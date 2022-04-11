Monday, April 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 11, 2022
Play

Hunger remains a significant issue in rural areas even as the pandemic slows; concerns grow over construction workers' exploitation; and doctors' house calls become permanent at a Denver homeless shelter.

2022Talks - April 11, 2022
Play

The U.S. may be headed for recession; Russia appoints a new Ukraine war commander; and Rep. Liz Cheney says the Jan. 6 committee has enough evidence to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Social Issues  |  Consumer    News
Friday Deadline to Submit Public Comments on LG&E and KU 15-Year Plan

Play

Monday, April 11, 2022   

Kentucky's Public Service Commission is evaluating the state's two largest utilities' long-term plans for energy investment, infrastructure and supply and demand.

Friday is the deadline to submit public comments on Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities' Integrated Resource Plan. The plan includes relying on fossil fuels for nearly 80% of the power supply through 2036.

Director of Apogee, Climate & Energy Transitions Andy McDonald said he believes it's risky for Kentucky ratepayers to continue to be so heavily reliant on coal and natural gas.

He said the utilities should be investing in mitigating carbon emissions by shifting to renewable energy sources. He called the IRP "a check and balance" on energy providers.

"And so, without the IRP process, without the Public Service Commission, the utility would function just like any other corporation," said McDonald. "They would be looking to maximize their profits. And their customers don't have any alternative power suppliers."

Kentuckians can submit comments no later than Friday through the Kentuckians for Energy Democracy website, or directly to the Public Service Commission at 'psc.comment@ky.gov.'

Cathy Hinko is the former executive director of the Metropolitan Housing Coalition in Louisville. She said residents should check to make sure they include all the necessary information in their email to the PSC.

"So you need the case number, your name, and your address," said Hinko. "And you have to do it before April 15. And then it becomes part of the record of the case in the IRP."

Chris Woolery - residential energy coordinator with the Mountain Association - said Kentucky lacks transparency and tracking for utilities on data such as fees, disconnections and reconnect charges, and what ZIP codes are most impacted.

"Often the answer from the companies is 'we don't know, we don't look at the data on the Census-track level, we haven't studied that question,'" said Woolery. "And so we need mechanisms that are requiring certain things to be submitted."

Woolery said the state still is grappling with the effects of the pandemic, so many folks still owe money to utilities. One Associated Press analysis published last month found Kentucky is among a handful of states that charge customers late fees much higher than the national average.



Disclosure: Mountain Association contributes to our fund for reporting on Community Issues and Volunteering, Environment, Philanthropy, Rural/Farming. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


