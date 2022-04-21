Friday, April 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2022
Play

Comments on a proposed Pa. gas pipeline expansion are due Monday, Tenn. is expected to expand eligibility for some work licenses for DACA recipients, and Florida lawmakers end special status for Disney.

2022Talks - April 22, 2022
Play

The treasury secretary cautions against a full European ban on Russian oil and gas, President Biden seeks to streamline asylum for Ukrainian refugees, and the Army moves to make life easier for new parents.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Play

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
This Earth Day, Advocates Call for Climate Action

Play

Thursday, April 21, 2022   

To honor Earth Day tomorrow, Gov. Steve Sisolak will join environmental advocates in a call to invest in our planet.

The most recent report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said the world only has about 8 years to take decisive action to avert the worst effects of global warming. Nevada already is being ravaged by wildfire and drought.

Angelyn Tabalba, communications director with the Nevada Conservation League, said the state's biggest source of drinking water is at a record low.

"2021 was the first time our federal government announced there was a water shortage at Lake Mead," said Tabalba. "So we have all these things that are telling us that we do need to act on climate to protect our communities from this dangerous extreme weather."

The bipartisan infrastructure bill will give Nevada $38 million over five years to build out electric-vehicle charging networks. And the state's new clean-car standards go into effect in 2025.

But activists say in order to truly tackle climate change - and confront volatile prices for fossil fuels - the Senate needs to pass the Build Back Better Act, which would put $555 billion toward climate mitigation, clean energy, and environmental justice.

Tabalba said the average low-income family in Nevada spends about 6% to 8% of their income on energy costs - something Biden's climate legislation would address.

"With federal investments in more energy efficiency and electric infrastructure," said Tabalba, "the average family could save about $500 per year in utility bills."

She said the climate legislation would reduce the cost of installing rooftop solar panels by an average of $7,000. Nevada is home to the country's number one solar economy, employing almost 34,000 workers as of 2020.



Disclosure: Nevada Conservation League contributes to our fund for reporting on Civic Engagement, Climate Change/Air Quality, Energy Policy, Public Lands/Wilderness. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


