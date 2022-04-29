WA Could 'Lead Nation' on Tax System That Tackles Inequality

While the pandemic has fueled soaring profits for the country's richest, it has also exposed growing income inequality in the United States.
Progressive groups are optimistic Washington state could tackle the issue through its tax code. Legislation to impose a wealth tax did not pass in Olympia this year, but will likely be back in 2023.
Carolyn Brotherton, policy associate at the Economic Opportunity Institute, said the state has the most regressive tax system in the country.
"A state wealth tax is one way that we can start addressing this inequality and put resources back into the communities that need it the most," Brotherton contended. "Rather than letting this wealth just grow and grow and grow into the hands of the very few at the very top of the wealth distribution."
Opponents of the wealth tax say it is essentially a graduated income tax, which is unconstitutional in Washington state.
However, Brotherton does not believe it to be the case. The legislation presented this year would exempt everyone with less than a billion dollars in assets. Brotherton argued in essence, it would bring uniformity to the tax code.
"The ultrawealthy who grow their wealth by owning things like stocks and bonds will pay a 1% property tax on the privilege of owning that property, similar to how homeowners currently pay a 1% property tax on the privilege of owning real property in our state," Brotherton outlined.
The state Department of Revenue estimates the tax would affect fewer than 100 people in Washington state. A fiscal analysis found it would raise about $2.5 billion a year.
There have been other recent attempts to change taxes in Washington. In 2021, lawmakers passed a 7% capital gains tax on the sale of stocks, bonds or other assets worth more than $250,000. It's been challenged in court and signatures are being collected for a measure to repeal the tax in November if voters approve.
Brotherton emphasized it would hurt communities, noting Washington's unfair tax code means more than numbers on paper.
"What it means is that we have austerity baked into our system so that we're not fully funding the things that we know our communities need," Brotherton asserted. "Such as K-12 education, such as climate resilience, such as housing, such as public health, and so on and so forth."
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Economic Opportunity Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Early Childhood Education, Livable Wages/Working Families, and Senior Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.
Gov. Ron DeSantis has been confronting a lot of issues dealing with race and inclusion. The latest is his signing into law his version of Florida's new Congressional district maps which heavily benefits Republicans and slashes the number of Black districts in half, from four to two.
get more stories like this via email
DeSantis claims the districts were racially gerrymandered, but his proposed "race-neutral" map caused a sit-in protest by mostly Black lawmakers in the Florida House at the end of the redistricting special session.
Rep. Angie Nixon, D-Jacksonville, expressed her frustration.
"Ron DeSantis is disrespectful, Ron DeSantis is a bully, Ron DeSantis does not care about Black people," Nixon asserted. "I will not bite my tongue. There is an incessant attack on Black people in the state of Florida."
The League of Women Voters of Florida and a number of Democratic-aligned redistricting groups filed suit the same day the governor signed his maps into law. The League successfully challenged the state during the last redistricting process, and its president now vows to fight for "the votes and voices of hundreds of thousands of Black voters."
The DeSantis administration also stirred controversy when it announced a ban of 54 of 132 math textbooks it said included references to "critical race theory" and other "prohibited" topics, but offered no details.
Bacardi Jackson, interim legal director for the children's rights project at the Southern Poverty Law Center, said she thinks ongoing pushback from the Black Lives Matter movement sparked conversations about the impact of systemic and structural racism.
"We seem to be in an era and a moment that said, 'White supremacy now, White supremacy always. We will resist every effort to make our society diverse,' " Jackson contended.
Jackson filed a public-records request for the administration to reveal its criteria for rejecting books. The Department of Education only lists four examples on its website and is unclear about specific concerns.
DeSantis has long pledged to take a stand against what he calls "state-sanctioned racism" and on Friday he signed into law what he calls the "Stop WOKE Act," which restricts how race is discussed in schools, colleges and workplaces.
