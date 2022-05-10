Tuesday, May 10, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 10, 2022
Conn. youth-justice advocates are concerned as a crime bill heads to the governor's desk, Iowa county auditors gear up for the primary, and the USPS 'Stamp Out Hunger' campaign returns after a COVID hiatus.

2022Talks - May 10, 2022
Sen. Chuck Schumer pledges to hold a vote this week on abortion rights protections, the White House launches a low-income internet program, and Vladimir Putin is blasted for his revisionist take on history.

The Yonder Report - May 5, 2022
Small farmers are shut out by conservation programs, leaders in rural N.Y. help solve housing problems, Calif. protects wildlife corridors, and a new film documents damage caused by the border wall.

Poll: Strong Support for Blackfoot Clearwater Protections from Congress

Tuesday, May 10, 2022   

A new survey finds strong support in Montana for conservation and public lands, including a measure in Congress to protect more forest land.

In the 2022 Voter Survey on Public Lands, 85% of Montanans say the loss of ranches and open spaces to new development is a serious problem. And 83% also support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, which would add nearly 80,000 acres of public land to the state.

Kristin Cordingley, program director of the Montana Conservation Voters Education Fund, said groups have been working on this effort for a long time.

"It's a really collaborative effort," said Cordingley. "I mean, we've included timber mill workers. We got ranchers, outfitters, conservationists, mountain bike riders, business owners. The list kind of goes on and on and it essentially protects the Blackfoot River and some of its most important tributaries."

Support for the legislation is up from 75% in the 2020 survey. It was introduced by Sen. Jon Tester - D-Mont - but Sen. Steve Daines - R-Mont - says he will only support the bill if it's tied to his effort to loosen protections on some lands in the state managed as wilderness.

The survey was commissioned by the University of Montana's Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative.

The Montana Conservation Voters Education Fund is among the groups doing everything they can to see the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act get a vote in Congress, including heading to the bar.

The group recently partnered with Gulch Distillers in Helena on a vodka label urging Daines to let the Senate vote on the bill. Cordingly said she hopes there's movement on it soon.

"As we get closer to the election and there's so many other things on the docket, we are nervous and we want to see it move before the end of the year, for sure," said Cordingley. "Folks have been working a really long time on it. This coalition that pulled together this piece of legislation has been working on it over a decade."

The bill is in the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, on which Daines sits.



Disclosure: Montana Conservation Voters & Education Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Environment. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


Opponents of a ranked-choice voting initiative on the Nevada ballot claim it could increase the time it takes to tabulate results. (Sevennine_79/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NV Voting-Rights Groups Unite to Fight Ranked-Choice Voting

A coalition of community groups calling itself "Let Nevada Vote" is speaking out against a proposed ballot initiative that would require the state to …

Social Issues

PA's 'Little Scandinavia' Prison Unit to Focus on Rehabilitation

The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections has officially launched "Little Scandinavia," a unit in a state prison to focus on rehabilitation and reint…

Social Issues

IA County Auditors: Plan Big, Plan Now for Primary Vote

It's been a year since Iowa adopted sweeping election law changes. For those who haven't voted since then, local administrators say going in without …

Recent data show the number of young people in Connecticut admitted to juvenile-detention centers dropped 87% between 2005 and 2020. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Youth-Justice Advocates Concerned as Crime Bill Heads to Gov's Desk

A youth crime bill passed by the Connecticut General Assembly has been sent to Gov. Ned Lamont's desk, even as some youth-justice advocates view the …

Social Issues

Bilingual Resource Helps Spanish-Speaking Idahoans Vote

Voting can be hard for non-English speakers in Idaho, but a newly launched resource is helping Spanish-speaking Idahoans answer essential questions …

There are 3,000 Idaho children in out-of-home placement in each year. (sewcream/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

ID Looks to Recruit More Parents During Foster Care Month

May is National Foster Care Month and Idaho is focused on bringing more foster parents into the fold. It's always been difficult for states to …

Social Issues

TN Residents May Be Eligible for TurboTax Settlement Payments

More than 100,000 lower-income Tennessee residents who paid for online-tax prep services advertised as being free may be eligible for payments…

Social Issues

Cemeteries, Landscapes New to NH Register of Historic Places

Five properties are newly added to the New Hampshire State Register of Historic Places this Historic Preservation Month. The list includes two …

 

