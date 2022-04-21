Friday, April 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2022
Comments on a proposed Pa. gas pipeline expansion are due Monday, Tenn. is expected to expand eligibility for some work licenses for DACA recipients, and Florida lawmakers end special status for Disney.

2022Talks - April 22, 2022
The treasury secretary cautions against a full European ban on Russian oil and gas, President Biden seeks to streamline asylum for Ukrainian refugees, and the Army moves to make life easier for new parents.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
ACA Prompts Record 2022 Enrollment in TX

Thursday, April 21, 2022   

More than 1.8 million Texans signed up for health insurance this year under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), up 42% from 2021, providing more than 500,000 Texans with marketplace health coverage.

Shao-Chee Sim, vice president for research, innovation and evaluation at the Episcopal Health Foundation (EHF), said more Texans received federal financial assistance to pay their insurance premiums than ever before, which dropped the average policy price from $557 per month to $86.

"When there are more Texans having health insurance coverage, it will give them access to many preventative health services," Sim explained. "It's also kind-of giving them a sense of security; health insurance coverage that will cover most of their expenses."

He pointed out most people selected what are known as silver-level health plans, which means the insurance company pays 70% of covered expenses, and the patient pays the remaining 30%. Texas lawmakers have consistently opted not to expand Medicaid or create a similar program to cover the lowest-income Texans.

EHF research shows most people in the insurance marketplace are returning customers. Adults aged 55-64 make up the largest category of enrollees. Among them, 55% are women, and 12% live in rural parts of the state.

Despite the record ACA enrollment numbers, Texas remains the state with the highest uninsured rate in the nation and the most uninsured residents. To keep from backsliding, Sim thinks continued federal subsidies are needed.

"We hope that they will approve an extension of this federal subsidies beyond 2022," Sim stressed. "If not, I mean, the ACA marketplace is still around ... it's just that it may not be as affordable."

In his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden called on Congress to approve extending federal subsidies beyond this year. It also was part of his Build Back Better agenda, which passed in the U.S. House but stalled in the Senate.

Disclosure: The Episcopal Health Foundation contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues, Mental Health, Philanthropy, and Poverty Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


