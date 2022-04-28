Thursday, April 28, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 28, 2022
Play

Advocates say Maine lawmakers have taken key steps toward reducing the cost of health care, and new polling of Wisconsin voters indicates a strong majority believe the state's elections are accurate.

2022Talks - April 28, 2022
Play

Massachusetts probes companies promoting opioids, the U.S. and Russia trade prisoners, New York goes back to the redistricting drawing board, and Derek Chauvin asks an appeals court to review his murder conviction.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of origin labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Desert Southwest Shows Resilience in Feeding Families Amid COVID-19

Play

Thursday, April 28, 2022   

When a nonprofit food center in the desert Southwest began a project to chronicle challenges of land and water access combined with climate change, they didn't know COVID-19 was on the way - which demonstrated unexpected resiliency.

The pandemic turned La Semilla Food Center's storytelling project into a virtual event, but it was nonetheless a place for participants to share their experiences.

Storyteller Mateo Herrera is a chef and the director of a community-based program to preserve the indigenous foodways of the Chihuahuan Desert. He said he wanted to shine a light on local food producers who have fed their neighbors for generations.

"For me it was like our local farmers showing up and being, like, 'We're here - and, you know, we're here to take care of you and we're here to do our best,'" said Herrera. "They're the heroes. We wouldn't have this food if it wasn't for them."

The storytelling project included local farmers, backyard gardeners, food producers, chefs, restaurant workers, teachers and artists from Las Cruces to El Paso, including the small and rural towns in between.

Rubí Orozco Santos is the director of storytelling and development for La Semilla Food Center.

She said it helped document how policymakers could create more robust food systems by listening to food growers, who despite drought or low-income levels provided those in need with produce and eggs.

"They redirected produce to families or to food pantries," said Orozco. "And so there was a nimbleness there that was really a stark contrast to the disruption in the food-supply chain at the grocery store."

Herrera said although farmers lost sales to restaurants and school districts due to pandemic closures, there were "silver lining" moments that allowed many to reconnect with the land and each other.

"And the beautiful thing about it was, during that time of year the farmers out here and the farms out here were thriving and there was food," said Herrera. "If you knew where to find it, there was plenty of food available."

The final report is titled: "Snapshots of Resilience: Tending Land, Sharing Traditions, and Feeding Our Families Before and Amidst COVID-19 Disruptions."




get more stories like this via email
The California Geologic Energy Management Division (CalGEM) is responsible for plugging aging, abandoned oil wells. (California Department of Conservation)

Environment

Feds, State to Spend Hundreds of Millions to Plug 'Orphan' Oil Wells

Big money is on the way to supercharge California's efforts to plug so-called orphan oil wells, which pollute the environment but have no legal owner…

Social Issues

Book Bans, Censorship Met with 1M Free Books for Students, Families

As the state of Florida combs through textbooks to ban content with diverse views, a national campaign pledges to deliver a million free books with …

Social Issues

Immigration, Labor Groups to March Sunday for May Day

This Sunday night, immigration and labor groups are marching for May Day on the Vegas strip, speaking out on the need for immigration reform and …

More than 4,700 people died on the job in 2020, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. (bulgn/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Washingtonians Recognize Workers Who Died on Job

Today is Workers Memorial Day, honoring people who died while on the job, and events are planned across Washington state to mark the day. Tina …

Environment

Researchers Question Cost-benefit of Methane Emissions from Low-Producing Oil and Gas Wells

The country's 565,000 low-producing oil and gas wells - thousands of them in Texas - are responsible for approximately half of the methane discharged …

Starting on June 21, the South Dakota Senate will hold a two-day trial to determine if the State Attorney General should be found guilty of articles of impeachment. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

'This Is a Heavy Responsibility': South Dakota Prepares for Impeachment Trial

The South Dakota Senate is looking ahead to June for the impeachment trial of Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, and some lawmakers say it is a big …

Social Issues

Teen Depression Underscores Important Role of School Counselors

More than two years into the pandemic, depression among teenagers is up, and one way to support kids' mental health could be through school …

Social Issues

Poll: Strong Majority of WI Voters Confident in Spring Election Accuracy

The debate over election integrity has been at the center of the battle for the ballot in Wisconsin since 2020. But new polling of Wisconsin voters …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021