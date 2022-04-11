New Health Center Serves Homeless-Shelter Residents Onsite

People experiencing homelessness in Denver can now access medical and behavioral care at a new health center set up inside a shelter operated by Denver Rescue Mission just northeast of Colorado Boulevard and I-70.



Austin Waskey, a physician assistant at the 48th Avenue East Health Center, said the clinic removes a significant barrier to care, and was inspired by creative solutions improvised during the COVID-19 health emergency.



"We actually, during the pandemic, had a lot of success with a temporary clinic inside of a temporary shelter," Waskey recounted. "Our patients were very grateful to have access to care because they couldn't make it down to the clinic."



Waskey pointed out it takes more than an hour by bus from the shelter to their main Stout Street Health Center. Both clinics are operated by the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. Denver Rescue Mission staff have reported since the clinic opened, more clients have been able to apply for housing and other programs meant to help people get back on their feet.



As a primary-care facility, Waskey noted they are able to meet clients' long-term and acute health care needs.



"Folks with diabetes, folks with chronic conditions like COPD, hypertension," Waskey outlined. "Then we also see a lot of folks for acute-care needs, so maybe an infection, or a wound."



The clinic also provides access to mental-health and substance-abuse treatment. Waskey emphasized the vast majority of people he sees at the shelter are suffering from childhood or other trauma, addiction, or chemical imbalances including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.



"We've got to understand these individuals are not bums, they are not lazy," Waskey cautioned. "There are things going on mentally and cognitively that are not visible on the surface to most people."



References: Denver Rescue Mission 2022



Washington state lawmakers made a historic investment of $850 million in housing this session.



An effort in Seattle to get people housed could provide a good model for where to spend some of those dollars most effectively.



Chloe Gale, vice president of policy and strategy for the REACH program at Evergreen Treatment Services, said it is justifiable people are alarmed by the state's rising rate of homelessness. She pointed to her organization's program in Seattle's Pioneer Square, where they connected with about 60 people.



"We spent several weeks getting to know each individual in that space and developing an individualized plan for every person there, and then we had established places for each person to go," Gale explained. "The critical component is that we had resources that really matched the needs of the people who are living there."



Gale noted the city of Seattle has been a critical partner in the effort, and they helped move people into tiny houses and hotel rooms with behavioral and medical staff. She said of the 60 people they met, 90% moved inside and 60% are in long-term permanent housing.



Gale pointed out the population included a high number of people with substance abuse and mental-health issues.



"We had mental-health workers and substance-use support workers and medical providers on site who could immediately help solve and stabilize their health and their behavioral-health conditions," Gale emphasized.



Gale indicated they have used a similar model in other communities with different needs, such as with people with mobility issues. She added communities across the state are facing similar challenges.



"If we have a formula that really has adequate spaces for people to move inside and strong relationships that identify the needs of the folks who are living there, and finally a timeline that lets us match the folks who are living there to the shelter and housing resources that we have, we know that we can move almost everybody inside," Gale concluded.



References: Senate Bill 5092 (2021) 05/18/2021



