Fewer Teachers of Color in Pennsylvania

As Pennsylvania's student population grows more diverse, there's a growing gap between the proportions of students of color and teachers of color, according to new data.
get more stories like this via email
Last year, 48% of all Pennsylvania schools employed no teachers of color. Even in cities such as Philadelphia, where more than half of the teachers of color work, there are 1,200 fewer Black teachers than there were 20 years ago, according to data from Research For Action.
Further study on the reasons for the trend is needed, but David Lapp, Research for Action's director of policy research, said it should be a wakeup call for education leaders and policymakers.
"Pennsylvania stands out among the country for being one of the most inequitable school systems in the country," he said. "Because of that, our outcomes are among the most inequitable in the country, and if we can fix those things, we'll see - eventually - more students entering into the teaching force, and staying in the teaching force."
He said Research For Action is conducting a study of Black teachers in Philadelphia to better understand what may be pushing them out of the classroom. Pennsylvania offered "Aspiring to Educate," a teacher diversity pilot program for high school and college students, in 2020.
The new data was released as part of an inaugural "teach-in" recently hosted at FDR Park in Philadelphia. The event brought community members, scholars, school leaders and students together to discuss systemic barriers to jobs in education.
Saxon Nelson, director of community engagement for Research For Action, said the benefits of having teachers of color in the classroom go beyond racial representation.
"People have spoken a lot about students of color having representation right in front of the classroom and how that opens windows and doors for them, from thinking to opportunities," he said. "But I think it's a big revelation to truly sit and understand that the white students in class are also impacted on the positive as well."
Nelson said his group plans to host another teach-in next year. He added that some strategies that could bolster the diversity of teachers in the state include a focus on retention, and lowering the grade-point average requirement for teacher preparation programs.
Educators and labor leaders are voicing concerns about a bill in the Missouri Legislature. It's being called the "Parents' Bill of Rights" but critics say parents already have their rights within the public school system, and warn these measures might only serve to burden educators.
get more stories like this via email
The bill would require written permission from parents for kids to attend school assemblies, field trips and any other extracurricular activities, and allow them to object to classroom materials based on their beliefs.
Jason Roberts, president of the Kansas City Federation of Teachers and School Related Personnel, said he thinks the bill would be a setback for students' education.
"I, as a former history teacher, would not be able to talk about the creation of and the implementation of slavery in the United States," he said. "Well, history tells us that's true - however, I'm not allowed to teach that."
The bill outlines a set of rules and allows the state to withhold funds if they're broken. It also would allow parents or the attorney general to sue school districts. It's been passed by the Missouri House and advanced out of the Senate Education Committee.
Roberts said he sees the bill as a solution in search of a problem. He said parents already have opportunities to be heavily involved in their child's education.
"Parents can show up to their schools, parents can have parent-teacher conferences, parents can speak at school boards," he said, "and parents have the right to vote in every single school board election, which means parents have the ultimate authority to decide who is actually making the decisions."
Roberts saod parent engagement in education can be a powerful tool that supports both teachers and students.
"Parent involvement is a blessing across the board," he said. "I think parents are the most important aspect that you can have in a good quality education. But this bill doesn't actually give parents anything they don't already have."
Teacher Appreciation Week starts today, to honor teachers for their dedication and hard work. In Ohio, one of the biggest struggles facing the profession is workforce shortages.
get more stories like this via email
Even before the pandemic, Ohio had seen a nearly 50% drop in enrollment in teacher preparation programs. And Melissa Cropper - president of the Ohio Federation of Teachers - said since the pandemic, the number of people who've decided not to teach as a profession has multiplied.
She explained that pay is part of the issue. However, she said teachers are telling her they're exhausted and ready to leave.
"All this overemphasis on testing and now, all the stuff around divisive language in the classroom," said Cropper. "All those kinds of things wear on teachers. But there just seems to be a certain lack of respect for teachers now, and that makes it harder and harder to do the job."
The Ohio Department of Education recently announced over $5 million in awards for higher education institutions to recruit candidates for educator preparation programs.
A lack of of substitute teachers due to COVID also has plagued districts, forcing some schools to shift to remote-learning days or cancel class. In the Ohio Legislature, House Bill 583 would remove college degrees as a requirement to substitute teach.
Kevin Miller - director of government relations with the Buckeye Association of School Administrators - explained that's simply an extension of similar protocols approved twice in the past two years.
He said districts used the flexibility to hire parents and others to instruct in a teacher's absence.
"It's someone who maybe has raised their own children," said Miller. "They know the students. They can implement the discipline necessary for the students to have a successful day in that class."
The bill would extend the protocols two more years, and substitutes would have to pass a criminal background check and other requirements.
Cropper acknowledged concerns about student safety and continuity of learning, but she understands these are unusual circumstances.
"This has to be a temporary solution," said Cropper. "And even as a temporary solution, it's not ideal. But we have to be creating a pipeline for more substitutes, and teachers also."
HB 583 also calls for creating a study committee to examine permanent solutions to alleviate the substitute teacher shortages.
This story was produced in association with Media in the Public Interest and funded in part by the George Gund Foundation.
As the state of Florida combs through textbooks to ban content with diverse views, a national campaign pledges to deliver a million free books with diverse titles to encourage students to understand more about the world around them.
The "Reading Opens the World" campaign - launched by the nation's second-largest teachers union - is designed to promote literacy by giving away a variety of free books that highlight Latino, Black, Asian and other diverse sets of authors.
Fedrick Ingram - secretary-treasurer with the American Federation of Teachers - said he's disappointed to see Gov. Ron DeSantis take such strong stances to censor learning.
"Unfortunately, people want to politicize what's going on in our classroom and with our teachers and with our students," said Ingram. "But we have to do what we need to do as educators and as an education organization, and that is put kids first."
With little evidence, the DeSantis administration claims elements of "critical race theory" were found in 54 math textbooks it rejected for its K-12 curriculum.
The federation's book giveaway mobile will stop at four schools in Volusia County on Friday, and another giveaway is set for May 14 in Broward County - with remaining stops in New York and West Virginia.
Ingram said the federation purchased a million books with the intent of traveling around the country, distributing them in rural, urban and low-income areas.
"Books challenge their mind," said Ingram. "Books open the world to their understanding of culture of dynamics that are happening around them. It gives them a better appreciation of who they are."
DeSantis and several other Republican leaders have been advancing bills and making laws against public schools and private companies inflicting any sense of "discomfort" on white people during lessons or trainings about discrimination.
However, the American Federation of Teachers says teaching honest history helps kids learn the good and the bad about the country and emerge as engaged citizens.
get more stories like this via email
Disclosure: American Federation of Teachers contributes to our fund for reporting on Education, Health Issues, Livable Wages/Working Families, Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.