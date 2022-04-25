Monday, April 25, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 25, 2022
A bill to protect California election workers gets a hearing, Connecticut's Children's Trust Fund could boost investments in families and child care, and Emmanuel Macron wins reelection in France.

2022Talks - April 25, 2022
Emmanuel Macron wins reelection, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene denies charges of insurrection, and new details emerge on a top Republican's efforts to encourage former President Trump to resign.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
NC Churches Highlight Solar Panels During Faith Climate Action Week

Monday, April 25, 2022   

Duke Energy's solar panel rebate program expires this year, and faith groups such as the North Carolina Council of Churches and Interfaith Power and Light are urging churches across the state to take advantage of the program during National Faith Climate Action Week, which begins today.

Anne Hodges-Copple, bishop suffragan of the Diocese of North Carolina, said dozens of North Carolina congregations have saved on energy bills using the program.

"There's all kinds of partners ready to help make this line up in a way that just has a huge benefit to any worshiping community that needs to save money," Hodges-Copple pointed out. "As well as cares about taking care of the earth."

A 2018 survey by the U.S. Energy Information Administration found many commercial buildings, including churches, spend thousands of dollars a year on lighting and space heating and cooling.

Elizabeth Bennett, director of stakeholder engagement for Duke Energy, said churches may be able to receive up to $75,000 in rebates.

"And what the rebate program does is not only provides a rebate for nonprofits who want to install solar, but really helps them through the process," Bennett explained.

She noted church leaders should first look at the program's eligibility requirements and added there are plenty of resources to help congregations start the process.


