Report: 67% of KY Streams, Rivers Impaired 50 Years After Clean Water Act

As the temperature gradually rises, many Hoosiers anxiously await their first beach trip of the year. But you may want to think twice before hopping headfirst into your favorite swimming spot. A new report by the Environmental Integrity Project finds more than 24,000 miles of Indiana's waterways aren't safe for human contact.



Indiana has more documented impaired rivers and streams than any other state, followed by Oregon, with nearly 18,000 miles. However, Tom Pelton, co-director of the Environmental Integrity Project, noted that the report only takes into account documented stream pollution.



"Indiana does a pretty good job of monitoring streams," he said, "and the more monitoring you do, the more pollution you find."



Pelton said Indiana is 11th in the nation for river and stream impairment when ranked by total percentage of assessed miles. In addition to the miles of impaired streams and rivers, the report noted that nearly 9,300 lake acres in the state are unsafe for human contact. The Indiana Department of Environmental Management offers beach closure notifications via its website, text and email.



The report said the bulk of Indiana's water pollution comes from agriculture, which occupies nearly 60% of the state's total land area. Pelton said the federal Clean Water Act allows Indiana to establish regulations on runoff from its more than 800 concentrated animal feeding operations.



"The Clean Water Act allows the state to impose rules on what you do with that manure, how closely you can put it to streams and how you dispose of it," he said. "States like Indiana really aren't doing that. They're not really strongly regulating this industrial-style animal production like they should."



Pelton said the state also should do more to encourage farmers to create runoff-filtering buffer zones, which include trees and natural vegetation between their land and adjacent waterways. At the federal level, he said the Biden administration should address staffing shortages at the Environmental Protection Agency to help control and monitor pollution.



If recent summers are an indication, Minnesotans will be out on the lakes in full force again this season. To keep lakes accessible and healthy, local groups and agencies are pouring in resources to manage aquatic plants. But can they keep up?



Aquatic plants are crucial to lake ecology, but the emergence of invasive varieties poses threats, and warming water temperatures make weeds grow in abundance, disrupting boating and swimming.



Kevin Farnum, aquatic invasive species manager for the Koronis Lake Association in Stearns County, said they have had to do things like taxing property owners to get a handle on certain species.



"Lake associations don't have a source of funding to do any kind of large management," Farnum pointed out. "To give you an idea, our management on Koronis, we could be spending up around $170,000 a year."



In a survey of the state's lake associations by Minnesota Lakes and Rivers Advocates, 74% said aquatic plants are a problem.



Grant opportunities are available through the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR), but some respondents want more even distribution of the grants. Others noted they have good relationships with agency officials, but most cited the need for greater efficiency in carrying out assistance and regulations.



Gordon Haubenschild, chairman of the Green Lake Improvement District in Itasca County, which has received a recent state grant for plant management, agreed the DNR is accessible, but noted like any large agency, there can be a cumbersome side to certain functions. He emphasized the importance of strong partnerships.



"If we neglect taking care of the treasures because of bureaucracy or, quote, 'other priorities,' then we will lose the treasure of enjoying lakes in Minnesota," Haubenschild emphasized.



Despite their efforts, only 34% of survey respondents said their aquatic plant environment has improved in the last five years.



Emily Gable, water resources specialist for Dakota County, said it is clear local leaders are trying to carve out solutions, based on increased competition for grants.



"We have more cities and lake associations aware that we have that funding," Gable explained. "And then again, we have that spread of invasive species. So, there's just more people looking for ways to manage those plants."



