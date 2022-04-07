Marijuana Legalization in MD Up to Voters This November

Groups are raising awareness about a ballot initiative in Maryland to legalize adult-use recreational cannabis.



The state House and Senate voted last week to pass House Bill 1, which put a constitutional amendment for adult-use cannabis on the November ballot.



They also passed House Bill 837, outlining policies if voters approve the measure, including legalizing possession of up to 1.5 ounces of marijuana and up to two marijuana plants for personal use.



Olivia Naugle, senior policy analyst for the Marijuana Policy Project, noted it also would expunge marijuana convictions and allow those in prison for it to file for resentencing.



"Cannabis prohibition is a failed policy, and I think voters recognize that," Naugle asserted. "Polling has consistently shown that a majority of Marylanders support legalizing cannabis for adults. So I'm really happy that they're going to finally have their voices heard on the ballot in November."



Opponents argued marijuana is a dangerous drug which should not be encouraged, although studies have shown it can be regulated safely, and the latest polling from Goucher College showed more than 60% of Marylanders support legalization.



Naugle pointed out House Bill 837 does not set up a regulatory framework for an adult-use cannabis industry in the state. She explained it would have to be taken up in the next legislative session.



Naugle emphasized under Maryland's current cannabis laws, every year thousands of residents -- disproportionately Black residents -- are arrested and receive a criminal conviction for cannabis possession.



She added the expungement process is key as well for people who have previous convictions.



"We know a criminal record can make it difficult to obtain housing, employment and other public benefits," Naugle observed. "So cannabis policy reform, it'll begin to reduce criminalization for cannabis, and all of these collateral consequences that come with a criminal conviction."



If the ballot initiative passes in November, Maryland will join 18 states plus Washington D.C. with recreationally legal cannabis. In 2020, voters in Arizona, Montana, New Jersey and South Dakota all approved ballot measures to legalize marijuana, although South Dakota's policy has been challenged in court.



The tulips in Skagit Valley may be blooming, but the farmworkers tending to them say there are serious issues with working conditions.



About 70 workers and members of the union Familias Unidas por la Justicia have gone on strike after what has been described as a "pay bonus mix-up" between two groups of workers, who say it has also happened in the past.



It comes one week before the popular Skagit Valley Tulip Festival begins April 1.



Marciano Sanchez, organizer for the union, spoke from the northwest Washington farm where the strike is taking place, about the Washington Bulb Company's response to the wage issue.



"One of the only reasons that they noticed that there was an error on their part was because the workers decided to do a work stoppage and decided to go on strike," Sanchez pointed out. "And there was news outlets that were here reporting on it and that's the only reason why the company actually decided to check up into this."



The Washington Bulb Company acknowledged the bonus-pay issue was an inadvertent error by its staff. The company said it resolved the issue and made the decision to compensate all groups at the higher bonus level.



But Sanchez said workers have concerns beyond the pay confusion.



"They wanted better working conditions, cleaner restrooms and a better pay structure or, like, a higher bonus that they get paid," Sanchez outlined.



Workers are also looking for an improved sick-leave policy and safer application of pesticides. The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival attracts thousands to the region during the monthlong event.



