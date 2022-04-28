Desert Southwest Shows Resilience in Feeding Families Amid COVID-19

When a nonprofit food center in the desert Southwest began a project to chronicle challenges of land and water access combined with climate change, they didn't know COVID-19 was on the way - which demonstrated unexpected resiliency.
get more stories like this via email
The pandemic turned La Semilla Food Center's storytelling project into a virtual event, but it was nonetheless a place for participants to share their experiences.
Storyteller Mateo Herrera is a chef and the director of a community-based program to preserve the indigenous foodways of the Chihuahuan Desert. He said he wanted to shine a light on local food producers who have fed their neighbors for generations.
"For me it was like our local farmers showing up and being, like, 'We're here - and, you know, we're here to take care of you and we're here to do our best,'" said Herrera. "They're the heroes. We wouldn't have this food if it wasn't for them."
The storytelling project included local farmers, backyard gardeners, food producers, chefs, restaurant workers, teachers and artists from Las Cruces to El Paso, including the small and rural towns in between.
Rubí Orozco Santos is the director of storytelling and development for La Semilla Food Center.
She said it helped document how policymakers could create more robust food systems by listening to food growers, who despite drought or low-income levels provided those in need with produce and eggs.
"They redirected produce to families or to food pantries," said Orozco. "And so there was a nimbleness there that was really a stark contrast to the disruption in the food-supply chain at the grocery store."
Herrera said although farmers lost sales to restaurants and school districts due to pandemic closures, there were "silver lining" moments that allowed many to reconnect with the land and each other.
"And the beautiful thing about it was, during that time of year the farmers out here and the farms out here were thriving and there was food," said Herrera. "If you knew where to find it, there was plenty of food available."
The final report is titled: "Snapshots of Resilience: Tending Land, Sharing Traditions, and Feeding Our Families Before and Amidst COVID-19 Disruptions."
By Trista Bowser at Kent State University
Broadcast version by Mary Schuermann reporting for the Kent State-Ohio News Connection Collaboration.
When she sees clients who are struggling with depression, Vicki Montesano often tells them to walk outside for 10 minutes each day.
"That connection to a natural environment can enhance wellbeing," said Montesano, the bureau chief of mental health treatment with the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services Office of Community Treatment Services. "If you look at different experiments, people who have been exposed to natural environments improved working memory, cognitive flexibility, and attention control."
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. To encourage more people to benefit from spending time in nature, the Ohio Departments of Natural Resources (ODNR) and the Mental Health and Addictions Services (OhioMHAS) have created the Thrive Outside campaign.
According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 4 in 10 adults claimed they had symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder during the pandemic. From January to June 2019, only 1 in 10 reported those symptoms.
"There were studies that had shown a decline in people's mental health because of more isolation, of course," said Staci Tessmer, the president-elect of the Ohio Counseling Association.
Just stepping outside for a few minutes allows us to soak up some Vitamin D from the sun which is known to repel symptoms of depression and improve our mood.
"There has been a lot of research on nature therapy and [it] doesn't necessarily have to be therapy-associated, but just being outside in general can boost our physical and mental health," said Tessmer, who has been a licensed professional clinical counselor supervisor for more than nine years.
Going on walks can help mental health tremendously, Tessmer said. When you do spend any time outside, make sure to be present and not focus on anything that can cause stress or distract from the peacefulness of what is going on around in the moment, she explained.
"Being outside is one thing, but being outside mindfully is really the key," Tessmer said.
Because of COVID-19, many have been utilizing the parks that Ohio offers. The number of visitors that go to these parks have been rising in recent years. Amy Bowman-Moore, president of the Ohio Parks and Recreation Association, has noticed this firsthand.
"In the last two years, the parks have seen their visitation grow and grow," Bowman-Moore said. "And I know there's statistics out there that let people know how being out in nature affects in a positive way, your physical and your mental state ..., if you haven't tried it, try it."
For more information and help, consider contacting one of the following for free, 24/7 help:
Ohio CareLine - 1.800.720.9616 to confidentially connect with trained counselors for support and Ohio Crisis Text Line - Text the keyword 4HOPE to 741 741 to connect with a trained counselor. Any additional help and/or details, please go to https://mha.ohio.gov/get-help/get-help-now.
This collaboration is produced in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.
get more stories like this via email
With the conclusion of this year's legislative session, advocates say Maine lawmakers have taken key steps toward reducing the cost of health care.
Surveys have shown four in five Maine adults are worried about affording the care they may need in the future.
Ann Woloson, executive director of Consumers for Affordable Healthcare, said this year the Legislature has taken voters' concerns seriously. She argued measures in the supplemental budget passed by the Legislature and signed by the governor last week will make a big difference, such as increasing Medicaid eligibility for children to up to 300% of the federal poverty level and providing dental and oral health opportunities in schools.
"The fact that the Legislature was able to come together in a bipartisan manner, that the governor included these things in our supplemental budget shows that policymakers are taking concrete steps to address rising costs in Maine," Woloson stated. "That will really make a difference in terms of improving access."
She pointed to other bills signed into law this year, such as one which would shed light on how much Mainers could save if the state used international drug pricing. Another would expand the scope of the Office of Affordable Healthcare, which was established last session, so it can provide policymakers with the tools and research to reduce health care costs further.
Another bill passed this session allows for easy enrollment. Tax filers will be able to check off a box to indicate they want information about their options for coverage. It is now on the governor's desk. Woloson said easy enrollment has proven to increase coverage in other states implementing it.
"It's really helped to bring younger people into the health insurance market," Woloson pointed out. "Which actually helps to decrease cost overall, because younger people are generally healthier."
Woloson noted last legislative session, Maine took the step of closing some Medicaid gaps, specifically for pregnant women and children regardless of immigration status. She emphasized advocates were hoping to see the effort continue on to cover all people regardless of status, but added her group will continue to work with policymakers on the issue going forward.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: Consumers for Affordable Healthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, and Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
While working from home, it can be tempting to lounge on the couch while firing off emails. But health experts are urging folks to take a long-overdue look at their home office setup.
A 2016 report by the United States Bone and Joint Initiative estimates half of all U.S. adults suffer from some form of musculoskeletal ailment, an issue which cost the nation about $213 billion in treatment and lost wages each year pre-pandemic.
Dr. Russell Amundson - national senior medical director with UnitedHealthcare - said the pivot to working from home has exacerbated the issue.
"They're working from household furniture in a non-ergonomic setting," said Amundson. "And with that, they lose some of that support. And that has actually, research has shown, that's contributed to a spike in low back pain among folks working from home."
Amundson noted about 80% of Americans will have some form of musculoskeletal condition at some point in their lifetime.
He said a few simple steps can address the issue - including focusing on posture, staying active and considering purchasing ergonomic home office equipment.
Dr. Nikki Weiner is the lead ergonomic specialist and president of the Rising Workplace, an ergonomic consulting agency that operates in Denver and several other cities across the country.
She said many ergonomic and musculoskeletal issues are due to improper laptop usage.
"We see a lot of neck and back discomfort," said Weiner. "And if you look at that in groups of people who are not using an external mouse and keyboard and separating their screen - so raising their screen to a higher level so you're not constantly hunched over the laptop - we see a higher level of discomfort in that group."
In a January Pew Research Center poll, about 60% of respondents with jobs that could be done remotely indicated they were telecommuting either full time or most of the time. That's down from about 70% in October 2020.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: United Healthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.