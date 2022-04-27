Wednesday, April 27, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 27, 2022
Ballots mailed out for Oregon's primary election - one issue on voters' minds is hunger; Poland and Bulgaria say Russia is suspending natural gas deliveries; April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.

2022Talks - April 27, 2022
Rand Paul and Antony Blinken spar over Russia's motives in Ukraine; Biden issues his first presidential pardons; and Republicans dismiss McCarthy's leaked Jan. 6 calls.

The Yonder Report - April 21, 2022
Salmon fishing in the Northwest ended early this year but help is on the way, gas prices could accelerate the transition to EV's, federal officials are on tour promoting a playbook designed to help rural communities access billions in infrastructure money, and residents of the Navajo Nation experience the "flip of a light switch" for the first time.

IN Officials Announce $65 Million for New Pedestrian Trails

Wednesday, April 27, 2022   

Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced $65 million to fund new pedestrian infrastructure in Indiana.

The grant money, distributed as part of Indiana's NextLevel Trails initiative, will be used to create nearly 80 miles of new walking trails across the state.

Mark Becker, NextLevel Trails program manager for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which is administering the projects, said the trails will serve as an important outdoor recreation resource and a new piece of Indiana's transportation infrastructure.

"Oftentimes, it's an easy way to get to the store or get downtown, that sort of thing," he said, "and a fun and safe way to do it, either on a bike or walking or jogging."

The $65 million will be distributed as grants to 38 communities and nonprofit organizations. Becker said they'll be tasked with handling construction on roughly three dozen trails. This is the third round of funding for the NextLevel Trails program; the state has allocated a total of $120 million to build almost 200 miles of trails across Indiana so far.

The grant program has a current maximum budget of $150 million, the largest infusion of cash into the state's trails in Indiana history. Becker said the DNR defers mostly to local expertise on the projects.

"What we do is, we award a grant to a local community," he said. "They're able to hire a design firm that they're comfortable with, and hire contractors that are familiar in their community."

According to the program's website, eight of the 73 approved NextLevel Trails projects have been completed so far. Grant recipients must meet a minimum 20% project match for their proposals, which can take the form of financial contributions, land value and materials and labor.


A new bill in Congress would rename Walker Ridge as "Moluk Luyok," which means Condor Ridge in the native Patwin language. The area would become part of Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument. (Chris Lloyd/Bureau of Land Mgmt.)

Tribes, Lawmakers Press to Expand Berryessa Snow Mtn. Monument

Local lawmakers and Native American leaders are speaking out in favor of a new bill to add almost 4,000 acres to Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monu…

Long-Running AZ Program Gives New Parents, Kids a Healthy Start

A statewide program has worked for four decades to help thousands of Arizonans have healthy pregnancies and a better child-rearing experience…

Petition: Allow Incarcerated Michiganders to Earn Time Off Sentences

A prospective ballot initiative in Michigan would allow people in prison to earn time off their sentences through work training, earning a college …

Data from Oregon State University suggests food insecurity spiked to 1 million people in the state in May 2020. (Mediaphotos/Adobe Stock)

Hunger on Ballot as Oregonians Vote in Primary Election

Ballots will start to be mailed out today for Oregon's primary election, and one issue sure to be on voters' minds is hunger. Food insecurity had …

Resistance Builds in Effort to Change ND's Ballot-Measure Process

Opposition has emerged against a proposal to make it tougher for constitutional amendments to be approved by North Dakota voters. The plan would …

In a September 2021 Gallup poll, about one-quarter of respondents indicated they were working from home full-time. (Adobe Stock)

As Folks Continue Telecommuting, Experts Urge Ergonomic Focus

Many Illinoisans find themselves still working from home, and ergonomic and health experts say it's past time to take a more critical look at their …

College Students Who "Stopped Out" Want to Return, But Face Challenges

In the wake of disruptions and losses due to COVID-19, research shows the majority of college students in Connecticut and beyond who left school over …

Developmental Disabilities Council: MO Needs Inclusive Sex-Ed Project

April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and groups are advocating for comprehensive sexual education for everyone, including folks …

 

