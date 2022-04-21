WV Could Gain $335 Million a Year from Billionaire Income Tax

State advocacy groups say West Virginia stands to gain from taxing billionaires.
The Biden administration's "Billionaire Minimum Income Tax" would ensure that American households worth more than $100 million pay a tax rate of at least 20% of their full income.
Executive Director of West Virginia Citizen Action Gary Zuckett said the move could add between $220 and $335 million a year in federal grants to the state's budget.
Zuckett explained that federal grant funds to pay for state programs and services - such as Medicaid and CHIP, Head Start, and food and nutrition programs.
"Corporations and the extremely wealthy should be paying their fair share of taxes," said Zuckett. "And that revenue should be used to help pay down the debt and help lower drug prices and help deal with the climate. The majority of West Virginians and the majority of taxpayers across the country would agree with that."
He added that legal loopholes often allow the nation's wealthiest to pay little or no federal income tax, while allowing them to generate untaxed income from their investments.
An expose' last year by ProPublica based on IRS data revealed that for the past several years, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other top billionaires paid zero federal income tax.
Census data shows West Virginia has one of the highest poverty rates in the nation. Zuckett said the country's broken tax system has worked against residents.
"Working families in West Virginia pay taxes on every dollar they earn," said Zuckett. "And so the billionaires and the millionaires in this country should pay taxes on every dollar they earn, just like we do."
An Oxfam report published earlier this year found that wealth of the world's ten richest men has doubled since the start of the pandemic - skyrocketing to more than $13 trillion as of last November, an increase larger than that seen in the previous decade-and a-half combined.
Pennsylvania officials visited a personal-care home in York County on Wednesday to highlight the need for continued investment in the state's long-term care system, as outlined in Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed budget.
Personal-care homes provide housing, meals and other assistance for older adults and people with disabilities. The state funding proposal would increase the supplemental monthly payments the homes receive for providing care to Social Security recipients from $37 per day to $76 per day.
Meg Snead, acting secretary of the Department of Human Services, said the funding increase will help support Pennsylvania's caring infrastructure.
"This much-needed increase will allow nearly 500 personal-care homes to invest in staff, their facilities and infection control," Snead outlined. "Which will help residents and staff at these homes be safer and support better care, safety and quality of life, for residents and staff alike."
The proposal would mean an additional $50 million in funding. Pennsylvania has not increased supplemental payments to personal-care homes since 2006. Budget negotiations are ongoing in the General Assembly and must be finalized by June 30.
Xzavier Hunter, owner/operator of Hunter Cottage, a personal-care home in York, said the increased funding is critical to addressing a housing crisis in the city and across the state, especially for older adults and people with disabilities who have limited incomes.
"So the challenge is, how can we help our seniors, how can we help our low-income individuals?" Hunter explained. "We're on the front lines of this, the personal-care homes, and we need help. It's that simple. I don't know how much longer personal care homes in the state and the county can survive on $39 a day."
There are an estimated 1,200 licensed personal-care homes in Pennsylvania and nearly 35 licensed assisted-living residences.
It remains unclear whether the federal government will make permanent last year's expansion of the Child Tax Credit. In the meantime, supporters in Minnesota argued the state could step in and approve its own version to prevent families from falling off the financial cliff.
A new report from Washington University in St. Louis said the temporary federal expansion saw families experience improved nutrition and relying less on their credit cards to survive.
Ryan Hamilton, government relations associate for the Minnesota Catholic Conference, said it was a great case study in trying to reduce poverty. But he stressed it was short-lived for many households who could use extra support.
"A Minnesota child tax credit would be a tremendous benefit to families who are at or near the poverty line," Hamilton contended. "And those families who are facing the rising cost of food and necessities due to inflation."
Unlike the federal credit, which already existed and was expanded, Minnesota would have to adopt its own framework. There is no specific proposal at the moment. Supporters have asked policymakers to embrace a fully refundable tax credit to put more money in the hands of eligible households. Amid a large budget surplus, both major parties expressed a desire for tax relief, but have different ideas in how to do it.
Hamilton pointed out it could serve as a recruiting tool for families to move to Minnesota, or compel current residents to start a family of their own. He noted there is real concern amid the rising costs for so many basic needs, the decision to raise children is more complex than it used to be.
"This demographic cliff, it'll put a strain on our state budgets," Hamilton emphasized. "Because we'll have fewer workers, fewer taxpayers, and more people receiving government service."
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Minnesota has seen a declining birthrate for many years, mirroring national trends.
Hamilton added a new credit could help the state become a national model in reversing the situation.
Groups such as the Children's Defense Fund worry families briefly aided by the federal expansion are back in poverty after it expired. Researchers at Columbia University reported it happened to nearly four million American children when temporary advance payments from the credit stopped.
Public higher-ed students, staff and faculty are shedding light on the growing problem of campus debt held by state colleges and universities, and its effect on student fees.
While the state used to pay for building costs on public college and university campuses, individual campuses more recently have had to take out loans to finance building projects. Revenue from auxiliary services such as student room and board often go toward debt payments.
Joanna Gonsalves, psychology professor at Salem State University and member of the Massachusetts State College Association Salem Chapter, said fees have been going up to make up the difference.
"These debt payments annually range anywhere from a few million to UMass Amherst, which pays $95 million a year in debt service, and it's unfair," Gonsalves argued. "We feel like it's a generation of students that are being taxed for the buildings rather than the taxpayers."
Gonsalves noted when students were not living in the dorms during the pandemic, the loss of revenue brought the issue of campus debt to the forefront. She added the UMass system owes $3 billion, and other state universities owe $1.2 billion. Groups are calling for more state investments, as well as increased taxes for the Commonwealth's wealthiest residents.
Tyler Risteen, a junior sociology major at Framingham State University, said rates of enrollment at her university have been on the decline.
"Me, personally, and I know a lot of my friends who I go to school with, they chose these state schools because it's supposed to be cheaper," Risteen explained. "The government is supposed to be helping us, but in reality, it's just the schools taking out loans and then us paying for those loans."
Gayathri Raja, a sophomore economics major at the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, said there is a sentiment colleges are raising tuition and fees out of greed, but she thinks there is a larger structural problem.
"They're allowed to sit on a good amount of assets, despite having so much debt," Raja pointed out. "And that's not even a college's fault. That's just how the financial system is constructed, and it's kind of more so up to the state to step in and help with the unbelievable amount of debt that state colleges are in."
She said voters in November get to approve or disapprove what's known as the Fair Share Amendment, which would increase the tax rate by four percentage pointed for those making more than a million dollars a year, and put those funds toward education. Opponents worry such a tax would cause high earners to leave the state.
Raja added a bill before the General Court, the Cherish Act, would also allocate more state funding to public higher ed.