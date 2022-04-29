Fundraising Effort Seeks to Bring Fresh Produce to Virginia Food Desert

New farmers looking to enter the agriculture industry face significant barriers, but one fundraising effort hopes to provide enough funding to leap those hurdles and provide fresh, healthy produce for one Virginia community in the process.
The Southwest Virginia Agrarian Commons hopes to raise more than $250,000 to buy Lick Run Farm in Roanoke, and then sign a 99-year lease with Garden Variety Harvests to operate it.
Cameron Terry, owner and operator of Garden Variety Harvests, said the fundraiser will help overcome one of the biggest hurdles for early-career farmers: access to land.
"It is the number one barrier to entry for farmers," Terry explained. "If you are not from a family that already has farmable land, then how do you pay the prices that the speculative real estate market dictates to be able to get on land?"
In addition to farming operations, the 3.5 acres will also be shared with an on-site produce stand to supply fruits and vegetables to residents, and a land- and food-based community center, which will provide a new gathering space for the Roanoke community.
Terry has been producing fruits, vegetables and flowers without a centralized farming operation since 2017. He said purchasing the farm will allow him to significantly increase production.
"The new place really gives us an opportunity to grow more vegetables, yes," Terry acknowledged. "But it also brings a few more people into the farm operation, and share what I have come to really love about growing food for the community, and teach a few more people about how that's done and let people enjoy how fulfilling that work can be."
Per the initiative's fundraising page, about a quarter of all Roanoke residents live in a food desert, where they are not able to easily access healthy and affordable food. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly a fifth of all Virginians live in a food desert.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial layer chickens in Lancaster County.
Also known as "high path AI", there is no immediate public health concern since no human cases of avian influenza have been detected in the United States. However, it can cause sudden death, lack of energy and appetite, decreased egg production and more in infected birds.
Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said an interagency task force is working to address the threat from the disease and protect the state's $7.1 billion poultry industry.
"Biosecurity is most important for anyone who owns or works with poultry," he said. "Anyone visiting a farm should be aware that your vehicles and shoes may carry the virus from other places you have traveled. Clean them thoroughly and stay away from the poultry barns unless you have to be there."
This is the first positive case of high-path AI in commercial poultry in the state since an outbreak in 1983 and 1984. Infections in commercial and backyard poultry flocks have been confirmed in 29 states, including most surrounding Pennsylvania.
The Department of Agriculture has quarantined the farm and all commercial poultry facilities within a 10-kilometer radius of the infected flock. Jeff Warner, acting deputy secretary of animal health and food safety, said it's important for poultry producers in the state to ensure biosecurity practices are part of their daily routine.
"The ability to identify where poultry flocks are located in a disease outbreak is important to help animal-health officials stop the spread of the disease quickly, he said. "Using premises' ID, state officials can quickly notify all flock owners of a dangerous disease in their area and recommend testing if needed to rule out the disease."
Warner added that poultry and eggs remain safe to eat if cooked properly. Analysis of the samples taken in other states has shown that the virus is being spread by infected wild birds.
The federal Farm Service Agency provides loans and financial support to farmers across Virginia and the nation, and experts are encouraging farmers of color to tap into those resources.
Anita Roberson, farmer-owner at Botanical Bites and Provisions in Spotsylvania County and a member of the Farmers of Color Network, said in a panel discussion this week, the financial services provided by the FSA can be critical for early-career farmers, and the agency's Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program provides financial assistance for producers of traditionally noninsurable crops, such as honey and field-grown fruits and vegetables.
"And I think that's something all new farmers should get," Roberson asserted. "Because with climate change, you don't know whether you're going to have rain from year to year."
The Farm Service Agency has more info about its available programs online, but Roberson pointed out people can also visit their local FSA office in person to learn more about what support is available. Tuesday's panel discussion was organized by the Rural Advancement Foundational International-USA, which also offers educational resources and information for farmers across the country.
Roberson encouraged BIPOC farmers to get involved in their FSA County Committees, which act as a link between farming communities and officials at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Committee members also deliver FSA aid programs at the local level and determine what kind of programs are available in each county.
"One thing a lot of BIPOC farmers don't realize; these people are getting paid," Roberson noted. "They serve, but they're also paid servants. So you need to be involved in those elections, and you need to run for those positions."
Federal farm aid programs have historically discriminated against farmers of color. According to a 2019 report from the Center for American Progress, Black farmers lost 80% of their land from 1910 to 2007, largely driven by discrimination in the allocation of credit and aid by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other agencies.
At least two dozen states are seeing the bird flu virus quickly spread through commercial flocks on poultry-producing farms.
Iowa is at the center of it all, with renewed focus on potential stress for smaller producers and the role of factory farms. State and federal officials say nearly a dozen Iowa counties have seen outbreaks on farms.
Celize Christy, beginning farmer education coordinator for Practical Farmers of Iowa, which educates producers on making their land more resilient, said while an outbreak within a smaller flock might not have the same ripple effect as a larger farm, it still poses challenges.
"They have a bird that test positive, and then they have to cull all of their flock," Christy explained. "That turnaround is just much more of a detriment because they're starting all over again, as opposed to having, you know, 'Maybe I'm a larger producer and I have four or five barns.' "
Ag experts confirmed the virus has led to higher prices for products such as eggs. Christy noted for smaller producers, there is a potential effect on what they sell at places such as farmer's markets.
Nationally, other groups cite the impact of corporate farms and the need to limit concentrated animal feeding operations. Industry leaders insist large facilities are well-shielded from wild birds carrying the virus.
Department of Natural Resources officials in affected states pointed out the spread is linked to wild birds, such as ducks and geese.
Patty Lovera, policy adviser at the Campaign for Family Farms and the Environment, said the nation has become too reliant on factory farms, which can be all it takes is for a virus to slip through and wreak havoc.
"We are putting so many animals often that are genetically identical together in one place," Lovera observed. "The disease just runs through very quickly and does a tremendous amount of damage."
Christy added while producers in Iowa with smaller flocks might be more susceptible to an outbreak, they are taking the threat seriously.
"Our farmers are just as vigilant as a lot of the large producers and even more so, because many of our farmers have their animals either out on pasture or grazing," Christy emphasized. "But that's not to say that our farmers aren't taking their own precautions."
