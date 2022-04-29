Friday, April 29, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 29, 2022
Play

Progressives in Washington state hope tax reform could address income inequality exposed by the pandemic, and the community known as Black Twitter ponders Elon Musk's purchase of the social media platform.

2022Talks - April 29, 2022
Play

President Biden requests $33 billion for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the administration creates a Disinformation Bureau, and the FDA proposes a ban on all menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Social Issues  |  Budget Policy & Priorities    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

WA Could 'Lead Nation' on Tax System That Tackles Inequality

Play

Friday, April 29, 2022   

While the pandemic has fueled soaring profits for the country's richest, it has also exposed growing income inequality in the United States.

Progressive groups are optimistic Washington state could tackle the issue through its tax code. Legislation to impose a wealth tax did not pass in Olympia this year, but will likely be back in 2023.

Carolyn Brotherton, policy associate at the Economic Opportunity Institute, said the state has the most regressive tax system in the country.

"A state wealth tax is one way that we can start addressing this inequality and put resources back into the communities that need it the most," Brotherton contended. "Rather than letting this wealth just grow and grow and grow into the hands of the very few at the very top of the wealth distribution."

Opponents of the wealth tax say it is essentially a graduated income tax, which is unconstitutional in Washington state.

However, Brotherton does not believe it to be the case. The legislation presented this year would exempt everyone with less than a billion dollars in assets. Brotherton argued in essence, it would bring uniformity to the tax code.

"The ultrawealthy who grow their wealth by owning things like stocks and bonds will pay a 1% property tax on the privilege of owning that property, similar to how homeowners currently pay a 1% property tax on the privilege of owning real property in our state," Brotherton outlined.

The state Department of Revenue estimates the tax would affect fewer than 100 people in Washington state. A fiscal analysis found it would raise about $2.5 billion a year.

There have been other recent attempts to change taxes in Washington. In 2021, lawmakers passed a 7% capital gains tax on the sale of stocks, bonds or other assets worth more than $250,000. It's been challenged in court and signatures are being collected for a measure to repeal the tax in November if voters approve.

Brotherton emphasized it would hurt communities, noting Washington's unfair tax code means more than numbers on paper.

"What it means is that we have austerity baked into our system so that we're not fully funding the things that we know our communities need," Brotherton asserted. "Such as K-12 education, such as climate resilience, such as housing, such as public health, and so on and so forth."

Disclosure: The Economic Opportunity Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
More than half of the border-wall construction since 2016 has been along Arizona's southern border with Mexico. (Scott Griesel/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Film to Document Environmental Damage Along AZ Border Wall

Conservationists say the 400 miles of walls recently built along the U.S.-Mexico border are causing significant ecological damage and blocking the mi…

Environment

Following River Report, Action Pursued to Protect the Mississippi

The Great Lakes, Puget Sound and other notable watersheds are afforded massive federal support to coordinate and fund pollution-reduction efforts…

Environment

Fundraising Effort Seeks to Bring Fresh Produce to Virginia Food Desert

New farmers looking to enter the agriculture industry face significant barriers, but one fundraising effort hopes to provide enough funding to leap …

According to the Department of Justice, drugs should never be flushed or poured down the drain, as they can contaminate rivers and lakes. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Drug Take Back Day Offers Safe Path for Prescription Disposal

Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, and there will be more than 135 events across Wisconsin where folks can dispose of both controlled and …

Social Issues

Report: Many WI Renters Struggle to Meet Housing Costs

Despite two years of government initiatives designed to provide financial aid and support to housing insecure residents, Wisconsin is still facing a …

More than 600,000 children received a child protective services investigation response or alternative response nationwide in 2020, according to the Department of Health and Human Services Child Maltreatment Report. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

New KY Law Clarifies Definition of Child Abuse

Gov. Andy Beshear has signed legislation clarifying the definition of child abuse and neglect, and allowing the state to move faster on suspected …

Environment

Ohio Celebrates 150 Years of Arbor Day

Besides providing shade and looking nice, experts say trees are a vital element of livable communities. Today marks the 150th anniversary of Arbor …

Social Issues

NY to Allocate $2.6 Million to Holocaust Survivors

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state will allocate about $2.6 million to increase financial and medical support for survivors of the Holocaust…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021