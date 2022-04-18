Report: Billionaires Tax Could Help Ensure Basic Needs for Granite Staters

This Tax Day, advocates for working families are calling on Congress to pass a billionaires income tax, so the richest Americans pay the same share of their wealth generation as working families.



A new report from Americans for Tax Fairness and Healthcare for America Now found during the pandemic, the number of billionaires in the U.S. increased from 614 to 741.



Margarida Jorge, executive director of Healthcare for America Now, noted their collective wealth has gone up by $2 trillion, a 70% increase.



"People were really struggling with job loss, loss of health care," Jorge pointed out. "But this layer of people actually prospered during the pandemic, and one thing that I think a lot of people don't know is that the tax system is pretty rigged to help rich people hold onto their money."



The report showed the richest Americans often generate wealth from their existing wealth, what is known as capital gains. Opponents of a billionaires tax say these are unrealized gains and not income, but proposals from the Biden administration and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., would tax them more like the way working families' incomes are now.



Zandra Rice Hawkins, executive director of Granite State Progress, argued two-thirds of likely voters support a billionaires tax, including more than 60% of independents.



"Many of our families are barely able to keep our heads above water," Rice Hawkins emphasized. "And we really do want these investments in health care and child care, college education, housing. There are so many ways that families in our state could really benefit if we could close these tax loopholes."



The report also singled out an investigation last year by ProPublica, which looked at IRS data and found between 2014 and 2018, wealthy individuals like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others paid zero federal income tax and the top 25 billionaires paid a 3.4% tax rate.



Jorge added coming up on the third year of the pandemic, many policies put in place to help working families, especially those who had lost health care because of a change in job or income, have expired or are set to expire. She stressed the revenue from a billionaires tax could help keep them going.



"We don't have to be facing that cliff," Jorge contended. "We don't have to face the prospect of people not getting affordable coverage, or people's premiums going up or, you know, frankly, people in Medicare not having dental vision and hearing coverage. We actually could provide those things."



References: Income tax report Americans for Tax Fairness/Healthcare for America Now 04/14/2022

Tax report ProPublica 06/08/2021



get more stories like this via email



Tax Day is here, and whether you love or loathe it often depends on if you owe money to the government.



Perspective can change with a better understanding of how federal tax dollars are spent. Each year, the National Priorities Project breaks down what happens to the largest revenue source for the federal government: our income taxes. The average 2021 federal income tax bill is just over $13,000. Ohioans pay closer to $10,000.



Lindsay Koshgarian, program director for the National Priorities Project, explained spending for 2021 was a bit different from usual because of COVID-19.



"Health care is the single biggest expense, and a lot of that is for Medicare and Medicaid," Koshgarian outlined. "But right up against it has been unemployment and aid to individuals. Normally the second-biggest expense is the military, but this year it's number three."



More than half of military spending goes to for-profit contractors, about $929 for the average taxpayer, compared to $171 for public K-12 education, $10 for foreign aid, $7 for homeless assistance, and $5 for renewable energy.



As the need for COVID-response funding dwindles, Koshgarian expects military spending to climb back up on the nation's 2022 tax receipt.



"Especially because President Biden has proposed a military budget that is higher than last year, which was higher than the year before," Koshgarian pointed out. "And all of them are higher than they were at the top of the Vietnam War. It's a cost that keeps going up and up."



While the IRS does not provide individual receipts to filers, Koshgarian noted taxpayers can get a general idea of where their personal dollars are going.



"Folks in different states tend to pay different taxes, depending on how high incomes are and things like that," Koshgarian stressed. "If you go to our website -- www.nationalpriorities.org -- you can go get your tax receipt for Ohio, or any other state that you'd like."



The federal government collected $1.7 trillion in individual income tax for 2021.



Reporting by Ohio News Connection in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.



References: National Priorities Project 2022



get more stories like this via email

