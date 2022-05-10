ND Landowners Build Opposition to Land Use for Carbon Pipeline

The list of North Dakota counties voicing concerns about a proposed carbon-emissions pipeline is growing longer. Several are now on record opposing the possibility of using eminent domain against property owners.



Summit Carbon Solutions wants to construct a multi-state pipeline to capture carbon emissions from ethanol plants and store it underground in North Dakota. The company is trying to get landowners' permission to build.



But Richland County's Todd McMichael is leading a movement in case eminent domain is used. His county has adopted a resolution opposing such action.



He acknowledged it's non-binding, but said it could influence state regulators.



"What the resolution does, and what we have seen from the past," said McMichael, "is that the Public Service Commission will really study what's going on out there."



McMichael, who owns a farm along the proposed route, said landowners shouldn't be legally forced to surrender property for a project he feels is motivated by corporate profit.



Five counties in the state have approved these resolutions. Summit argues it remains focused on voluntary contracts with residents, and that its project will drastically cut emissions from the ethanol industry.



McMichael said even if the company touts open communication with landowners, he worries that approach won't last unless more residents make their feelings known about the project.



"I do feel that eminent domain could be a plausible action," said McMichael, "if either I don't agree to their dollar amounts, or I just continue to say no."



Eliot Huggins, field organizer with the Dakota Resource Council, said his group isn't opposed to all aspects of carbon sequestration. But he said he thinks the company is rushing an unproven approach in areas not ready to embrace it.



"Climate solutions should be solutions that benefit, you know, all communities," said Huggins. "In rural America, urban America, everywhere. And so, we don't really think a climate solution should be taking landowners' land without them consenting to it."



There's mixed research on the effectiveness of carbon storage.



And while some experts say it does show promise, there are lingering safety concerns. Local opponents point to the rupture of an underground pipeline in Mississippi in 2020.







Federal enforcement of REAL ID for commercial domestic air travel and other purposes will start one year from today, and Pennsylvania officials are advising residents to make a plan and get their necessary documents ready as soon as possible.



REAL ID is a federal law affecting how states issue driver's licenses and ID cards if they are going to be acceptable for federal purposes, such as boarding a domestic flight or entering a federal building.



Keith Brune, chief operating officer of Philadelphia International Airport, said it's important to think ahead now for future travel plans in 2023, when you'll be required to have either a passport or REAL ID to fly.



"We would encourage you to start the process for REAL ID sooner rather than later to beat that last-minute rush, which we're sure is going to happen," Brune urged. "It's been a really long time since a lot of people have traveled, and we don't want anybody showing up and end up being turned away."



To date, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued approximately 1.6 million REAL ID products. Residents can order their REAL ID online if they have been pre-verified. Residents need to show their birth certificate or U.S. passport, proof of Social Security number, two proofs of current Pennsylvania address, and proof of all legal name changes.



It is not required for Pennsylvania residents to obtain a REAL ID and PennDOT continues to offer

standard-issue driver's licenses and photo IDs.



Jana Tidwell, manager of public and government affairs for AAA Pennsylvania and Delaware, said as you're making summer 2022 travel plans, make REAL ID considerations a part of it.



"As your driver's license comes up for renewal, make that decision as to whether or not you enjoy the convenience of domestic air travel using your driver's license as that form of identification," Tidwell advised. "We don't want to see anybody's trip ruined."



Other options for obtaining a REAL ID include visiting any PennDOT center open for driver's license services, or visiting one of the 13 REAL ID Centers in the state.



Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced $65 million to fund new pedestrian infrastructure in Indiana.



The grant money, distributed as part of Indiana's NextLevel Trails initiative, will be used to create nearly 80 miles of new walking trails across the state.



Mark Becker, NextLevel Trails program manager for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, which is administering the projects, said the trails will serve as an important outdoor recreation resource and a new piece of Indiana's transportation infrastructure.



"Oftentimes, it's an easy way to get to the store or get downtown, that sort of thing," he said, "and a fun and safe way to do it, either on a bike or walking or jogging."



The $65 million will be distributed as grants to 38 communities and nonprofit organizations. Becker said they'll be tasked with handling construction on roughly three dozen trails. This is the third round of funding for the NextLevel Trails program; the state has allocated a total of $120 million to build almost 200 miles of trails across Indiana so far.



The grant program has a current maximum budget of $150 million, the largest infusion of cash into the state's trails in Indiana history. Becker said the DNR defers mostly to local expertise on the projects.



"What we do is, we award a grant to a local community," he said. "They're able to hire a design firm that they're comfortable with, and hire contractors that are familiar in their community."



According to the program's website, eight of the 73 approved NextLevel Trails projects have been completed so far. Grant recipients must meet a minimum 20% project match for their proposals, which can take the form of financial contributions, land value and materials and labor.



