Monday, April 11, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 11, 2022
Play

Hunger remains a significant issue in rural areas even as the pandemic slows; concerns grow over construction workers' exploitation; and doctors' house calls become permanent at a Denver homeless shelter.

2022Talks - April 11, 2022
Play

The U.S. may be headed for recession; Russia appoints a new Ukraine war commander; and Rep. Liz Cheney says the Jan. 6 committee has enough evidence to bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump.

The Yonder Report - April 7, 2022
Play

Trust in libraries draws Texans seeking services for mental health; Navajo Nation shows high participation in Affordable Connectivity Program; Missouri explores solutions for workforce shortage; and Western states look to infrastructure money to build more wildlife crossings.

Social Issues  |  Housing/Homelessness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

New Health Center Serves Homeless-Shelter Residents Onsite

Play

Monday, April 11, 2022   

People experiencing homelessness in Denver can now access medical and behavioral care at a new health center set up inside a shelter operated by Denver Rescue Mission just northeast of Colorado Boulevard and I-70.

Austin Waskey, a physician assistant at the 48th Avenue East Health Center, said the clinic removes a significant barrier to care, and was inspired by creative solutions improvised during the COVID-19 health emergency.

"We actually, during the pandemic, had a lot of success with a temporary clinic inside of a temporary shelter," Waskey recounted. "Our patients were very grateful to have access to care because they couldn't make it down to the clinic."

Waskey pointed out it takes more than an hour by bus from the shelter to their main Stout Street Health Center. Both clinics are operated by the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. Denver Rescue Mission staff have reported since the clinic opened, more clients have been able to apply for housing and other programs meant to help people get back on their feet.

As a primary-care facility, Waskey noted they are able to meet clients' long-term and acute health care needs.

"Folks with diabetes, folks with chronic conditions like COPD, hypertension," Waskey outlined. "Then we also see a lot of folks for acute-care needs, so maybe an infection, or a wound."

The clinic also provides access to mental-health and substance-abuse treatment. Waskey emphasized the vast majority of people he sees at the shelter are suffering from childhood or other trauma, addiction, or chemical imbalances including bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

"We've got to understand these individuals are not bums, they are not lazy," Waskey cautioned. "There are things going on mentally and cognitively that are not visible on the surface to most people."


get more stories like this via email
Pharmacy benefit managers are accused of practices that lead to increased drug prices at the pharmacy. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

8 in 10 Say Prescription Drug Prices "Unreasonable"

Most adults in new polling said prescription drug costs are unreasonable, with nearly one in three not taking medications as prescribed at some point…

Environment

Report: IL Clean-Energy Plan to Spur Job Creation

By Laura Aka for Working Nation.Broadcast version by Emily Scott for Keystone State News Connection reporting for the Working Nation-Public News Servi…

Social Issues

Report: Corporate Profiteering Fueling Inflation

A new report confirms what it said CEOs have been telling shareholders for months: Inflation has been very good for business. Lindsay Owens…

Private landowners in farming communities and environmental groups have mounted heavy opposition to proposed carbon-capture pipelines in Iowa. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

As IA Session Winds Down, Eminent-Domain Question Lingers

Iowa's legislative session could wrap up this month, but one of the unresolved issues surrounds landowner rights that intersect with proposed …

Environment

Grading Clothing Companies' Commitments to Eliminating 'Forever Chemicals'

A new report grades clothing companies based on their commitment to phasing out a toxic class of chemicals known as PFAS. Three of the companies …

The pandemic led more people to be isolated from friends and family, increasing the risk that they started coping by drinking too much. (daniilvolkov/Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

Alcohol Awareness Month: Pandemic Worsens Dangerous Drinking

April is Alcohol Awareness Month, highlighting serious consequences of drinking too much. Excessive alcohol use contributes to more than 95,000 …

Health and Wellness

Exercise: For Older Texans, a Cure for Social Isolation

One way for older Texans to fight social isolation and increase mobility is with exercise, and there's an option to consider if you can't make it to …

Social Issues

Rural Kids’ Food Programs Ramp Up for Summer

One might think that food insecurity would improve as California recovers from the pandemic - but advocates say hunger remains a significant issue…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021