DeSantis also signed a bill just days after it was introduced revoking the Walt Disney Company's special district status in the state.
Daniel Uhlfelder, a former Republican turned Democratic activist and candidate for Attorney General, called the move reckless.
"That seems to be a pattern with the leadership we have where they make these very quick, rash, impulsive decisions when someone or something does something that they don't agree with," Uhlfelder remarked. "That is a dangerous precedent. "
Tax experts and legislators said eliminating the district could have unintended consequences for county taxpayers, underscoring Uhlfelder's point the decision needed the careful analysis of experts, not a surprise issue for lawmakers in special session to address congressional redistricting.
Pennsylvania officials visited a personal-care home in York County on Wednesday to highlight the need for continued investment in the state's long-term care system, as outlined in Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed budget.
get more stories like this via email
Personal-care homes provide housing, meals and other assistance for older adults and people with disabilities. The state funding proposal would increase the supplemental monthly payments the homes receive for providing care to Social Security recipients from $37 per day to $76 per day.
Meg Snead, acting secretary of the Department of Human Services, said the funding increase will help support Pennsylvania's caring infrastructure.
"This much-needed increase will allow nearly 500 personal-care homes to invest in staff, their facilities and infection control," Snead outlined. "Which will help residents and staff at these homes be safer and support better care, safety and quality of life, for residents and staff alike."
The proposal would mean an additional $50 million in funding. Pennsylvania has not increased supplemental payments to personal-care homes since 2006. Budget negotiations are ongoing in the General Assembly and must be finalized by June 30.
Xzavier Hunter, owner/operator of Hunter Cottage, a personal-care home in York, said the increased funding is critical to addressing a housing crisis in the city and across the state, especially for older adults and people with disabilities who have limited incomes.
"So the challenge is, how can we help our seniors, how can we help our low-income individuals?" Hunter explained. "We're on the front lines of this, the personal-care homes, and we need help. It's that simple. I don't know how much longer personal care homes in the state and the county can survive on $39 a day."
There are an estimated 1,200 licensed personal-care homes in Pennsylvania and nearly 35 licensed assisted-living residences.
It remains unclear whether the federal government will make permanent last year's expansion of the Child Tax Credit. In the meantime, supporters in Minnesota argued the state could step in and approve its own version to prevent families from falling off the financial cliff.
A new report from Washington University in St. Louis said the temporary federal expansion saw families experience improved nutrition and relying less on their credit cards to survive.
Ryan Hamilton, government relations associate for the Minnesota Catholic Conference, said it was a great case study in trying to reduce poverty. But he stressed it was short-lived for many households who could use extra support.
"A Minnesota child tax credit would be a tremendous benefit to families who are at or near the poverty line," Hamilton contended. "And those families who are facing the rising cost of food and necessities due to inflation."
Unlike the federal credit, which already existed and was expanded, Minnesota would have to adopt its own framework. There is no specific proposal at the moment. Supporters have asked policymakers to embrace a fully refundable tax credit to put more money in the hands of eligible households. Amid a large budget surplus, both major parties expressed a desire for tax relief, but have different ideas in how to do it.
Hamilton pointed out it could serve as a recruiting tool for families to move to Minnesota, or compel current residents to start a family of their own. He noted there is real concern amid the rising costs for so many basic needs, the decision to raise children is more complex than it used to be.
"This demographic cliff, it'll put a strain on our state budgets," Hamilton emphasized. "Because we'll have fewer workers, fewer taxpayers, and more people receiving government service."
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show Minnesota has seen a declining birthrate for many years, mirroring national trends.
Hamilton added a new credit could help the state become a national model in reversing the situation.
Groups such as the Children's Defense Fund worry families briefly aided by the federal expansion are back in poverty after it expired. Researchers at Columbia University reported it happened to nearly four million American children when temporary advance payments from the credit stopped.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: The Children's Defense Fund-Minnesota Chapter contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy & Priorities, and Children's Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.