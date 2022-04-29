Report: Many WI Renters Struggle to Meet Housing Costs

Despite two years of government initiatives designed to provide financial aid and support to housing insecure residents, Wisconsin is still facing a shortage of affordable housing.



A new report from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition found the state has just 34 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 extremely low-income households.



Brad Paul, executive director of the Wisconsin Community Action Program Association, said pandemic aid programs, while important resources for housing-insecure Wisconsinites, largely failed to address underlying systemic issues.



"The housing crisis that's described in this report and elsewhere certainly got put into overdrive during the pandemic, but it existed before the pandemic," Paul explained. "So it's a pretty safe bet to assume that once we're through this unique moment, we're still going to be faced with a housing crisis."



Paul argued it is up to lawmakers to help close the affordable-housing gap by investing in more affordable housing and other structural changes. In the meantime, he said the Wisconsin Help for Homeowners initiative can help people meet their overdue housing costs. Several counties, municipalities and local organizations also have their own local housing aid programs.



Paul contends it is a crisis with essentially two components: availability and affordability. Per the report, of Wisconsin's 187,000 extremely low-income renter households, nearly three-quarters spend more than half of their earnings on housing costs.



"It really takes a report like this, and some others, that say 'Yeah, housing is expensive for everyone. But, boy, it's really intense at this ELI, or extremely low-income, level,' " Paul remarked.



A separate report from the National Low-Income Housing Coalition finds, on average, a person would need to make nearly $18 an hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment in Wisconsin, nearly three times the state's current minimum wage.



Low-income veterans in North Dakota, at risk of being unhoused, have options to turn to if a legal issue stands in their way, including a new partnership to help navigate situations in or out of the courtroom.



Legal Services of North Dakota has a new initiative with the Community Action Partnership of North Dakota (CAP-ND), which allows the two agencies to work closely with a client in need of resolving a legal matter, so they can secure or maintain housing.



Gale Coleman, director of compliance for Legal Services, said something like child-support payments might involve assisting an individual through court proceedings, but she said it goes beyond that.



"How do I get my Social Security card? How do I get my birth certificate?" Coleman outlined. "Those are all things that we may be able to help with, depending on the situation."



Another request might be help accessing military discharge paperwork. Members of both organizations say for veterans suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder or substance abuse, navigating such challenges can be overwhelming.



As for court settings, Coleman said it is intimidating for almost anyone, and those who have served face unique challenges if they are dealing with lingering effects post-deployment.



The partnership is funded through a Department of Veterans Affairs grant.



Diana Bjerke, programs manager for veterans housing and employment at Fargo VA Health Care System, said efforts like the program are critical in the broader effort to provide housing. She added separate programs can intervene before a problem grows into a legal nightmare.



"Someone who has PTSD, maybe got a DUI and came onto our radar," Bjerke suggested. "Instead of them ending up with a DUI, we can offer them treatment. We can offer them lots of things in lieu of incarceration, and help that veteran get stabilized in the community."



Bjerke added collectively, the initiatives help push North Dakota closer to "Functional Zero" status for homelessness among Veterans.



Coleman noted the stability arising from the partnership with CAP-ND can help ensure an individual's progress is not derailed.



"It's things that may not take a long time to do," Coleman acknowledged. "But it is a very important part of how to get that goal taken care of, of being able to get them transportation, and so on and so forth."



