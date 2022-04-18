Monday, April 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 19, 2021
Play

PNS Daily News Podcast - April 19 - The way the pandemic changed how Californians vote might affect change nationwide, plus a one-of-a-kind housing project serving a portion of Albuquerque's homeless community could become a model.

2022Talks - April 19, 2022
Play

A federal judge shoots down the CDC's public transit mask mandate, the Supreme Court rejects an appeal in a life-and-death case alleging a racist juror, and last-minute redistricting shakes up two swing states.

The Yonder Report - April 14, 2022
Play

This week on The Yonder Report - Preparations for Route 66's 100th anniversary are underway in Canute, Oklahoma, COVID cases fall but food insecurity remains, and egg and poultry prices climb as bird flu hits dozens of states.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Billionaires Tax Could Help Ensure Basic Needs for Granite Staters

Play

Monday, April 18, 2022   

This Tax Day, advocates for working families are calling on Congress to pass a billionaires income tax, so the richest Americans pay the same share of their wealth generation as working families.

A new report from Americans for Tax Fairness and Healthcare for America Now found during the pandemic, the number of billionaires in the U.S. increased from 614 to 741.

Margarida Jorge, executive director of Healthcare for America Now, noted their collective wealth has gone up by $2 trillion, a 70% increase.

"People were really struggling with job loss, loss of health care," Jorge pointed out. "But this layer of people actually prospered during the pandemic, and one thing that I think a lot of people don't know is that the tax system is pretty rigged to help rich people hold onto their money."

The report showed the richest Americans often generate wealth from their existing wealth, what is known as capital gains. Opponents of a billionaires tax say these are unrealized gains and not income, but proposals from the Biden administration and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., would tax them more like the way working families' incomes are now.

Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of Granite State Progress, argued two-thirds of likely voters support a billionaires tax, including more than 60% of independents.

"Many of our families are barely able to keep our heads above water," Rice Hawkins emphasized. "And we really do want these investments in health care and child care, college education, housing. There are so many ways that families in our state could really benefit if we could close these tax loopholes."

The report also singled out an investigation last year by ProPublica, which looked at IRS data and found between 2014 and 2018, wealthy individuals like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others paid zero federal income tax and the top 25 billionaires paid a 3.4% tax rate.

Jorge added coming up on the third year of the pandemic, many policies put in place to help working families, especially those who had lost health care because of a change in job or income, have expired or are set to expire. She stressed the revenue from a billionaires tax could help keep them going.

"We don't have to be facing that cliff," Jorge contended. "We don't have to face the prospect of people not getting affordable coverage, or people's premiums going up or, you know, frankly, people in Medicare not having dental vision and hearing coverage. We actually could provide those things."


get more stories like this via email
Native Americans make up about 1% of Arizona State University's 40,000 students on its Tempe campus. (Pixabay)

Social Issues

Arizona State Recognized for Recruiting Native Faculty, Students

An article in the Chronicle of Higher Education showed progress has been made at Arizona State University (ASU) in recruiting Native American faculty …

Health and Wellness

Disability Measures Aim to Expand Access to Higher-Education, Reduce Poverty

Two bills making their way through the Colorado General Assembly would make it easier for people with disabilities to access college and other public …

Environment

EPA Target of New Lawsuit for Not Enforcing Clean Air Act

A coalition of environmental organizations are taking the Environmental Protection Agency to court over its failure to enforce the Clean Air Act's Reg…

The movement to publish data on public employees' salaries grew after a corruption scandal in the city of Bell. (BillionPhotos.com/Adobestock)

Social Issues

Hearing Today on Transparency in CA School Employee Salaries

A bill to require California schools to make all their salary information public goes to the state Senate appropriations committee today. Right now …

Environment

Scientists: Excessive Fuels Likely to Increase NM's Climate-Driven Wildfires

Wildfires continue to burn in New Mexico after destroying at least 150 homes in Ruidoso, killing an older couple in the village last week. Matt …

Research shows that 90% of high school seniors who complete FAFSA go to college immediately after graduation compared with 55% of seniors who don't complete it. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NY FAFSA Completion Rates Still Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

New data show college financial-aid completion rates in New York are five percentage points lower than they were pre-pandemic. An education advocacy …

Social Issues

Caucus Shakeup Prompts Concern about Candidate Vetting

When the 2024 presidential primary season kicks off, there's a good chance Iowa's caucuses won't be in the spotlight as much. Last week, the …

Health and Wellness

Report: Black Women's Health in AR in "Critical State"

Black women's health in Arkansas and beyond is in a dire situation, according to a new report, which showed more collaboration is needed to address …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021