Latina Women’s Business Conference Coming to South Sioux City

Registration is open for the Empowerment for Latina Women in Business Conference, set for May 3 in South Sioux City.



Jessica Campos, director of the Women's Business Center at the Center for Rural Affairs, said the goal is to provide women in the state an opportunity to share their stories, learn more about available services and resources, and build relationships with other entrepreneurs. After the last two years of public-health restrictions, Campos expects a strong turnout.



"So I think it's going to be a great opportunity for really jumping on that networking boat that we've really missed throughout these last years," Campos predicted.



The event's primary language will be Spanish. Campos said attendees will hear best practices and tips from experienced and successful Latina entrepreneurs. They also can connect with state and local resources. The one-day event, hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs and the Small Business Administration, kicks off at 9 a.m., and will wrap up by 3:30. For more information and to register, visit CFRA.org/EsTuTurno.



Maria Dávila, tax preparer and owner of Servicios en General, who has been in business for 20 years and will be one of the conference panelists, encouraged anyone considering starting their own business to attend, in part to connect with resources and educational opportunities through the Women's Business Center, and in their local communities.



"So that way they can get an idea of where to start," Dávila explained. "Or what are the state regulations, so they can start their own business making the right decisions and get the license that they need for their business."



Along with tips for creating a successful business plan, honing leadership skills, managing cash flow, marketing and online sales, Campos said a major focus of the conference will be how to avoid the growing threat of predatory lending.



"Lending that business owners, unfortunately, can never get out of, either because of high interest rates, the terms and conditions," Campos outlined. "Which is really an issue, because a lot of businesses are closing because of predatory lenders out there."



This weekend, the University of South Dakota's women's basketball team continues its magical run in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament.



It is happening under the umbrella of a new state law targeting trans athletes, a movement some describe as "misguided" in supporting women's programs. With the Coyotes advancing to the Sweet 16, there has been a regional buzz.



Sarah Axelson, vice president of Advocacy for the Women's Sports Foundation, said it should happen more often, rather than laws banning transgender girls and women from playing on teams consistent with their gender identity. Axelson contended it is not a problem, especially when so many others exist.



"We need legislators to start paying attention to overall participation opportunities, access, Title IX compliance, scholarships, facilities, uniforms, coaching, the fight for equal pay," Axelson outlined.



She pointed out advancements could align with the 50th anniversary of Title IX this year. The law prohibits discrimination in education-sponsored activities receiving federal funding.



South Dakota and Iowa recently joined the fray of states passing transgender sports bans. Supporters of the bans said their goal is fairness, arguing trans girls hold competitive advantages over cisgender athletes.



But the Foundation echoed other opponents, countering the laws are a solution in search of a problem. Meanwhile, at the professional level, Axelson stressed emerging leagues for women need more attention so they can grow.



"The WNBA has just reached some really monumental investment deals, right, and they're 25 years in," Axelson asserted. "Some of these other women's leagues are newer, but they're still seeking that sponsorship and seeking investment."



And as people tune in to March Madness, Axelson hopes they are mindful of the gaps in resources women players are afforded compared to men's teams. She referred to a social media post from last year's tournament comparing workout facilities.



"The men had what the picture showed was a state-of-the-art facility. The women had a tower of dumbbells, where I think they didn't exceed, like, 30 pounds, and a stack of yoga mats," Axelson recounted.



The backlash led to a review of NCAA championships in terms of gender equity.



