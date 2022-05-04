Mainers Rally In Support of Roe v. Wade After Leaked Draft Opinion

Connecticut lawmakers, state officials and pro-choice advocates gathered at the state Capitol on Tuesday, one day after a leaked draft opinion indicates the U.S. Supreme Court could overturn the decision in Roe v. Wade. That would leave the question of abortion rights and access up to states.



Days before the draft was released, the Connecticut General Assembly passed the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act. It protects in-state medical providers from legal action connected to abortion restrictions in other states.



State Rep. Jillian Gilchrest, D-West Hartford, who co-chairs the Reproductive Rights Caucus, said the high court document indicates a disregard for bodily autonomy.



"Women and pregnant people will only truly be free when they have access to all of their reproductive health care, including abortion care," she said. "I am horrified by this leaked opinion. But I am more horrified by what we are about to see happen to women across this country in the coming days."



The bill also allows some advanced practitioners to provide abortion care. Gov. Ned Lamont has said he will sign it into law as soon as it arrives on his desk. The Supreme Court decision won't be finalized until it's officially published, most likely in the next two months.



State Rep. Matt Blumenthal, D-Stanford, another Reproductive Rights Caucus co-chair, said the draft decision shows the nation's high court is ready to overturn nearly 50 years of precedent that protects people's right to control their own bodies and futures. He said he's concerned the draft decision could signal dangerous ripple effects beyond abortion access.



"The logic of the decision would eliminate the right to same-sex intimacy," he said, "it would eliminate the right to same-sex marriage, it would eliminate the right to contraception, and it could very well eliminate the right to interracial marriage."



Blumenthal described the Reproductive Freedom Defense Act as "one of the strongest laws protecting reproductive rights in the country, that could serve as a blueprint for other states."



A new report found care provided in community birth settings, whether at home or in what are known as birth centers, can improve maternal health outcomes, especially for Black, brown and Indigenous women.



The U.S. has a far higher maternal mortality rate than other high-income nations, and Black and Indigenous women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than their white peers.



Carol Sakala, director for maternal health at the National Partnership for Women and Families and co-author of the report, said community births often lead to better outcomes around preterm birth, Caesarean birth and breastfeeding.



"These models are especially powerful when they are community based and led," Sakala contended. "And they have the potential to do an incredible job of meeting the needs of birthing people of color, and mitigating effects of racism and trauma."



She noted a bill before the General Court would create a system for licensing Certified Professional Midwives (CPMs), who can attend to out-of-hospital births. It also would reimburse CPMs through MassHealth, the state's Medicaid program.



Currently, many families who opt for community births have to pay for care out-of-pocket.



Sakala added hospital care has received a lot of publicity for its shortcomings during the pandemic, which has increased demand for community births.



"That was greatly magnified when the pandemic set in," Sakala asserted. "We're asking healthy people to go into hospitals and potentially be exposed to the virus, and also to be separated from their loved ones and their support networks and often from their newborns as well if there were certain issues or concerns. "



The report added community births are cost-effective, and there are a number of steps to help increase access, from ensuring midwives and birth centers are covered by insurance, to supporting schools and programs trying to get more midwives into the workforce and expanding into underserved areas.



It also recommended increasing funding for community birth care and including midwifery as an eligible profession for loan forgiveness.



