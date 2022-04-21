Friday, April 22, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 22, 2022
Play

Comments on a proposed Pa. gas pipeline expansion are due Monday, Tenn. is expected to expand eligibility for some work licenses for DACA recipients, and Florida lawmakers end special status for Disney.

2022Talks - April 22, 2022
Play

The treasury secretary cautions against a full European ban on Russian oil and gas, President Biden seeks to streamline asylum for Ukrainian refugees, and the Army moves to make life easier for new parents.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Play

Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Social Issues  |  Women's    News
Latina Women’s Business Conference Coming to South Sioux City

Play

Thursday, April 21, 2022   

Registration is open for the Empowerment for Latina Women in Business Conference, set for May 3 in South Sioux City.

Jessica Campos, director of the Women's Business Center at the Center for Rural Affairs, said the goal is to provide women in the state an opportunity to share their stories, learn more about available services and resources, and build relationships with other entrepreneurs. After the last two years of public-health restrictions, Campos expects a strong turnout.

"So I think it's going to be a great opportunity for really jumping on that networking boat that we've really missed throughout these last years," Campos predicted.

The event's primary language will be Spanish. Campos said attendees will hear best practices and tips from experienced and successful Latina entrepreneurs. They also can connect with state and local resources. The one-day event, hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs and the Small Business Administration, kicks off at 9 a.m., and will wrap up by 3:30. For more information and to register, visit CFRA.org/EsTuTurno.

Maria Dávila, tax preparer and owner of Servicios en General, who has been in business for 20 years and will be one of the conference panelists, encouraged anyone considering starting their own business to attend, in part to connect with resources and educational opportunities through the Women's Business Center, and in their local communities.

"So that way they can get an idea of where to start," Dávila explained. "Or what are the state regulations, so they can start their own business making the right decisions and get the license that they need for their business."

Along with tips for creating a successful business plan, honing leadership skills, managing cash flow, marketing and online sales, Campos said a major focus of the conference will be how to avoid the growing threat of predatory lending.

"Lending that business owners, unfortunately, can never get out of, either because of high interest rates, the terms and conditions," Campos outlined. "Which is really an issue, because a lot of businesses are closing because of predatory lenders out there."

Disclosure: The Center for Rural Affairs contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, Environment, Hunger/Food/Nutrition, and Rural/Farming Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


