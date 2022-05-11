Can Air-Source Pumps Help MN Homes Run Cooler?

The calendar indicates it is early May, but many Minnesotans are experiencing summerlike temperatures this week. As residents crank up the air conditioning, clean energy nonprofits hope more people give thought to installing systems providing more efficiency.



The industry said air source heat pumps are equipped with improved technology and now work better in colder climates. Beyond brutal Minnesota winters, experts say they are a reliable cooling source in the summer.



Emily McPherson, program development manager at the Center for Energy and Environment, said advancements with dual systems can really help reduce a home's carbon footprint.



"Rather than generating heat directly, it moves heat from the outside of the home into the home," McPherson explained. "And then it does the reverse in cooling. So, it can be 300% efficient, whereas typical heating systems are 80%, 90% or 100% efficient."



The U.S. Department of Energy backs up those claims. However, while the systems now work better in colder regions, their effectiveness starts to wane when temperatures approach zero, meaning a secondary source is still needed. And federal officials suggest connecting with knowledgeable technicians to avoid performance issues.



Shaylyn Bernhardt, communications and engagement manager for Clean Energy Resource Teams, said the systems can especially help with homes currently using propane or electrical heating systems. She noted it is becoming easier to explore options.



"Many utilities are offering rebates now, too, that make it a lot more cost-effective to put in a system," Bernhardt pointed out. "More and more contractors are familiar with the technology. "



Brent Hartwig of Saginaw has adopted the technology for his home. He feels it provides more stability in energy usage, especially when transitioning from one season to another.



"Heating the home, seems like they run a little bit more," Hartwig observed. "But like in those transitional parts of the year, like we are in, they have produced."



More than 100,000 lower-income Tennessee residents who paid for online-tax prep services advertised as being free may be eligible for payments, as part of a new nationwide settlement with Inuit, the owner of TurboTax.



Samantha Fisher, communications director for the Tennessee Attorney General's Office, said people who used TurboTax for tax years 2006 through 2018 may be eligible for payments of around $30 for each year they paid for services, but would have qualified for the free edition.



"Inuit has the eligible consumer contact information already," Fisher pointed out. "So, you should not have to do anything. You should end up being contacted and sent a payment, sent a check in the mail."



Inuit came under fire after investigative reporting by ProPublica alleged the company was using deceptive tactics to steer low-income people toward its commercial products and away from federally-supported free tax services.



Attorneys General in every state and the District of Columbia have signed on to the $141 million agreement. As part of the settlement, Intuit admitted no wrongdoing, according to a statement on the company's website.



Fisher explained Intuit offered two free versions of TurboTax. One was through a partnership with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), which allowed taxpayers earning less than $34,000 a year, and members of the military, to file their income tax returns free of charge.



"Then they have this other commercial product called TurboTax Free Edition," Fisher noted. "And it was confusing for people filing their taxes about which one was truly free."



Fisher added some settlement money will be used to set up additional resources for consumers.



"As we work through this part of the process, there'll be a website that will have more information for consumers," Fisher emphasized. "Especially, for instance, if you've moved since the years where this applied."



Around 195 million tax returns and other forms were filed electronically in 2020, according to the IRS.



The bigger bite taken out of Minnesotans' paychecks by higher consumer costs is being seen in multiple ways - including the possibility of corporate profiteering.



A new report from the Groundwork Collaborative said corporations are taking advantage of the pandemic to drive up costs for things such as prescription drugs, groceries and diapers. The authors pointed to corporate earnings calls in which some CEOs openly boast about their price hikes.



Shirwa Adan, executive director of the Central Minnesota Community Empowerment Organization, which helps immigrants with needs such as job placement, said it's clear these individuals are feeling the squeeze.



"It's something that the community is feeling and those low-income families, maybe that are using government assistance, what you're seeing is whatever they will receive, it stays the same," he said, "but the prices have doubled across the board."



He also said he sees local residents scrambling to find higher-paying jobs to offset price increases. The report compiled information that details near-record corporate profits. And the U.S. Commerce Department noted these margins are at their highest level in 70 years.



Corporate leaders argued the spikes are largely fueled by supply-chain issues and labor shortages, but the Groundwork Collaborative suggested those arguments are a shield for decades of corporations monopolizing certain industries, creating less competition and worsening supply issues seen today.



Coleen Bui, who owns Shear Reflections, a hair salon in Worthington, said it's harder to buy products, the ones she can locate are more expensive, and her stylists have seen changes in customer activity.



"People stretch out their appointments further in between," she said. "It makes a difference on what the girls take in."



Shannon Berns, who founded Du Nord, a Minnesota-based small-business consulting firm, said clients are still in "recovery mode" from the pandemic and are now passing along price hikes for their products onto customers. She said some are raising eyebrows about the extra costs from suppliers.



"It's hard for them to understand why I just had my prices hiked 50% last month," she said, "and now you're hiking them again, by the same or more."



Minnesota's attorney general has called on state lawmakers to advance legislation on the issue, including updates to anti-competitive statues. But the report said a broader crackdown is needed, as well as more investment in supply-chain infrastructure, to make a difference.



