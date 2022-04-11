New Health Center Serves Homeless-Shelter Residents Onsite

People experiencing homelessness in Denver can now access medical and behavioral care at a new health center set up inside a shelter operated by Denver Rescue Mission just northeast of Colorado Boulevard and I-70.
Austin Waskey, a physician assistant at the 48th Avenue East Health Center, said the clinic removes a significant barrier to care, and was inspired by creative solutions improvised during the COVID-19 health emergency.
"We actually, during the pandemic, had a lot of success with a temporary clinic inside of a temporary shelter," Waskey recounted. "Our patients were very grateful to have access to care because they couldn't make it down to the clinic."
Waskey pointed out it takes more than an hour by bus from the shelter to their main Stout Street Health Center. Both clinics are operated by the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. Denver Rescue Mission staff have reported since the clinic opened, more clients have been able to apply for housing and other programs meant to help people get back on their feet.
As a primary-care facility, Waskey noted they are able to meet clients' long-term and acute health care needs.
"Folks with diabetes, folks with chronic conditions like COPD, hypertension," Waskey outlined. "Then we also see a lot of folks for acute-care needs, so maybe an infection, or a wound."
The clinic also provides access to mental-health and substance-abuse treatment. Waskey emphasized the vast majority of people he sees at the shelter are suffering from childhood or other trauma, addiction, or chemical imbalances including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.
"We've got to understand these individuals are not bums, they are not lazy," Waskey cautioned. "There are things going on mentally and cognitively that are not visible on the surface to most people."
Fair-housing advocates are urging New Hampshire lawmakers to make affordable housing more accessible, during this National Fair Housing Month. They say the state is facing an affordable-housing crisis - rents statewide have increased in each of the past eight years, according to the latest New Hampshire Residential Rental Cost Survey.
Elissa Margolin, executive director of Housing Action New Hampshire, noted that the vacancy rate in the state is less than 1%. compared with between 6% and 7% across the Northeast.
"We have a severe shortage. A conservative estimate is that we lack 20,000 affordable units of housing to meet the needs of Granite Staters," she said. "There's virtually no housing available for folks who earn 50% and below of area median income."
Margolin added that half of New Hampshire renters spend 50% of their income or more on rent and utilities each month. She noted that a bill before the General Court - the "community toolbox bill" - would provide incentives and remove barriers for towns and cities to build more affordable-housing units.
In April, National Fair Housing Month commemorates the passage of the 1968 bill in Congress that banned housing discrimination based on race, color, religion or national origin. Margolin said it's important to make sure the state is complying with the Fair Housing Act, but also to understand today's impediments to fair housing, such as the difficulty of using Section 8 housing-choice vouchers in New Hampshire.
"Vouchers were an important tool that basically allowed folks to move to areas of opportunity for jobs and schools," she sad. "However, due to the severe shortage of affordable units, the opportunities to use this important tool are declining."
Another bill before the General Court would narrow the jurisdiction of the Housing Appeals Board, which launched in 2020 as another avenue for resolving housing disputes. Margolin said Housing Action opposes that bill and is urging Gov. Chris Sununu to prioritize affordability in his proposal for a $100 million Housing Incentive Fund, to be paid for with American Rescue Plan dollars.
Washington state lawmakers made a historic investment of $850 million in housing this session.
An effort in Seattle to get people housed could provide a good model for where to spend some of those dollars most effectively.
Chloe Gale, vice president of policy and strategy for the REACH program at Evergreen Treatment Services, said it is justifiable people are alarmed by the state's rising rate of homelessness. She pointed to her organization's program in Seattle's Pioneer Square, where they connected with about 60 people.
"We spent several weeks getting to know each individual in that space and developing an individualized plan for every person there, and then we had established places for each person to go," Gale explained. "The critical component is that we had resources that really matched the needs of the people who are living there."
Gale noted the city of Seattle has been a critical partner in the effort, and they helped move people into tiny houses and hotel rooms with behavioral and medical staff. She said of the 60 people they met, 90% moved inside and 60% are in long-term permanent housing.
Gale pointed out the population included a high number of people with substance abuse and mental-health issues.
"We had mental-health workers and substance-use support workers and medical providers on site who could immediately help solve and stabilize their health and their behavioral-health conditions," Gale emphasized.
Gale indicated they have used a similar model in other communities with different needs, such as with people with mobility issues. She added communities across the state are facing similar challenges.
"If we have a formula that really has adequate spaces for people to move inside and strong relationships that identify the needs of the folks who are living there, and finally a timeline that lets us match the folks who are living there to the shelter and housing resources that we have, we know that we can move almost everybody inside," Gale concluded.
A bill before the General Assembly would put safeguards in place to promote accountability and affordability in mobile home parks.
More than 100,000 Coloradans live in mobile home communities, but investment funds and developers have been buying up parks and hiking up the rent, sometimes by double.
Cesiah Guadarrama Trejo, associate state director for Colorado 9to5, said rent increases are the number one concern for residents. She explained the term "mobile home" is in some ways a misnomer, because they can cost thousands of dollars to move, may be too old to survive a move, and it may be difficult to find another nearby site.
"If I live in Adams County, and I have to move my home, if the closest option to me is Grand Junction, that's not where my job is," Trejo pointed out. "That's not maybe like where your children are going to school. And so honestly, those options are very, very limited."
Colorado law allows rents to be increased once a year with 60-day notice. Trejo noted the bill would cap increases at 3% or 100% of inflation, whichever is greater in a 12-month period. She emphasized it accounts for landlords making returns on their investments, while also letting families know what they can expect to pay.
Trejo added the affordable-housing crisis is not just an urban issue, but affects residents across the state. She observed many of those who live in mobile-home communities are immigrant families, households with children, veterans, seniors and people with disabilities.
"We're talking about the most vulnerable populations and about working-class folks," Trejo stressed. "There's a lot of stigma still, in miseducation about who lives in these parks oftentimes because of what they look like on the outside."
She explained park owners are responsible for common areas and park infrastructure, while residents are responsible for their homes and anything inside.
Currently, homeowners have the option of an offer to purchase a park when it goes up for sale, if they can get 51% support among all park residents and finance the sale within 90 days. The bill would extend the timeline to 180 days, and put safeguards in place for if parks do close, landlords would be responsible for paying to move residents' mobile homes up to 100 miles, paying fair market value for the homes, or paying relocation assistance.
Jason Legg, attorney at Cadiz law and a tenants rights advocate working in partnership with Colorado 9to5, said without changes, landlords will continue to squeeze homeowners as hard as they can.
"The Mobile Home Park Act is a great law, relatively speaking, to other tenant-protection regimes that are out there," Legg asserted. "And the opportunity to purchase even is great. But so long as rent can be increased exponentially, like it has been, it swallows everything else."
