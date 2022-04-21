Friday, April 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2022
Play

Comments on a proposed Pa. gas pipeline expansion are due Monday, Tenn. is expected to expand eligibility for some work licenses for DACA recipients, and Florida lawmakers end special status for Disney.

2022Talks - April 22, 2022
Play

The treasury secretary cautions against a full European ban on Russian oil and gas, President Biden seeks to streamline asylum for Ukrainian refugees, and the Army moves to make life easier for new parents.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Play

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

WV Could Gain $335 Million a Year from Billionaire Income Tax

Play

Thursday, April 21, 2022   

State advocacy groups say West Virginia stands to gain from taxing billionaires.

The Biden administration's "Billionaire Minimum Income Tax" would ensure that American households worth more than $100 million pay a tax rate of at least 20% of their full income.

Executive Director of West Virginia Citizen Action Gary Zuckett said the move could add between $220 and $335 million a year in federal grants to the state's budget.

Zuckett explained that federal grant funds to pay for state programs and services - such as Medicaid and CHIP, Head Start, and food and nutrition programs.

"Corporations and the extremely wealthy should be paying their fair share of taxes," said Zuckett. "And that revenue should be used to help pay down the debt and help lower drug prices and help deal with the climate. The majority of West Virginians and the majority of taxpayers across the country would agree with that."

He added that legal loopholes often allow the nation's wealthiest to pay little or no federal income tax, while allowing them to generate untaxed income from their investments.

An expose' last year by ProPublica based on IRS data revealed that for the past several years, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other top billionaires paid zero federal income tax.

Census data shows West Virginia has one of the highest poverty rates in the nation. Zuckett said the country's broken tax system has worked against residents.

"Working families in West Virginia pay taxes on every dollar they earn," said Zuckett. "And so the billionaires and the millionaires in this country should pay taxes on every dollar they earn, just like we do."

An Oxfam report published earlier this year found that wealth of the world's ten richest men has doubled since the start of the pandemic - skyrocketing to more than $13 trillion as of last November, an increase larger than that seen in the previous decade-and a-half combined.




Disclosure: West Virginia Citizen Action Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Health Issues, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
AARP says Ohio's 864,923 military veterans and active-duty service members are at heightened risk of being targeted by scammers. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Ohio Veterans Have New Resource in Fight Against Fraud

Members of Ohio's military community have a new tool in their arsenal to help fight rising fraud. The AARP Veterans Fraud Center is a free, online …

Environment

TX Group Makes Earth Day Plea for Cleaner Environment

It is Earth Day, and the Texas Campaign for the Environment is backing a movement targeting fossil-fuel exporters across the state. Texas is the …

Environment

Report: NM's ABQ, Eddy County Rank High for Poor Air Quality

A new study found high ozone levels have made the air quality in Albuquerque worse than ever reported. For the past 23 years, the American Lung …

In a new national survey, 57% of women and 63% of women of color said they're considering quitting their hospitality-industry jobs because of worsening harassment and wage theft. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Survey: Restaurant Sector 'Unlivable' for Many Women Workers

As the weather warms up, tourists will flock to South Dakota to visit sites like Mount Rushmore, stopping at restaurants along the way. As they sit …

Environment

Elected Officials to Feds: Accelerate Clean Energy Transition

As folks across America celebrate Earth Day, nearly 500 lawmakers have signed a petition calling on the President and Congress to develop a Climate …

Natural gas pipelines can often release methane, a potent greenhouse gas, due to leaks or during maintenance repairs. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Monday Deadline for Comments on PA Gas Pipeline Expansion

Pennsylvanians have until Monday to submit public comments on a draft Environmental Impact Statement for a gas pipeline expansion in Northeastern Penn…

Social Issues

IN Food Aid Groups Work to Meet College Students' Food Needs

The end of the semester is approaching for Hoosier students, and food aid groups across the state are working to ensure folks have enough to eat …

Environment

Grassroots Awareness Builds about 'Forever Chemicals'

Compared to other states, North Dakota has not seen a lot of documented water contamination from the "forever chemicals" known as Perfluorinated and …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021