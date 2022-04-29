Friday, April 29, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 29, 2022
Play

Progressives in Washington state hope tax reform could address income inequality exposed by the pandemic, and the community known as Black Twitter ponders Elon Musk's purchase of the social media platform.

2022Talks - April 29, 2022
Play

President Biden requests $33 billion for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the administration creates a Disinformation Bureau, and the FDA proposes a ban on all menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Social Issues  |  Housing/Homelessness    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Report: Many WI Renters Struggle to Meet Housing Costs

Play

Friday, April 29, 2022   

Despite two years of government initiatives designed to provide financial aid and support to housing insecure residents, Wisconsin is still facing a shortage of affordable housing.

A new report from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition found the state has just 34 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 extremely low-income households.

Brad Paul, executive director of the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association, said pandemic aid programs, while important resources for housing-insecure Wisconsinites, largely failed to address underlying systemic issues.

"The housing crisis that's described in this report and elsewhere certainly got put into overdrive during the pandemic, but it existed before the pandemic," Paul explained. "So it's a pretty safe bet to assume that once we're through this unique moment, we're still going to be faced with a housing crisis."

Paul argued it is up to lawmakers to help close the affordable-housing gap by investing in more affordable housing and other structural changes. In the meantime, he said the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners initiative can help people meet their overdue housing costs. Several counties, municipalities and local organizations also have their own local housing aid programs.

Paul contends it is a crisis with essentially two components: availability and affordability. Per the report, of Wisconsin's 187,000 extremely low-income renter households, nearly three-quarters spend more than half of their earnings on housing costs.

"It really takes a report like this, and some others, that say 'Yeah, housing is expensive for everyone. But, boy, it's really intense at this ELI, or extremely low-income, level,' " Paul remarked.

A separate report from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition finds, on average, a person would need to make nearly $18 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Wisconsin, nearly three times the state's current minimum wage.


get more stories like this via email
More than half of the border-wall construction since 2016 has been along Arizona's southern border with Mexico. (Scott Griesel/Adobe Stock)

Environment

Film to Document Environmental Damage Along AZ Border Wall

Conservationists say the 400 miles of walls recently built along the U.S.-Mexico border are causing significant ecological damage and blocking the mi…

Environment

Following River Report, Action Pursued to Protect the Mississippi

The Great Lakes, Puget Sound and other notable watersheds are afforded massive federal support to coordinate and fund pollution-reduction efforts…

Social Issues

WA Could 'Lead Nation' on Tax System That Tackles Inequality

While the pandemic has fueled soaring profits for the country's richest, it has also exposed growing income inequality in the United States. …

According to a news release, the total cost of acquiring and updating Lick Run Farm will be about $426,000. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

Fundraising Effort Seeks to Bring Fresh Produce to Virginia Food Desert

New farmers looking to enter the agriculture industry face significant barriers, but one fundraising effort hopes to provide enough funding to leap …

Social Issues

Drug Take Back Day Offers Safe Path for Prescription Disposal

Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, and there will be more than 135 events across Wisconsin where folks can dispose of both controlled and …

More than 600,000 children received a child protective services investigation response or alternative response nationwide in 2020, according to the Department of Health and Human Services Child Maltreatment Report. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

New KY Law Clarifies Definition of Child Abuse

Gov. Andy Beshear has signed legislation clarifying the definition of child abuse and neglect, and allowing the state to move faster on suspected …

Environment

Ohio Celebrates 150 Years of Arbor Day

Besides providing shade and looking nice, experts say trees are a vital element of livable communities. Today marks the 150th anniversary of Arbor …

Social Issues

NY to Allocate $2.6 Million to Holocaust Survivors

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state will allocate about $2.6 million to increase financial and medical support for survivors of the Holocaust…

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021