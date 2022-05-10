Poll: Strong Support for Blackfoot Clearwater Protections from Congress

A new survey finds strong support in Montana for conservation and public lands, including a measure in Congress to protect more forest land.
In the 2022 Voter Survey on Public Lands, 85% of Montanans say the loss of ranches and open spaces to new development is a serious problem. And 83% also support the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act, which would add nearly 80,000 acres of public land to the state.
Kristin Cordingley, program director of the Montana Conservation Voters Education Fund, said groups have been working on this effort for a long time.
"It's a really collaborative effort," said Cordingley. "I mean, we've included timber mill workers. We got ranchers, outfitters, conservationists, mountain bike riders, business owners. The list kind of goes on and on and it essentially protects the Blackfoot River and some of its most important tributaries."
Support for the legislation is up from 75% in the 2020 survey. It was introduced by Sen. Jon Tester - D-Mont - but Sen. Steve Daines - R-Mont - says he will only support the bill if it's tied to his effort to loosen protections on some lands in the state managed as wilderness.
The survey was commissioned by the University of Montana's Crown of the Continent and Greater Yellowstone Initiative.
The Montana Conservation Voters Education Fund is among the groups doing everything they can to see the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act get a vote in Congress, including heading to the bar.
The group recently partnered with Gulch Distillers in Helena on a vodka label urging Daines to let the Senate vote on the bill. Cordingly said she hopes there's movement on it soon.
"As we get closer to the election and there's so many other things on the docket, we are nervous and we want to see it move before the end of the year, for sure," said Cordingley. "Folks have been working a really long time on it. This coalition that pulled together this piece of legislation has been working on it over a decade."
The bill is in the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, on which Daines sits.
Maryland's most populous county is embarking on an urban heat-mapping project to better understand neighborhood heat inequities, which can affect residents' health.
Montgomery County was chosen to take part in the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's "Urban Heat Mapping Campaign" this summer.
The county is seeking residents who'll volunteer to serve as citizen scientists, mounting heat sensors to their cars to travel through different neighborhoods one day this summer.
Laura Sivels - climate engagement program manager with the county Department of Environmental Protection - said the data will help determine why certain communities are hotter than others.
"The built environment - so, all of the asphalt, the concrete that happen in urban areas - they hold heat at a higher rate than the natural environment, than the trees and the grass," said Sivels. "When it's a hot, sunny day, the urban areas hold this heat. They keep emitting it, throughout the afternoons and the evenings."
Heat inequities will be tracked in 14 states and two international cities as part of the NOAA project. The sensors will record temperature, humidity, time and location.
Sivels said they've received interest from over 200 volunteers so far and expect to start training in July.
The areas involved include Gaithersburg, Germantown, Rockville, Silver Spring and Wheaton. Sivels said it's important to look at communities with varying demographics, to help inform policy decisions going forward.
"Whenever we feel this heat, not everyone feels it the same," said Sivels. "Not everyone has access to finances to adjust to this heat, whether that's driving or Ubering to work rather than taking the bus, or finding a place that has air conditioning. Or having opportunities to stay home and work inside rather than working outside."
Urban heat has historically had a disproportionate impact on low-income neighborhoods and communities of color. NOAA conducted similar research in Baltimore in 2018 and found some neighborhoods were 16 degrees warmer than others at the same time of day.
At a rally today in Santa Fe, thousands of comments about a proposed withdrawal of new oil and gas drilling leases near New Mexico's Chaco Culture National Historical Park will be delivered to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
After considerable pressure from conservation groups, a proposal to prohibit future oil and gas leasing within 10 miles of the park has been proposed by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Miya King-Flaherty, organizing representative of Our Wild New Mexico for the Sierra Club Rio Grande Chapter, said another goal of the rally is for the federal government to provide better management and protections for the broader landscape.
"There are traditional, historically very important landscapes all over the U.S. that have been sacrificed in the name of fossil-fuels extraction," King-Flaherty observed. "What's happening here in Chaco is really no different from anywhere else in the U.S."
New Mexico is the second-largest oil-producing state, and the vast majority of lands across the Chaco region are already leased for fracking. King-Flaherty pointed out more than 40,000 oil and gas wells dot the landscape, affecting air, water, health and cultural resources. The rally will be held at the BLM's state office in Santa Fe at noon.
King-Flaherty is encouraged U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has said it's time to consider more enduring protections for Greater Chaco, a sacred place for Indigenous peoples.
"We are hopeful that she will also make sure that meaningful tribal consultation is taken seriously," King-Flaherty emphasized. "That community members who are impacted by oil-and-gas activities will be addressed."
Because of its plentiful uranium, coal, oil and natural gas, the Greater Chaco region in the northwest corner of the state was officially designated an "energy sacrifice zone" in the 1970s by the Nixon administration. The area spans nearly 8,000 square miles, with the Chaco Culture National Historical Park at its center.
Earlier this year, a federal court struck down plans to drive the Cardinal-Hickory Creek power line through the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge, which stretches from Minnesota to Illinois.
The energy companies behind the operation are challenging the decision, raising concerns from environmental organizations.
Mike Senatore, vice president of conservation law for Defenders of Wildlife, said a proposal to swap land between the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the energy companies who co-own the power line is particularly concerning, since it could set a precedent of using such methods to greenlight development projects.
"Beyond the impacts of this particular project, we have concerns that if this were allowed to occur here, it could set a bad precedent elsewhere," Senatore explained. "It's not uncommon for refuges to face development pressures."
Defenders of Wildlife, alongside other environmental groups, filed the initial lawsuit challenging the line's planned path through the refuge. Cardinal-Hickory Creek's co-owners argued the project was in compliance with federal and state laws, and the new project will replace preexisting power lines which cut through the protected area, reducing the electric transmission footprint in the refuge.
A federal-district court in January blocked construction on the transmission line's planned route through the refuge, determining it violated environmental laws and its Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), was flawed.
Howard Learner, president and executive director of the Environmental Law and Policy Center, which is representing the groups challenging the plan, noted the court then vacated and returned the project's EIS to three federal agencies for review.
"The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is the gem of the wildlife refuge system in the Midwest," Learner contended. "It's simply the wrong place to bring a high-voltage transmission line with up to 20-story-tall towers going smack through the middle of it."
The transmission companies and federal agencies have appealed the decisions to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit. Simultaneously, Learner added they are pushing construction up to the edges of the refuge, in hopes the two prior decisions will be overturned, and they will be permitted to cross through the protected area.
"And that's a waste of ratepayers' money, and it creates an enormous amount of unnecessary environmental and property damage," Learner asserted.
In his decision, Judge William Conley described the companies' "wait and see" method as "little more than an orchestrated train wreck."
