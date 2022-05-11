States Form Coalition to Counter Anti-LGBTQ Bills

New Mexico and 18 other states have announced plans to introduce legislation they say will be needed to protect transgender kids from civil and criminal penalties when seeking gender-affirming care.



The proactive response follows proposed legislation in Texas, Louisiana, Arizona, Alabama and other states criminalizing such care.



Havens Levitt, chair of the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network of New Mexico, said the dehumanizing language increasingly used to describe trans students takes a toll on kids' mental health.



"It's really heartbreaking to know that students hear some of the incredibly hateful things that are being said about them from adults," Levitt explained. "When our students in New Mexico hear those things, I know that it impacts them."



At a news conference in California last week, a coalition of LGBTQ legislators, health providers and civil-rights groups, including representatives from New Mexico, announced plans to pass laws to provide safe havens for trans youths and their families.



For nearly 20 years, New Mexico has had a law to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Three years ago, legislators also passed the "Safe Schools for All Students Act" which required schools to enact anti-bullying policies. Nonetheless, Levitt noted some areas of the state could use more resources to keep students safe.



"Transgender people have incredibly high rates of suicide attempt and completion," Levitt pointed out. "That just contributes to that sense of not belonging and not having the right to live the way they want to live and be who they want to be."



Upon taking office, President Joe Biden reversed several anti-LGBTQ executive orders issued under President Donald Trump, but Levitt worries with the new attacks, the fight for civil rights is not over.



"There's so many things happening right now that feel like we're going to live in this universe of two Americas," Levitt lamented. "It feels like we're going to be playing defense for I don't know how long, but it's definitely not very comfortable."



There were more than 300 bills introduced targeting the LGBTQ community nationwide in 2022, according to the Human Rights Campaign.



Disclosure: Equality New Mexico contributes to our fund for reporting on Civil Rights, Human Rights/Racial Justice, LGBTQIA Issues, and Social Justice. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Mental health study Univ. of Washington 02/25/2022

Anti-LGBTQ+ legislation Human Rights Campaign 2022



get more stories like this via email



In Texas, the latest state law targeting trans people directs the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate any surgical treatment of trans children as possible child abuse.



In response, a variety of groups are fund-raising to fight for the rights of transgender and nonbinary individuals, and communities of color, across the South.



One group benefiting from the investments is the Southern Jewish Resource Network for Gender and Sexual Diversity (Sojourn).



Wayne Green, executive director of the Jewish philanthropy network Honeycomb and founder of the Kavod Giving Circle, said its members are marching and donating funds.



"There are people, both in Texas and around the country, that care about the LGBTQ community," Green asserted. "And we are not going to step down, and we're going to stand up collectively in every way possible."



Green, who is Jewish, pointed out he has experienced discrimination himself, and is now helping other Jewish teens find their voices. Sojourn works with Jewish organizations on education programs, contacting legislators and being part of coalitions.



Rose Kantorczyk, communications associate for Sojourn, said her group is encouraging people to speak out against discrimination. And she has seen a positive reaction within the Jewish population of more than 100,000 in Texas.



She described Sojourn as a "safe place," committed to making sure children are able to participate in gender-neutral ways.



"Places where trans people who feel threatened by these laws can feel warmth and comfort and tradition shouldn't feel 'othered,' whether that's teaching complications about how to ask about people's pronouns within a service," Kantorczyk contended.



Historically, LGBTQ+ communities have received less than one-third of 1% of all foundation funding, but the giving circle is increasing its presence in Texas.



Kyson Bunthuwong, director of development for Philanthropy Together, said as more groups join the effort, a lot can be accomplished.



"Philanthropy in general has under-invested in, or disinvested in, LGBTQ causes," Bunthuwong remarked. "So, we really see the giving circle movement kind of taking up the mantle and finding ways to fund these great organizations."



Bunthuwong added with LGBTQ+ rights under threat, donations are even more urgent this year to help fight oppression with generosity.



References: Sojourn 2022

Honeycomb 2022

Jewish Texas report Texas Almanac 2021



get more stories like this via email

