said it is another way to discriminate against young transgender people, and can have serious mental-health consequences.



Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, the bill's sponsor, countered it safeguards opportunities for female athletes.



"There's 24 activities under the High School Activity Association umbrella," Birkeland noted. "Five of those are women's activities. So, we're only asking to keep five single-sex categories for women. That's 19 other categories kids can participate in, from all different backgrounds."



Utah is now one of at least 12 states limiting the participation of athletes based on their sex at birth. The legislation will likely now face lawsuits challenging its constitutionality before it takes effect July 1.



The bill was originally tasked with creating a commission to evaluate requests made by transgender athletes to compete based on their gender identity. A last-minute amendment went further, banning transgender girls from participating in sports alongside genetic or cisgender female athletes.



In his monthly address, Governor Cox spoke of the financial burden on Utah taxpayers if the Legislature took action against transgender athletes "at the last minute."



"Everyone knows what's going to happen, and that is, there will be a lawsuit," Cox acknowledged. "And it will be a very expensive lawsuit. It is very likely that this bill will bankrupt the Utah High School Athletic Association. Those are their words, not mine."



But Birkeland does not believe financial concerns outweigh the bill's intent. She said coaching girls basketball informed her decision to sponsor it, and override the governor's veto.



"I was officiating a basketball game, and there were some concerns brought to me by some parents," Birkeland stated. "They were aware that there were transgender athletes competing in different sports around the state, and they wanted to know my thoughts and what would be done about it."



Public schoolteachers in Florida are now prohibited from giving classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, or what critics dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill.



Critics accuse DeSantis, a likely 2024 Republican presidential candidate, of playing politics at the expense of vulnerable LGBTQ youths. During Monday's bill-signing news conference, DeSantis said teaching kindergarten-aged kids "they can be whatever they want to be" was "inappropriate" for children.



Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, who is openly gay, said during a counter news conference by Equality Florida she's wondering about the children.



"All the other adults on this call will be able to navigate this, but it's our babies that I am concerned about," Rayner asserted. "It's our babies who may not be in supportive environments at home and then now are no longer going to be able to have that supportive environment at school."



Equality Florida, which advocates for the LGBTQ community, announced "swift and fierce" litigation to fight against the bill. They are creating a legal-defense fund to support LGBTQ youths and their families who feel the bill violates their rights.



Joe Saunders, senior political director for Equality Florida, said the legal defense fund is necessary after seeing children be bullied for speaking up and against the bill. He warned the law already has caused significant damage.



"Chills efforts to create inclusive school environments and isolates LGBTQ young people who are already at staggeringly higher risk of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation," Saunders explained.



DeSantis and some other Republicans said the measure is reasonable and parents, not teachers, should be managing subjects about sexual orientation and gender identity.



Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, said the bill is based on a falsehood, denying claims kids are being taught inappropriate topics. The move comes as even the Walt Disney Company, an influential player in Florida politics, continues to face backlash for its slow response to speak against the bill which is now law.



