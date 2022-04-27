IN Officials Announce $65 Million for New Pedestrian Trails

Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced $65 million to fund new pedestrian infrastructure in Indiana.



The grant money, distributed as part of Indiana's NextLevel Trails initiative, will be used to create nearly 80 miles of new walking trails across the state.



Mark Becker, NextLevel Trails program manager for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which is administering the projects, said the trails will serve as an important outdoor recreation resource and a new piece of Indiana's transportation infrastructure.



"Oftentimes, it's an easy way to get to the store or get downtown, that sort of thing," he said, "and a fun and safe way to do it, either on a bike or walking or jogging."



The $65 million will be distributed as grants to 38 communities and nonprofit organizations. Becker said they'll be tasked with handling construction on roughly three dozen trails. This is the third round of funding for the NextLevel Trails program; the state has allocated a total of $120 million to build almost 200 miles of trails across Indiana so far.



The grant program has a current maximum budget of $150 million, the largest infusion of cash into the state's trails in Indiana history. Becker said the DNR defers mostly to local expertise on the projects.



"What we do is, we award a grant to a local community," he said. "They're able to hire a design firm that they're comfortable with, and hire contractors that are familiar in their community."



According to the program's website, eight of the 73 approved NextLevel Trails projects have been completed so far. Grant recipients must meet a minimum 20% project match for their proposals, which can take the form of financial contributions, land value and materials and labor.



A significant portion of Minnesota housing was built before 1980, and these homes just endured a long and cold winter. That's renewed calls for the state to use as many weatherization resources as possible.



These programs are aligned with energy-assistance funding for low-income households. Upgrades range from reducing air leakage to furnace repairs. Proposed legislation would allow Minnesota to cover matching federal weatherization funds, and there's pre-weatherization funding to help homes correct issues before the upgrades can move forward.



Mari Ojeda, senior policy associate for energy access and equity with the group Fresh Energy, said crews encounter that too often.



"Mold, asbestos - things like that, that really are problematic for coming into someone's house," she said, "and have to defer the services because they need to address the health and safety issues first."



That means many eligible households are left waiting to reduce their energy burden. It's a particular problem in several rural Minnesota counties, where at least 80% of the housing stock is more than 40 years old.



At the State Capitol, House lawmakers are pushing to expand weatherization funding but the House and Senate remain far apart on larger energy spending bills.



Jon Fabre, supervisor of marketing programs for Otter Tail Power, said his company is a big believer in weatherization, and that these programs have evolved into a more scientific approach. With higher gas-heating costs, he said, it's another way to prevent customers from falling behind on their monthly payments.



"Utilities do well when our customers do well," he said. "We recognize that, and we feel it's just the right thing to do. We're in the business of selling energy, and we want our customers to use that energy as economically as possible to their advantage."



Ojeda said it's important to remember weatherization also can help reduce energy burdens for marginalized residents living in multi-family rental units.



"The energy burden, which is a percentage of one's income that they are spending on energy bills, is four times higher for low-income customers than for the average statewide household," she said.



It's national Work Zone Awareness Week, and officials with the Indiana Department of Transportation are asking Hoosiers to slow down and drive safely as the state heads into roadwork season.



According to INDOT, the state plans more than 1,300 road projects for this year's construction season. Mallory Duncan, INDOT's strategic communications director, advised folks to map out their drive ahead of time so they can avoid or be aware of construction projects along their route.



"If you don't know where construction zones are and if you don't know they're in your path," she said, "that leads to frustration, it can lead to speeding, and then a whole host of other issues."



The state is investing more than $3 billion in new projects and preventive maintenance work for Indiana roads and bridges this year. It's all part of Gov. Eric Holcomb's larger Next Level Roads plan, which will invest an estimated $60 billion into state road improvements over the next two decades.



Duncan said there were more than 1,500 work-zone crashes in Indiana in 2021, five of which were fatal. She added that those numbers are about even with prior years, and weren't influenced by a reported spike in traffic fatalities across Indiana and the nation last year.



"We saw a huge uptick in speed on the roads," she said, "but as far as work-zone crashes, we've stayed pretty average. But any work-zone crash, any work-zone fatality, is too many."



According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the first nine months of 2021 saw more than 31,000 fatal traffic accidents, up about 12% from the same period in 2020, and the highest fatality count for a "first nine month" period since 2006. Nationwide, INDOT reported more than 760 fatal work-zone crashes last year.



