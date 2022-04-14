Montgomery County Installs 'Litter Trap' to Keep Trash Out of Waterways

Montgomery County has installed its first-ever "litter trap," which will capture trash and debris and prevent it from flowing downstream into the Anacostia River and eventually Chesapeake Bay.
Located in the Lockridge Drive Tributary, the floating trap is anchored to the banks and uses the stream current to guide the debris into it.
Ryan Zerbe, watershed outreach planner for the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection, said the litter trap is one way to keep Maryland waterways free of trash pollution. Plastic bottles make up 60% of all the trash found in other traps in the Anacostia River.
"Any litter in our streams ends up going into our drinking water," Zerbe pointed out. "And water treatment plants can only treat so many things. Unfortunately, until we change our behavior, we'll need tools like trash traps to keep our streams clean, and the more we eliminate litter, the better."
The project is in collaboration with Anacostia Riverkeeper, the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection and the Chesapeake Bay Trust. The trap is the eighth of its kind installed in the Anacostia River Watershed.
Jeffrey Popp, senior program officer at the Chesapeake Bay Trust, said in addition to the installation, the project also focuses on behavioral change to prevent people from littering in the first place.
"This project is right in a neighborhood," Popp explained. "Everybody who walks past it understands what it is. It has a sign on it that explains what it is and what it does, and so the goal here is that people will again see the amount of trash, especially after a rainstorm, and understand that this is a problem that is easily fixed."
As part of the grant, the Montgomery County Conservation Corps will go out once a week and sift through the trash, divide it into different categories, weigh it, and then share the data with the county. The trash trap project was funded through the Montgomery County Watershed Restoration and Outreach Grant Program, a partnership between the county and the Chesapeake Bay Trust.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Conservation groups are calling for passage of a bill to phase out single-use plastics.
The Break Free From Plastic Pollution Act would hold companies accountable for the full life cycle of their products and packaging and expand reuse and refill programs.
Heidi Harmon, mayor of San Luis Obispo and co-chair of the California chapter of Elected Officials to Protect America, said less than 10% of plastic has ever been recycled. Most of it goes from our recycling bins to the incinerator, the landfill and ultimately the oceans.
"The industry conned us into believing that plastics were being recycled," Harmon asserted. "And as a result, since 2005 our plastic waste has doubled. At this rate, there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish, by weight, by 2050, which is crazy."
Opponents of the bill argued it puts too big a burden on industry and could cause prices to rise. According to the 5 Gyres Institute, nearly two-thirds of plastic becomes waste and by 2050 global production is projected to triple, accounting for 20% of oil consumption. American companies ExxonMobil and Dow are the two largest plastic producers in the world.
David Levine, president of the American Sustainable Business Council, said federal legislation is needed to spur companies to create truly recyclable products and packaging.
"We can overhaul how we design, manufacture, distribute our products, transitioning from single-use and toxic chemicals to a circular economy, a sustainable economy that creates new business opportunities and more jobs," Levine contended.
There are health implications as well. Last year, for the first time, researchers in Italy found microplastics in the placentas of unborn babies. Bills have been introduced in the House and Senate but have yet to receive a hearing or a vote.
HARTFORD, Conn. -- A coalition of Connecticut groups and lawmakers in support of new state bottle-deposit legislation are rallying in honor of Earth Day to raise awareness about reducing plastic waste.
Senate Bill 1037 in part raises the deposit value to 10 cents, creates more return sites, and expands what kind of containers can be returned for money.
Louis Rosado Burch, Connecticut program director at the Citizens Campaign for the Environment, said the existing bottle bill was last changed in 2009, and the new one includes miniature alcohol bottles, along with plastic juice and sports-drink containers, which would help issues of street and water pollution.
"One of the key components of the bottle bill is the fact that it helps to actually reduce litter, cuts down on litter," Rosado Burch explained. "Because it puts a financial incentive to recycle for every container."
Rosado Burch pointed out similar bills have been proposed and passed through the state Environment Committee, but didn't get called and voted on in the legislative session, in part, he noted, because beverage distributors and waste haulers opposed the increased handling fee.
The bill's 3.5 cent handling fee would provide additional income for redemption centers, among other aid.
"Municipalities are no longer able to afford the cost of managing all of our solid waste and recyclables," Rosado Burch contended. "What the bottle bill does is, it puts the onus on the beverage industry to pay their fair share of recycling this waste that blights our communities."
In 2009, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection found that the state's modernized bottle bill saved municipalities $4.2 million to $6.9 million in avoided disposal and cleanup costs.
Rosado Burch asserted if passed, Phase One of the bill would increase consumer convenience.
"We think this bill is going to be a game changer between putting bottle machines in all of the chain pharmacies, Dollar Tree, these types of stores, which are already currently required by law to accept the containers that they sell for redemption," Rosado Burch observed.
He added with the amount of support from groups and lawmakers, including Gov. Ned Lamont, he's optimistic the bill will pass this session. The rally will take place from noon to 1:00 p.m. today on the south Capitol steps.
BALTIMORE -- Groups working to clean up the Baltimore Harbor are expediting their efforts by installing a fourth Trash Wheel next month.
Dubbed "Gwynnda, the Good Wheel of the West," she'll be part of the growing waste-removal system, one of several local initiatives to protect water quality and the ecosystem.
It should also create opportunities for future public access to the waterway.
Adam Lindquist, director of the Healthy Harbor Initiative at the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore, said litter gets into storm drains and flows into the streams, where the trash wheels are situated to filter out debris.
"The Trash Wheels pick up about 250 tons of trash and debris from the Baltimore Harbor, every single year," Lindquist explained. "This new Trash Wheel is going to pick up more trash on its own than the other three Trash Wheels combined."
According to the Waterfront Partnership's 2020 report card, from May 2014 to 2020, the three Trash Wheels have collected more than 1,400 tons of trash, including thousands of plastic bags, and millions of plastic bottles, foam containers and cigarette butts.
Maryland recently banned foam containers, and come July of this year, a plastic bag ban will go into effect in Baltimore.
Lindquist noted environmental groups are optimistic these efforts will stop waste at the source.
"Our long-term goal is to put the Trash Wheels on a diet," Lindquist remarked. "And the way we do that is by reducing the amount of trash and amount of plastics ending up in our waterways in the first place."
Lindquist has high hopes for decreasing plastic bags in local waterways, citing a 72% drop in plastic-bag waste in the Potomac River after Washington, DC, put a five-cent fee on the bags.
He added beyond "Gwynnda's" installation, the partnership has set its sights on expanding plastic-bag regulations beyond Baltimore City, to the entirety of Maryland.
