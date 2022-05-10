Poll: Strong Support for Blackfoot Clearwater Protections from Congress

A new survey finds strong support in Montana for conservation and public lands, including a measure in Congress to protect more forest land.



In the 2022 Voter Survey on Public Lands, 85% of Montanans say the loss of ranches and open spaces to new development is a serious problem. And 83% also support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, which would add nearly 80,000 acres of public land to the state.



Kristin Cordingley, program director of the Montana Conservation Voters Education Fund, said groups have been working on this effort for a long time.



"It's a really collaborative effort," said Cordingley. "I mean, we've included timber mill workers. We got ranchers, outfitters, conservationists, mountain bike riders, business owners. The list kind of goes on and on and it essentially protects the Blackfoot River and some of its most important tributaries."



Support for the legislation is up from 75% in the 2020 survey. It was introduced by Sen. Jon Tester - D-Mont - but Sen. Steve Daines - R-Mont - says he will only support the bill if it's tied to his effort to loosen protections on some lands in the state managed as wilderness.



The survey was commissioned by the University of Montana's Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative.



The Montana Conservation Voters Education Fund is among the groups doing everything they can to see the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act get a vote in Congress, including heading to the bar.



The group recently partnered with Gulch Distillers in Helena on a vodka label urging Daines to let the Senate vote on the bill. Cordingly said she hopes there's movement on it soon.



"As we get closer to the election and there's so many other things on the docket, we are nervous and we want to see it move before the end of the year, for sure," said Cordingley. "Folks have been working a really long time on it. This coalition that pulled together this piece of legislation has been working on it over a decade."



The bill is in the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, on which Daines sits.







Maryland's most populous county is embarking on an urban heat-mapping project to better understand neighborhood heat inequities, which can affect residents' health.



Montgomery County was chosen to take part in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's "Urban Heat Mapping Campaign" this summer.



The county is seeking residents who'll volunteer to serve as citizen scientists, mounting heat sensors to their cars to travel through different neighborhoods one day this summer.



Laura Sivels - climate engagement program manager with the county Department of Environmental Protection - said the data will help determine why certain communities are hotter than others.



"The built environment - so, all of the asphalt, the concrete that happen in urban areas - they hold heat at a higher rate than the natural environment, than the trees and the grass," said Sivels. "When it's a hot, sunny day, the urban areas hold this heat. They keep emitting it, throughout the afternoons and the evenings."



Heat inequities will be tracked in 14 states and two international cities as part of the NOAA project. The sensors will record temperature, humidity, time and location.



Sivels said they've received interest from over 200 volunteers so far and expect to start training in July.



The areas involved include Gaithersburg, Germantown, Rockville, Silver Spring and Wheaton. Sivels said it's important to look at communities with varying demographics, to help inform policy decisions going forward.



"Whenever we feel this heat, not everyone feels it the same," said Sivels. "Not everyone has access to finances to adjust to this heat, whether that's driving or Ubering to work rather than taking the bus, or finding a place that has air conditioning. Or having opportunities to stay home and work inside rather than working outside."



Urban heat has historically had a disproportionate impact on low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. NOAA conducted similar research in Baltimore in 2018 and found some neighborhoods were 16 degrees warmer than others at the same time of day.







