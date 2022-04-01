Building Support Network for SD Transgender Youth, Families

For years, members of the LGBTQ community in South Dakota have fought state policies they describe as discriminatory, and people who are transgender have had do so without supportive local voices to turn to. One group is trying to change that.



During this week's "Trans Day of Visibility," South Dakota advocates not only paused to celebrate, but also discussed how to build support year-round.



Jack Fonder, a board member at the Transformation Project, which formed two years ago, noted that convincing all the state to embrace these individuals is half the battle. The trans community has lacked guidance when its members face backlash or deal with other obstacles.



"We had parents that are reaching out to other states," he said, "and having to travel to try to get that help and the assistance, and 'How do I help my kid through that?'"



Fonder said their outreach includes welcome kits that detail resources in the region. The organization also has opened a free clothing boutique that specializes in gender-diverse fashions. While the Transformation Project is geared toward trans youth and their families, leaders have said they strive to support all age groups.



Fonder said encouraging trans youth to be self-advocates can be fulfilling but also has drawbacks. Beyond the emotional pain they can experience in their transformation, speaking up during policy battles, such as the recent sports-ban bill, can take away even more opportunities to feel like a normal kid.



"We saw trans youths out on the weekends, standing on the side of the road protesting," he said. "So, instead of them just being able to be kids, and kind of spending the weekends with their family, we're all out here protesting instead."



As a transgender adult, Fonder said, he hopes youth see him living his life in a state where residents of a lot of towns aren't as welcoming.



"That's my experience with it, with where I live," he said. "I'm just that person that lives here, and that's kind of how I'm talked about throughout town."



However, he stressed that staying true to his identity helps the trans community become more visible.





Utah's Legislature has overridden Republican Gov. Spencer Cox's veto of House Bill 11, which now mandates young transgender athletes can play only for teams based on their sex, not their gender identification.



Opponents of this type of legislation said it is another way to discriminate against young transgender people, and can have serious mental-health consequences.



Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, the bill's sponsor, countered it safeguards opportunities for female athletes.



"There's 24 activities under the High School Activity Association umbrella," Birkeland noted. "Five of those are women's activities. So, we're only asking to keep five single-sex categories for women. That's 19 other categories kids can participate in, from all different backgrounds."



Utah is now one of at least 12 states limiting the participation of athletes based on their sex at birth. The legislation will likely now face lawsuits challenging its constitutionality before it takes effect July 1.



The bill was originally tasked with creating a commission to evaluate requests made by transgender athletes to compete based on their gender identity. A last-minute amendment went further, banning transgender girls from participating in sports alongside genetic or cisgender female athletes.



In his monthly address, Governor Cox spoke of the financial burden on Utah taxpayers if the Legislature took action against transgender athletes "at the last minute."



"Everyone knows what's going to happen, and that is, there will be a lawsuit," Cox acknowledged. "And it will be a very expensive lawsuit. It is very likely that this bill will bankrupt the Utah High School Athletic Association. Those are their words, not mine."



But Birkeland does not believe financial concerns outweigh the bill's intent. She said coaching girls basketball informed her decision to sponsor it, and override the governor's veto.



"I was officiating a basketball game, and there were some concerns brought to me by some parents," Birkeland stated. "They were aware that there were transgender athletes competing in different sports around the state, and they wanted to know my thoughts and what would be done about it."



