Wednesday, April 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 27, 2022
Ballots mailed out for Oregon's primary election - one issue on voters' minds is hunger; Poland and Bulgaria say Russia is suspending natural gas deliveries; April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

2022Talks - April 27, 2022
Rand Paul and Antony Blinken spar over Russia's motives in Ukraine; Biden issues his first presidential pardons; and Republicans dismiss McCarthy's leaked Jan. 6 calls.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

Energy-Efficient Updates Needed for MN's Aging Homes

Wednesday, April 27, 2022   

A significant portion of Minnesota housing was built before 1980, and these homes just endured a long and cold winter. That's renewed calls for the state to use as many weatherization resources as possible.

These programs are aligned with energy-assistance funding for low-income households. Upgrades range from reducing air leakage to furnace repairs. Proposed legislation would allow Minnesota to cover matching federal weatherization funds, and there's pre-weatherization funding to help homes correct issues before the upgrades can move forward.

Mari Ojeda, senior policy associate for energy access and equity with the group Fresh Energy, said crews encounter that too often.

"Mold, asbestos - things like that, that really are problematic for coming into someone's house," she said, "and have to defer the services because they need to address the health and safety issues first."

That means many eligible households are left waiting to reduce their energy burden. It's a particular problem in several rural Minnesota counties, where at least 80% of the housing stock is more than 40 years old.

At the State Capitol, House lawmakers are pushing to expand weatherization funding but the House and Senate remain far apart on larger energy spending bills.

Jon Fabre, supervisor of marketing programs for Otter Tail Power, said his company is a big believer in weatherization, and that these programs have evolved into a more scientific approach. With higher gas-heating costs, he said, it's another way to prevent customers from falling behind on their monthly payments.

"Utilities do well when our customers do well," he said. "We recognize that, and we feel it's just the right thing to do. We're in the business of selling energy, and we want our customers to use that energy as economically as possible to their advantage."

Ojeda said it's important to remember weatherization also can help reduce energy burdens for marginalized residents living in multi-family rental units.

"The energy burden, which is a percentage of one's income that they are spending on energy bills, is four times higher for low-income customers than for the average statewide household," she said.

A new bill in Congress would rename Walker Ridge as "Moluk Luyok," which means Condor Ridge in the native Patwin language. The area would become part of Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument. (Chris Lloyd/Bureau of Land Mgmt.)

Environment

Tribes, Lawmakers Press to Expand Berryessa Snow Mtn. Monument

Local lawmakers and Native American leaders are speaking out in favor of a new bill to add almost 4,000 acres to Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monu…

Health and Wellness

Long-Running AZ Program Gives New Parents, Kids a Healthy Start

A statewide program has worked for four decades to help thousands of Arizonans have healthy pregnancies and a better child-rearing experience…

Social Issues

Petition: Allow Incarcerated Michiganders to Earn Time Off Sentences

A prospective ballot initiative in Michigan would allow people in prison to earn time off their sentences through work training, earning a college …

Data from Oregon State University suggests food insecurity spiked to 1 million people in the state in May 2020. (Mediaphotos/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Hunger on Ballot as Oregonians Vote in Primary Election

Ballots will start to be mailed out today for Oregon's primary election, and one issue sure to be on voters' minds is hunger. Food insecurity had …

Social Issues

Resistance Builds in Effort to Change ND's Ballot-Measure Process

Opposition has emerged against a proposal to make it tougher for constitutional amendments to be approved by North Dakota voters. The plan would …

In a September 2021 Gallup poll, about one-quarter of respondents indicated they were working from home full-time. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

As Folks Continue Telecommuting, Experts Urge Ergonomic Focus

Many Illinoisans find themselves still working from home, and ergonomic and health experts say it's past time to take a more critical look at their …

Social Issues

College Students Who "Stopped Out" Want to Return, But Face Challenges

In the wake of disruptions and losses due to COVID-19, research shows the majority of college students in Connecticut and beyond who left school over …

Health and Wellness

Developmental Disabilities Council: MO Needs Inclusive Sex-Ed Project

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and groups are advocating for comprehensive sexual education for everyone, including folks …

 

