Feud Over NM Coal-Plant Closure Could Cost Customers

This year's planned closure of a New Mexico coal-fired power plant is expected to save money for the state's utility company and its customers, but consumer advocates worry customers won't see those savings for up to two years.
Public Service Co. of New Mexico will close two units at the San Juan Generating Station by September, but it wants to hold off on distributing customer savings from the closure, perhaps until 2024.
Pat O'Connell, senior analyst for clean-energy policy with Western Resource Advocate, said that isn't what was initially negotiated, and savings delayed are savings denied.
"How often is it better for you to have a savings a year-and-a-half from now, compared to having it tomorrow? That's just not how life works," he said. "So the concept that it's good from a customer point of view is dubious, to be generous."
Western Resource Advocates is one of three groups that filed a legal motion with the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission to enforce earlier financing provisions agreed to by PNM. O'Connell said withheld savings to typical residential electricity customers would be about $7 per month, costing the utility company some $8 million to $9 million per month.
O'Connell said he believes PNM wants to delay issuance of bonds to refinance its San Juan plant, in order to recover lost investments and satisfy shareholders, not its millions of customers.
"And this is at a time where cost of everything else is going up, right? So, you could have a situation where not only are you getting cleaner electricity, your electric bill could be going down." he said.
He believes the PRC should require the utility company to start crediting customers for what they should be saving when the plant closes, and not wait until the yet-to-be-filed next general rate case concludes, likely in January 2024 - or 18 months after the first unit at San Juan closes.
"The way PNM has timed things, they're going to make it appear that this clean-energy transition costs money," he said. "But PNM moving beyond San Juan and replacing it with clean-energy resources does save you money."
New Mexico's Energy Transition Act requires local utilities to convert from fossil fuels to 100% carbon-free generation by 2045. It's unclear how soon the PRC will decide the case.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitution. The document is unique among constitutions, in part, because it recognizes the "right to a clean and healthful environment."
Montana lawmakers focused on conservation said the provision is an important foundation for protecting land, water and air.
Sen. Pat Flowers, D-Belgrade, said the constitutional provision speaks to Montanans appreciation for land and water.
"That language has allowed us to really support conservation efforts in this state, support just basic environmental health in this state," Flowers explained. "I think without it, we're very vulnerable."
Montana's second constitution was ratified by voters June 6, 1972. According to legal scholars, the biggest test for the provision was in 1999, when the Montana Supreme Court ruled the right is preventive, meaning it can be used to protect the environment before it was harmed.
Sen. Janet Ellis, D-Helena, represented the Montana Audubon on issues in the Legislature before she became a lawmaker herself.
"There were a lot of bills specifically directed at defining a clean and healthful environment to be a little less than clean and healthful," Ellis recounted. "There's just been a lot of attacks over the years of that provision, and it is very, very important."
Rep. Willis Curdy, D-Missoula, said the constitutional right also helps to undergird the state's economy.
"By following the whole idea of a clean and healthful environment, we have attracted a tremendous recreational industry to this state," Curdy pointed out. "Maintaining clean air, clean water, that has really made tourism literally the number two economy in the state and is a big driver."
The outdoor recreation industry contributes $7.1 billion to Montana's economy each year and supports more than 70,000 jobs.
Conservationists, farmers and residents are seeking protection of a section of New Mexico's Pecos River even as a mining company has proposed an exploratory project in the same area.
Ralph Vigil, chair of the New Mexico Acequia Commission and an organic farmer, is part of a coalition circulating a petition calling for New Mexico's Water Quality Control Commission to list 14 miles of the Pecos watershed as an Outstanding National Resource Water (ONRW) under the Clean Water Act.
He said the designation would preserve the cleanliness of the water while also allowing recreation, agriculture and other traditional uses.
"Over here we say 'agua es vida,' water is life, and the waters need to be protected from further degradation," Vigil asserted. "The community has already suffered lots of losses due to past mining experiences."
An Australian-based mining company has filed a permit application for exploratory drilling near the Pecos River, where in 1991, heavy snowmelt washed toxic pollutants from an abandoned mine into the waterway, killing more than 90,000 fish and resulting in a $20 million cleanup. Following the hearing, the water commission is expected to rule on the ONRW designation this summer.
Janice Varela, a county commissioner for San Miguel County, signed the petition and said the area draws locals and visitors to hike, bike, camp, hunt and fish, who in turn help sustain the local economy.
"The Pecos is visited by thousands of people from all over the country, and even the world," Varela explained. "We're hopeful that this will offer us protection when it comes to dealing with the mining companies, which we hope does not happen and ruin our watershed."
Vigil added many people would be affected if the river is contaminated from mining, because the southern portion of the river runs through Carlsbad and the Permian Basin area into West Texas.
"So, there's lots of communities along the way," Vigil outlined. "Agricultural communities, municipalities that could be impacted if we have a spill like we did in the past."
The governor has committed to conserving at least 30% of New Mexico's land and water by 2030.
The month of April has special meaning for Texans. It's when many groups - like Adopt-a-Highway and Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates - participate in the statewide "Don't mess with Texas Trash-Off."
This year, to work around inclement weather, cleanup events are being held all month instead of just one day.
In last year's Trash-Off, volunteers collected more than one million pounds of litter across the state. Becky Ozuna, the campaign coordinator, said even if you can't physically participate, you can be helpful.
"If they are driving and they do see a group out collecting trash on the side of the road," said Ozuna, "to please slow down and just be aware that there may be more of their neighbors and friends and family on the side of the road, picking up trash."
She added these annual trash pickups save taxpayer dollars. The Texas Department of Transportation spent over $50 million on litter pickup in the last year - money that could be used elsewhere to enhance the state.
When waste isn't properly disposed of, Ozuna pointed out, it ends up in water systems, is ingested by wildlife, and reduces both water and air quality. It can also facilitate the spread of disease, by providing places for pests to live and breed.
She said being part of a cleanup crew has a side benefit for the volunteers.
"If you've actually been out there yourself and you have experienced trash pickup firsthand, you're way more less likely to litter," said Ozuna. "So, we do encourage everybody to get their kids involved at an early age."
And if you're caught littering in Texas, you can be fined up to $2,000.
The most common types of litter found are cigarette butts, face masks and other personal protective gear and fast-food wrappers, tossed along roads by motorists and pedestrians.
Beyond the April events, Keep Texas Beautiful affiliates hold trash pickups year-round to keep their communities clean. Lenora Tollefson, director of operations with Keep Pearland Beautiful, said anyone can do their part.
"You know, if you see it, try your best to pick it up and throw it in the trash," said Tollefson. "Take a trash bag with you, leave one in your vehicle, so that you can put it in there."
The campaign has been around since 1986 as a call to action to remind Texans not to litter.