Fundraising Effort Seeks to Bring Fresh Produce to Virginia Food Desert

New farmers looking to enter the agriculture industry face significant barriers, but one fundraising effort hopes to provide enough funding to leap those hurdles and provide fresh, healthy produce for one Virginia community in the process.



The Southwest Virginia Agrarian Commons hopes to raise more than $250,000 to buy Lick Run Farm in Roanoke, and then sign a 99-year lease with Garden Variety Harvests to operate it.



Cameron Terry, owner and operator of Garden Variety Harvests, said the fundraiser will help overcome one of the biggest hurdles for early-career farmers: access to land.



"It is the number one barrier to entry for farmers," Terry explained. "If you are not from a family that already has farmable land, then how do you pay the prices that the speculative real estate market dictates to be able to get on land?"



In addition to farming operations, the 3.5 acres will also be shared with an on-site produce stand to supply fruits and vegetables to residents, and a land- and food-based community center, which will provide a new gathering space for the Roanoke community.



Terry has been producing fruits, vegetables and flowers without a centralized farming operation since 2017. He said purchasing the farm will allow him to significantly increase production.



"The new place really gives us an opportunity to grow more vegetables, yes," Terry acknowledged. "But it also brings a few more people into the farm operation, and share what I have come to really love about growing food for the community, and teach a few more people about how that's done and let people enjoy how fulfilling that work can be."



Per the initiative's fundraising page, about a quarter of all Roanoke residents live in a food desert, where they are not able to easily access healthy and affordable food. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly a fifth of all Virginians live in a food desert.



References: Fundraiser Agrarian Trust 2022

Food desert information Congressional Research Service 06/01/2021

Food deserts U.S. Dept. of Agriculture 09/13/2018



get more stories like this via email



The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a flock of commercial layer chickens in Lancaster County.



Also known as "high path AI", there is no immediate public health concern since no human cases of avian influenza have been detected in the United States. However, it can cause sudden death, lack of energy and appetite, decreased egg production and more in infected birds.



Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said an interagency task force is working to address the threat from the disease and protect the state's $7.1 billion poultry industry.



"Biosecurity is most important for anyone who owns or works with poultry," he said. "Anyone visiting a farm should be aware that your vehicles and shoes may carry the virus from other places you have traveled. Clean them thoroughly and stay away from the poultry barns unless you have to be there."



This is the first positive case of high-path AI in commercial poultry in the state since an outbreak in 1983 and 1984. Infections in commercial and backyard poultry flocks have been confirmed in 29 states, including most surrounding Pennsylvania.



The Department of Agriculture has quarantined the farm and all commercial poultry facilities within a 10-kilometer radius of the infected flock. Jeff Warner, acting deputy secretary of animal health and food safety, said it's important for poultry producers in the state to ensure biosecurity practices are part of their daily routine.



"The ability to identify where poultry flocks are located in a disease outbreak is important to help animal-health officials stop the spread of the disease quickly, he said. "Using premises' ID, state officials can quickly notify all flock owners of a dangerous disease in their area and recommend testing if needed to rule out the disease."



Warner added that poultry and eggs remain safe to eat if cooked properly. Analysis of the samples taken in other states has shown that the virus is being spread by infected wild birds.



References: Asian flu info Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2022

Confirmed 2022 detections U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service 2/18/2022



get more stories like this via email

