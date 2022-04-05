Federal Student-Loan Payment Freeze Still in Limbo

More than 36 million people with federal student-loan debt have not been required to make a payment for over two years, but it could soon change.



A moratorium on federal student-loan payments went into effect in March 2020 and has been extended three times, with a current expiration date of May 1.



Rome Busa, director of adult programs and services for College Now in Greater Cleveland, pointed out with the average Ohio college graduate facing an average loan debt of roughly $30,000, the benefits of the freeze have been tremendous for borrowers.



"Now the flip side of that is, even though it's been a pause on the burden of repayment, it hasn't completely canceled it or taken it away," Busa cautioned. "So, at some point some action needs to be taken on both the borrower's side and the federal government's side. Right now, everything's at a standstill and there's really no solution being provided."



There are calls for the Biden administration to issue some federal student-loan forgiveness before the pause expires, or to extend the moratorium, since Americans are now fighting inflation as they struggle to recover from pandemic economic losses. Private lenders, who are not covered by the moratorium, claimed it is unfair for borrowers who do not need it, and argued it is driving down demand for their products.



Busa explained there is also talk about changing federal loan interest rates and other policies to make sure calculations are more fair.



He believes what is more important is addressing the high price tag for a college education. The average cost has more than doubled since the start of the century, and now stands at about $35,000 a year.



"If the costs keep rising, then the student debt will also continue to rise, because people need education to grow and to get a career," Busa contended. "That need to educate oneself is never going to go away."



In the meantime, Busa urged borrowers to prepare for payments to resume, and examine options to lower payments. Those include public service loan forgiveness and income-based repayment plans.



"And all of those have kind of different calculations all based off of their income, which helps lower those payments," Busa outlined. "It's possible to have a zero-dollar payment under one of these income-driven plans. And those zero-dollar payments actually count as an eligible payment toward their student loan."



He added College Now and other partners across the country can help student borrowers navigate the loan process.



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



A new report finds technology is changing many industries in Massachusetts, and the state needs to upgrade its workforce development capacity to accommodate the shift and help people get better jobs.



The study, from the state's Future of Work Commission, established by the General Court in 2020, noted the typical worker in Massachusetts is now expected to have more than 12 different jobs in the course of their career.



Sen. Eric Lesser, D-Springfield, who co-led the commission, said Massachusetts needs to at least double its current workforce training pipelines to keep up with the technological transformation.



"So, it's made it very important that our workforce training become nimbler, more flexible, more iterative," Lesser outlined. "Credentials can kind of 'stack' on top of each other to build skills over time as technology changes."



The report recommended investing heavily in technical training, apprenticeships, work-based and sector-based learning programs. It also stressed the importance of scaling up programs to get people into the workforce who are often left out, such as those with disabilities or reentering society after incarceration.



More jobs require postsecondary degrees or credentials. And while income- and race-based gaps in graduating from high school and going to college have narrowed in recent years, college graduation gaps have widened.



Lesser added workplace disruptions during COVID have had an outsized impact on women and people of color.



"As we look around the corner here, through COVID, into what the future of our economy and of our workforce is looking at, we've got to keep an emphasis on equity and inclusion in all its forms: racial equity, gender equity, and geographic and type of worker equity," Lesser urged.



The report found a growing gulf between professional workers who can do their jobs in hybrid or fully remote settings, and frontline and service-industry workers who have borne the economic strain of the pandemic. It also highlighted the need to support basic requirements allowing many people to work, from child care and elder care to housing, broadband and transportation.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



An increasing number of jobs across Missouri require some level of training or education beyond high school, but rural students are less likely than their urban or suburban peers to enroll in and finish college.



The rootEd Alliance wants to change it, by bringing career counselors into school districts to complement the work guidance counselors are already doing. They can focus on students' opportunities after graduation, from a work credential or bachelor's degree to the military.



Hal Higdon, chancellor of Ozarks Technical Community College, a rootEd partner, said it is expanding from having advisers in just eight schools to 135 across the state.



"A lot of our rural students are first-generation, so they don't have mom and/or dad who've already been through the process of college; it can seem very daunting," Higdon pointed out. "What we see is students with no plans have plans, students with plans even come up with better plans. And then, a good number also go into the military."



Higdon added college-going rates increased at every school partnering with rootEd. National college enrollment numbers were down in 2021 from pre-pandemic levels, but went up by 7% at schools with a rootEd adviser.



Noa Meyer, president of the rootEd Alliance, noted the statewide expansion will serve 15,000 students or more. She explained learning what's out there, filling out financial aid forms, and identifying the right fit requires time and expertise.



"Guidance counselors are doing tremendous work, helping students on such a wide array of issues they're confronted with," Meyer asserted. "And as a result, they don't have as much time to help students with the plans that they need to develop for life after high school."



Higdon emphasized Missouri is facing real workforce shortages across industries, and argued the time is now for high school graduates to build skills to get good-paying jobs in their communities.



"The need for skilled workers, from Allied Health, to plumbing, to HVAC, to carpentry, to advanced manufacturing, it's all there," Higdon outlined. "And those students in rural areas make fantastic employees, so we've got to get them plugged into the workforce of not only Missouri, but of every state."



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



