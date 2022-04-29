Friday, April 29, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - April 29, 2022
Play

Progressives in Washington state hope tax reform could address income inequality exposed by the pandemic, and the community known as Black Twitter ponders Elon Musk's purchase of the social media platform.

2022Talks - April 29, 2022
Play

President Biden requests $33 billion for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the administration creates a Disinformation Bureau, and the FDA proposes a ban on all menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

The Yonder Report - April 28, 2022
Play

Country of Origin Labeling could return to U.S.-grown beef, women farmers still face inheritance obstacles, communities in five states will be the first to get assistance in infrastructure money, and 40% of today's college students have full-time jobs.

Social Issues  |  Social Justice    News
Drug Take Back Day Offers Safe Path for Prescription Disposal

Play

Friday, April 29, 2022   

Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, and there will be more than 135 events across Wisconsin where folks can dispose of both controlled and noncontrolled prescription drugs.

In part, the annual occasion aims to combat the spread of illicit opioid prescriptions, which have long plagued Wisconsin and the nation.

Josh Kaul, Wisconsin's Attorney General, said at a Stand Up for Recovery Ceremony this week, the state is seeing fewer new opioid prescriptions.

"There has been a significant decline in opioid prescriptions over the last several years," Kaul observed. "That has been really encouraging to see. There is undoubtedly increased awareness that prescriptions can lead to substance-use disorder."

According to a news release, residents can bring e-cigarette devices with the batteries removed,
aerosol sprays, inhalers and pet medications, among other things. Illegal drugs, needles and anything containing a bodily fluid will not be accepted.

While overall new prescriptions may be down, data indicates Wisconsin still struggles with the opioid crisis. According to the state's Department of Health Services, there were more than 1,200 opioid-related deaths in Wisconsin in 2020, the latest full year of available data, the highest annual death count since at least 2014.

Kaul pointed out the pandemic has exacerbated underlying mental-health issues for those working through substance-use disorder.

"The pandemic has led, as we all know, to increased isolation, increased mental-health challenges," Kaul noted. "It has caused many people to lose loved ones as a result of the pandemic, and that has taken a major toll on mental health and on substance-use disorder."

While officials encourage people to dispose of unused prescriptions this weekend, there are nearly 500 permanent drug disposal boxes scattered across the state.


More than half of the border-wall construction since 2016 has been along Arizona's southern border with Mexico. (Scott Griesel/Adobe Stock)

