New KY Law Aims to Improve Domestic-Violence Homicide Tracking

Kentucky will soon begin developing a coordinated, statewide system for reporting crimes related to intimate-partner violence. Gov. Andy Beshear's signature on Senate Bill 271 mandates data collection on domestic violence.
Advocacy groups say they have struggled for years to verify state records of these types of cases, and have relied primarily on media reports and information from local shelters.
Andrea Robinson, executive director of Oasis Women's Shelter in the Owensboro area, said homicides involving an intimate partner are likely underreported.
"By us collecting this data, it's going to potentially help shape laws that will better protect victims," Robinson stated.
The new law requires Kentucky State Police, Administrative Office of the Courts, State Medical Examiner's Office, and coroner's office to gather and report annual domestic violence-related data to the state's Criminal Justice Analysis Center.
According to the University of Kentucky's Violent Death Reporting system, between 2005 and 2017, Kentucky saw 462 documented deaths related to intimate partner violence.
Meg Savage, chief legal officer for the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence, said like any other public health issue, communities, advocacy groups and social-service agencies need accurate reporting in order to develop best practices and prevention strategies.
"Even to start looking at, you know, domestic violence homicides and what might be the underlying causes and trends and red flags, etc.," Savage outlined. "That could help us improve our systems."
Robinson believes inaccurate data is masking the prevalence of household violence in the Commonwealth.
"I think it's important for us to be able to recognize how many victims are murdered and losing their lives," Robinson emphasized. "Because it brings awareness to how real and serious domestic violence is."
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 for help, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Justice for survivors, removing a legal loophole for spousal rape and age-appropriate sexual violence education are the policy priorities Ohio lawmakers will be hearing more about today. It's the 10th annual Advocacy Day for the Ohio Alliance to End Sexual Violence.
Emily Gemar, the group's manager of public policy, said folks from throughout the state will meet with more than three dozen legislative offices to discuss issues related to sexual violence that impact families and communities.
"Voices from the metropolitan areas, the rural areas and the areas where there's one rape-crisis center serving five counties," she said. "It definitely is through our collective voice that we are able to make change for the better."
Gemar said legislation they'll discuss includes House Bill 105, known as Erin's law. It would require age-appropriate instruction on sexual-abuse prevention for K-through-12 students. They'll also talk about House Bill 121, which would remove Ohio's spousal exemption for rape, and House Bill 266, which ends the statue of limitations for criminal prosecutions of rape and extends the limitation period for civil action by victims of childhood sexual abuse.
Ryn Farmer, deputy director of Crime Victim Services, explained that survivors of sexual violence often stay silent because they don't feel safe reporting their assault.
"Either they've had negative experiences with law enforcement; they're afraid of retaliation by the person that sexually assaulted them; they're worried they won't be believed," she said. "We shouldn't put that time limit on how a survivor is able access justice and then, heal through the trauma."
Farmer encouraged Ohioans to learn how they can help those affected by sexual violence, which could include advocacy work as well as donations of time or money.
"We always appreciate our local folks in the community volunteering or giving donations to local rape-crisis centers," she said. "Many of us have lost funding over the last few years, and have been negatively impacted by COVID as well. And so, whatever capacity they have to be involved, we welcome that."
Advocates also will tout the importance of Rape Crisis Center funding in the Attorney General's budget. It started in 2014 and now stands at $10 million for 2022. The Advocacy Day events will be livestreamed. Learn more online at oaesv.org/AdvocacyDay.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and groups are advocating for comprehensive sexual education for everyone, including folks with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
The Missouri Developmental Disabilities Council has approved $150,000 to fund a three-year project to develop this type of training, for groups and individuals. Miranda Fredrick, the council's communications coordinator, said it's important that self-advocates who go through this program come out of it feeling prepared to share the information they've learned with others.
"I think it's important," she said, "to remind people just in general, for example, the difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships, signs of unhealthy relationships, tips and information on how to improve relationships and even creating better communication."
Fredrick noted that sexual assault can happen to anyone, but data from the U.S. Justice Department shows the rate of serious violent crime against people with disabilities is more than three times the rate for those without disabilities. Some 65% of those crimes are committed by someone the victim knows, and 57% during daylight hours.
Diana Willard, a self-advocate and council member, said many young kids experience sexual assault but don't know that's what it is until later.
"Sex ed is not only for your higher-intelligence, top-of-the-line students," she said. "It's for every student to learn, to understand, and to make accommodations for."
The council will hold a question-and-answer session about the sexual-education project and application requirements on May 4. Applications for funding are due in June, and the program start date is scheduled for August.
April is National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and advocates are urging more accountability for responding to sexual assault, harassment and a toxic culture within the Maine National Guard.
Most assaults in the military go unreported, often because victims or survivors may fear social or professional retaliation, according to a report from the RAND Corporation. And Veterans Affairs (VA) noted military sexual trauma increases the risk of homelessness.
Rebecca Cornell du Houx, executive director of the Sisters in Arms Center, a safe haven and support group for Maine active service members and veterans, said the issue is far-reaching.
"It is shocking how there are just so many women that have been impacted," Cornell du Houx observed. "Everything from just a really toxic environment all the way over to full-blown assault that are in the National Guard, and it's definitely still currently going on."
Gov. Janet Mills recently created a permanent advisory council on Military Sexual Trauma (MST) to ensure all survivors have access to resources and to improve the Guard's response to instances of sexual assault or harassment. And the Legislature passed a bill last week to require an annual review from the Attorney General, and to strengthen prevention and response. It now heads to the governor's desk for a signature.
Cornell du Houx acknowledged the efforts are important steps, but added change is going to take a major culture shift. She noted women are a minority in the Maine National Guard. There may just be a few, or a handful of women in a given unit, and there are often power dynamics at play between different ranks.
"I think myself and other survivors as well are hopeful," Cornell du Houx explained. "But at the same time, I think that one big thing is that trust has been so eroded and broken within the system itself, particularly for the women that are serving."
Data from VA national screening program found one in three women and 1 in 50 men respond yes when their VA provider asks if they have experienced MST. VA offers MST-related resources at every VA Medical Center, and counseling at community-based Vet centers for all veterans, even if they do not qualify for other VA benefits.