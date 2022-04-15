IL Program Aims to Boost College Enrollment for Low-Income Students

Students from low-income communities in Illinois have historically faced numerous barriers to higher education, but one Chicago-based program offers support, so they can surmount those hurdles.



The OneGoal initiative is a three-year, nonprofit program which offers students financial and academic guidance through their last two years of high school and first year of college.



Melissa Connelly, the organization's CEO, said the program takes a holistic approach to helping students enroll and stay in college.



"You know, it's about helping students really understand their own aspirations, their identity, the impact they want to have in the world," Connelly outlined. "So that when they get on those postsecondary pathways, they're not wondering why they're there."



A new report from the University of Chicago's Inclusive Economy Lab found participants in the program are 40% more likely to graduate from a postsecondary school than peers in similar demographics.



While the program got its start in Chicago Public Schools, Connelly said it has since rolled out to 26 additional districts across Illinois, and several others across the country.



Kelly Hallberg, scientific director of the Inclusive Economy Lab at the University of Chicago, said the program also has a statistically significant impact on high school graduation rates. The report said more than 99% of OneGoal participants graduate from high school, nearly 16-percentage points higher than their comparison-group peers.



"Having not just a plan, but a realistic plan that students believe that they can implement after high school," Hallberg explained. "That helps you get to college, but it also helps you be engaged in school, see the point of your courses in high school and even get to the high school graduation mark."



The report noted disinvestment in low-income communities has disproportionately affected Black and Latino students. Despite high levels of interest, only about 18% of students in Chicago Public Schools will earn a bachelor's degree within a decade of high school graduation.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



Nearly six in 10 parents in a recent poll said they are more worried about their child's emotional well-being than they were before the pandemic.



Eligible Ohio families have a new opportunity to access activities to help improve kids' social connections and build life skills. The Ohio Afterschool Child Enrichment (ACE) program is an educational savings account, with a $500 credit families can use to pay for enrichment activities to help bridge pandemic learning gaps.



Michele Ritchlin, executive director of the Ohio Afterschool Network, said the list of possibilities is vast.



"Before or after-school educational programs, day camps, tuition at a learning extension center; tuition for learning pods; study skill services; things like languages classes, instrumental lessons, tutoring; field trips to historical landmarks, museums, science centers, theaters," Ritchlin outlined.



The program is open to students ages six to 18 whose household income is up to 300% of the federal poverty level, which is $79,500 for a family of four.



The governor set aside federal CARES Act dollars to fund the program for this year and next. Ritchlin explained cost and transportation are barriers for many families, so the unmet demand for after school care in Ohio is high.



"Eighty percent of their learning occurs outside of the school day," Ritchlin pointed out. "So what happens outside of school is as important as what happens inside school. And in Ohio, for every one child in a program, there are five waiting to get in. And that's an astonishing number."



Nine in 10 Ohio parents surveyed said they are satisfied with their child's after school program, with a majority agreeing the activities help build life skills and confidence, reduce risky behaviors and keep kids safe.



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



Wisconsin offers dozens of financial aid programs for students looking to attend college, but a new report finds funding for those programs has stalled in recent years, and may not cover the true cost of attending college.



The report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum said Wisconsin made major investments in financial-aid programs throughout the 2000s, but support in the last decade has stagnated.



Jason Stein, research director for the Forum, said the slowdown means students have shouldered more cost as college fees and inflation have risen.



"We had the Great Recession, and that -- out of both, I think, necessity and then to some extent philosophy -- brought in a range of thinking on the 'more austerity' side on state programs and finances," Stein explained.



The report includes several strategies to make up the lost ground, including streamlining and consolidating the state's smaller aid programs under a single agency, boosting overall investments in financial-aid initiatives, tying financial aid amounts to student costs and offering assistance to complete the Federal Application for Free Student Aid (FAFSA).



Lawmakers have attempted to keep higher-ed affordable by instituting a yearslong tuition freeze in the University of Wisconsin system. While the freeze expired last year, Gov. Tony Evers has used federal funds to revive it through the end of the next academic year. Stein acknowledged the freeze helped in the short-term, but will not address the underlying issues.



"If the tuition freeze comes off, then once again, there's the ability for tuition to start rising," Stein pointed out. "And if there's not going to be an increase in financial aid, that's going to hit students, and it's going to hit students at the bottom of the income scale the hardest."



Stein also noted the tuition freeze only applies to University of Wisconsin system schools, not private or technical colleges. The report also finds students of color could have the most to lose from stagnating financial aid. As of 2018, nearly 60% of Black undergraduates received financial needs-based federal Pell Grants, more than double the rate of their white counterparts.



Support for this reporting was provided by Lumina Foundation.



