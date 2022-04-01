Building Support Network for SD Transgender Youth, Families

For years, members of the LGBTQ community in South Dakota have fought state policies they describe as discriminatory, and people who are transgender have had do so without supportive local voices to turn to. One group is trying to change that.
During this week's "Trans Day of Visibility," South Dakota advocates not only paused to celebrate, but also discussed how to build support year-round.
Jack Fonder, a board member at the Transformation Project, which formed two years ago, noted that convincing all the state to embrace these individuals is half the battle. The trans community has lacked guidance when its members face backlash or deal with other obstacles.
"We had parents that are reaching out to other states," he said, "and having to travel to try to get that help and the assistance, and 'How do I help my kid through that?'"
Fonder said their outreach includes welcome kits that detail resources in the region. The organization also has opened a free clothing boutique that specializes in gender-diverse fashions. While the Transformation Project is geared toward trans youth and their families, leaders have said they strive to support all age groups.
Fonder said encouraging trans youth to be self-advocates can be fulfilling but also has drawbacks. Beyond the emotional pain they can experience in their transformation, speaking up during policy battles, such as the recent sports-ban bill, can take away even more opportunities to feel like a normal kid.
"We saw trans youths out on the weekends, standing on the side of the road protesting," he said. "So, instead of them just being able to be kids, and kind of spending the weekends with their family, we're all out here protesting instead."
As a transgender adult, Fonder said, he hopes youth see him living his life in a state where residents of a lot of towns aren't as welcoming.
"That's my experience with it, with where I live," he said. "I'm just that person that lives here, and that's kind of how I'm talked about throughout town."
However, he stressed that staying true to his identity helps the trans community become more visible.
get more stories like this via email
Utah's Legislature has overridden Republican Gov. Spencer Cox's veto of House Bill 11, which now mandates young transgender athletes can play only for teams based on their sex, not their gender identification.
get more stories like this via email
Opponents of this type of legislation said it is another way to discriminate against young transgender people, and can have serious mental-health consequences.
Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, the bill's sponsor, countered it safeguards opportunities for female athletes.
"There's 24 activities under the High School Activity Association umbrella," Birkeland noted. "Five of those are women's activities. So, we're only asking to keep five single-sex categories for women. That's 19 other categories kids can participate in, from all different backgrounds."
Utah is now one of at least 12 states limiting the participation of athletes based on their sex at birth. The legislation will likely now face lawsuits challenging its constitutionality before it takes effect July 1.
The bill was originally tasked with creating a commission to evaluate requests made by transgender athletes to compete based on their gender identity. A last-minute amendment went further, banning transgender girls from participating in sports alongside genetic or cisgender female athletes.
In his monthly address, Governor Cox spoke of the financial burden on Utah taxpayers if the Legislature took action against transgender athletes "at the last minute."
"Everyone knows what's going to happen, and that is, there will be a lawsuit," Cox acknowledged. "And it will be a very expensive lawsuit. It is very likely that this bill will bankrupt the Utah High School Athletic Association. Those are their words, not mine."
But Birkeland does not believe financial concerns outweigh the bill's intent. She said coaching girls basketball informed her decision to sponsor it, and override the governor's veto.
"I was officiating a basketball game, and there were some concerns brought to me by some parents," Birkeland stated. "They were aware that there were transgender athletes competing in different sports around the state, and they wanted to know my thoughts and what would be done about it."
Public schoolteachers in Florida are now prohibited from giving classroom instruction about sexual orientation or gender identity after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the controversial Parental Rights in Education bill, or what critics dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill.
get more stories like this via email
Critics accuse DeSantis, a likely 2024 Republican presidential candidate, of playing politics at the expense of vulnerable LGBTQ youths. During Monday's bill-signing news conference, DeSantis said teaching kindergarten-aged kids "they can be whatever they want to be" was "inappropriate" for children.
Rep. Michele Rayner, D-St. Petersburg, who is openly gay, said during a counter news conference by Equality Florida she's wondering about the children.
"All the other adults on this call will be able to navigate this, but it's our babies that I am concerned about," Rayner asserted. "It's our babies who may not be in supportive environments at home and then now are no longer going to be able to have that supportive environment at school."
Equality Florida, which advocates for the LGBTQ community, announced "swift and fierce" litigation to fight against the bill. They are creating a legal-defense fund to support LGBTQ youths and their families who feel the bill violates their rights.
Joe Saunders, senior political director for Equality Florida, said the legal defense fund is necessary after seeing children be bullied for speaking up and against the bill. He warned the law already has caused significant damage.
"Chills efforts to create inclusive school environments and isolates LGBTQ young people who are already at staggeringly higher risk of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation," Saunders explained.
DeSantis and some other Republicans said the measure is reasonable and parents, not teachers, should be managing subjects about sexual orientation and gender identity.
Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, said the bill is based on a falsehood, denying claims kids are being taught inappropriate topics. The move comes as even the Walt Disney Company, an influential player in Florida politics, continues to face backlash for its slow response to speak against the bill which is now law.
LGBTQ advocates are turning their focus to encouraging words for young people who are gay, following passage of Florida's "Parental Rights in Education" bill.
get more stories like this via email
Dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" bill by critics, it would limit what is taught about sexual orientation and gender identity in classrooms, and ban it "in Kindergarten through Grade 3, or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards."
State Sen. Shevrin Jones, D-Miami, who is openly gay, has shared emotional testimony against the bill. Knowing it was about to pass, he turned attention to those affected.
"I want to speak to the boy or girl, the trans boy or the trans girl," he said. "I want to tell them that you're wonderful, you're not confused, and there is a community of people who love you, who support you, and who are rooting for you."
Proponents argued that certain topics should be left up to parents. The bill also would allow parents to sue schools or teachers that engage with these topics. Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated his support, and if it is signed into law, it would go into effect July 1.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Department of Health and Human Resources, LGBTQ youths are more likely to attempt suicide than non-LGBTQ teens. Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, an openly gay lawmaker, called it "disingenuous" for the bill sponsor to claim it's about parental rights.
"Gov. DeSantis' own press secretary used the 'Don't Say Gay' bill this weekend to accuse opponents of the legislation of pedophilia," he said, "which is a despicable and disgusting attack on our community."
The bill's sponsor, Rep. Joe Harding, R-Williston, said it would not prohibit people from discussing gender identity or sexual orientation in classrooms, but would ban curriculum and lessons on these topics. The Biden administration has denounced the legislation.
Support for this reporting was provided by the Carnegie Corporation of New York.