Friday Deadline to Submit Public Comments on LG&E and KU 15-Year Plan

Kentucky's Public Service Commission is evaluating the state's two largest utilities' long-term plans for energy investment, infrastructure and supply and demand.
Friday is the deadline to submit public comments on Louisville Gas & Electric and Kentucky Utilities' Integrated Resource Plan. The plan includes relying on fossil fuels for nearly 80% of the power supply through 2036.
Director of Apogee, Climate & Energy Transitions Andy McDonald said he believes it's risky for Kentucky ratepayers to continue to be so heavily reliant on coal and natural gas.
He said the utilities should be investing in mitigating carbon emissions by shifting to renewable energy sources. He called the IRP "a check and balance" on energy providers.
"And so, without the IRP process, without the Public Service Commission, the utility would function just like any other corporation," said McDonald. "They would be looking to maximize their profits. And their customers don't have any alternative power suppliers."
Kentuckians can submit comments no later than Friday through the Kentuckians for Energy Democracy website, or directly to the Public Service Commission at 'psc.comment@ky.gov.'
Cathy Hinko is the former executive director of the Metropolitan Housing Coalition in Louisville. She said residents should check to make sure they include all the necessary information in their email to the PSC.
"So you need the case number, your name, and your address," said Hinko. "And you have to do it before April 15. And then it becomes part of the record of the case in the IRP."
Chris Woolery - residential energy coordinator with the Mountain Association - said Kentucky lacks transparency and tracking for utilities on data such as fees, disconnections and reconnect charges, and what ZIP codes are most impacted.
"Often the answer from the companies is 'we don't know, we don't look at the data on the Census-track level, we haven't studied that question,'" said Woolery. "And so we need mechanisms that are requiring certain things to be submitted."
Woolery said the state still is grappling with the effects of the pandemic, so many folks still owe money to utilities. One Associated Press analysis published last month found Kentucky is among a handful of states that charge customers late fees much higher than the national average.
Retail cannabis hits the shelves today in New Mexico, with many hoping it will be a boon to the state's fossil-fuel-dependent economy.
Medical cannabis has been legal since 2007, but starting at noon today, dispensaries across the state also are allowed to sell recreational pot.
Andy Lyman, who has been covering the rollout for the New Mexico Political Report, said many New Mexicans hope the new industry will boost employment and provide an additional source of government income.
"The gross receipts tax and the cannabis excise tax is going to be about 20%, depending on where you are in the state," he said. "It's probably going to be relatively good for the state - it's not going to replace oil and gas, which is our biggest revenue here."
New Mexico joins 17 other states that have legalized recreational marijuana, including neighboring Colorado, which has reported more than $12 billion in marijuana sales since 2014.
Lyman, who hosts a podcast called, "Growing Forward: Cannabis and New Mexico," has heard some concerns from the state's tens of thousands of medical marijuana users that recreational sales will produce a shortage - although state regulators have vowed to protect them with temporary rules.
"We do have some mechanisms in the law," he said, "that if they do hit that sort of shortage threshold that's written into law, there's some triggers that will limit recreational sales and put a priority on medical."
Lyman said many new retailers are prepared to open in larger cities such as Albuquerque and Santa Fe, but sales in some parts of the state could take longer.
"Not only because they're not quite ready to open their doors, but some folks are still getting their licenses," he said. "So, I think for the next few days, maybe weeks, we're going to just see a lot of sales from those folks that have been in operation for maybe 10 years or so."
The New Mexico law also allows home growers of cannabis to cultivate up to six plants per person, or 12 total per household.
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine generates suffering for millions, many in California naturally want to do what they can to support the refugees. But now, scammers are working overtime to try to divert those funds.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) advises people to research the organization you plan to give to, using sites like Charity Watch or Charity Navigator.
Strat Maloma, associate director of advocacy and community engagement for AARP California, said people should watch out for calls, emails or social-media messages using high-pressure tactics.
"When they ask you to act urgently, immediately, when there's no time to waste," Maloma cautioned. "That should really be a red flag - when you're not given time to do your research, time to think about it."
Maloma suggested it can be helpful to develop a little script, so you will know how to turn down a persistent solicitor, saying you will have to do some research first, or you have already donated.
The Federal Trade Commission warned many scammers have started asking for payment in cryptocurrency. And Maloma said you should avoid making a donation using payment apps, like Venmo or Zelle.
"If it's something like sending cash, sending gift cards, wire money," Maloma outlined. "Those should really be red flags."
Finally, experts warned some scams are not designed to get you to donate money, but rather to divulge your personal information, so they can steal your identity and run up charges on your accounts.
People who have fallen victim to a scam are encouraged to report it to the FTC or the California Attorney General's office.
Thanks to state and federal commitments, Minnesota soon will unleash a large sum of funding to ensure more residents have broadband internet access, but industry groups warn of missing homes as work ramps up and hope a legislative plan addresses logistical issues.
Last year, Minnesota lawmakers approved spending $70 million dollars to expand the state's networks for high-speed internet. A House bill would create a specialized grant program to convince providers to extend cable lines to homes in far-flung areas.
Rep. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, the bill's sponsor, said Minnesota needs to get the effort right.
"Policymakers and stakeholders need to examine every part of the funding and construction process and eliminate as many barriers to deployment as possible, ensuring no one is left behind," Rasmusson asserted.
Issues include some homes showing up on broadband maps as served, even though they are not connected, hurting their eligibility for assistance. Rasmusson added existing grant programs are too large to cover a handful of smaller properties. The $70 million comes from American Rescue Plan funding, on top of other federal dollars being made available to the state for broadband development.
The bill, which has bipartisan support, cleared a House committee this week and was sent to another panel in the chamber.
Anna Boroff, executive director of the Minnesota Cable Communications Association, said offering smaller grants for line extensions has worked in other states to help close gaps.
"Unless we provide the Office of Broadband with tools to identify and reach them, these locations will continue to wait for service or be forced to come up with the funds to pay a provider to serve them," Boroff pointed out.
Gaps in broadband access have received extra focus during the pandemic with households working remotely, along with distance learning. Advocates argued it is especially difficult for low-income families to thrive if they do not have reliable internet service. Roughly 240,000 homes around the state do not have high-speed internet.