On National Day of Silence, MO Groups Push Back Against Anti-Trans Bills

In Texas, the latest state law targeting trans people directs the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any surgical treatment of trans children as possible child abuse.



In response, a variety of groups are fund-raising to fight for the rights of transgender and nonbinary individuals, and communities of color, across the South.



One group benefiting from the investments is the Southern Jewish Resource Network for Gender and Sexual Diversity (Sojourn).



Wayne Green, executive director of the Jewish philanthropy network Honeycomb and founder of the Kavod Giving Circle, said its members are marching and donating funds.



"There are people, both in Texas and around the country, that care about the LGBTQ community," Green asserted. "And we are not going to step down, and we're going to stand up collectively in every way possible."



Green, who is Jewish, pointed out he has experienced discrimination himself, and is now helping other Jewish teens find their voices. Sojourn works with Jewish organizations on education programs, contacting legislators and being part of coalitions.



Rose Kantorczyk, communications associate for Sojourn, said her group is encouraging people to speak out against discrimination. And she has seen a positive reaction within the Jewish population of more than 100,000 in Texas.



She described Sojourn as a "safe place," committed to making sure children are able to participate in gender-neutral ways.



"Places where trans people who feel threatened by these laws can feel warmth and comfort and tradition shouldn't feel 'othered,' whether that's teaching complications about how to ask about people's pronouns within a service," Kantorczyk contended.



Historically, LGBTQ+ communities have received less than one-third of 1% of all foundation funding, but the giving circle is increasing its presence in Texas.



Kyson Bunthuwong, director of development for Philanthropy Together, said as more groups join the effort, a lot can be accomplished.



"Philanthropy in general has under-invested in, or disinvested in, LGBTQ causes," Bunthuwong remarked. "So, we really see the giving circle movement kind of taking up the mantle and finding ways to fund these great organizations."



Bunthuwong added with LGBTQ+ rights under threat, donations are even more urgent this year to help fight oppression with generosity.



References: Sojourn 2022

Honeycomb 2022

Jewish Texas report Texas Almanac 2021



get more stories like this via email



For years, members of the LGBTQ community in South Dakota have fought state policies they describe as discriminatory, and people who are transgender have had do so without supportive local voices to turn to. One group is trying to change that.



During this week's "Trans Day of Visibility," South Dakota advocates not only paused to celebrate, but also discussed how to build support year-round.



Jack Fonder, a board member at the Transformation Project, which formed two years ago, noted that convincing all the state to embrace these individuals is half the battle. The trans community has lacked guidance when its members face backlash or deal with other obstacles.



"We had parents that are reaching out to other states," he said, "and having to travel to try to get that help and the assistance, and 'How do I help my kid through that?'"



Fonder said their outreach includes welcome kits that detail resources in the region. The organization also has opened a free clothing boutique that specializes in gender-diverse fashions. While the Transformation Project is geared toward trans youth and their families, leaders have said they strive to support all age groups.



Fonder said encouraging trans youth to be self-advocates can be fulfilling but also has drawbacks. Beyond the emotional pain they can experience in their transformation, speaking up during policy battles, such as the recent sports-ban bill, can take away even more opportunities to feel like a normal kid.



"We saw trans youths out on the weekends, standing on the side of the road protesting," he said. "So, instead of them just being able to be kids, and kind of spending the weekends with their family, we're all out here protesting instead."



As a transgender adult, Fonder said, he hopes youth see him living his life in a state where residents of a lot of towns aren't as welcoming.



"That's my experience with it, with where I live," he said. "I'm just that person that lives here, and that's kind of how I'm talked about throughout town."



However, he stressed that staying true to his identity helps the trans community become more visible.





get more stories like this via email

