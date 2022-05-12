IN Officials Ask Public to Weigh in on Electric-Vehicle Infrastructure
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Indiana is in line to receive about $100 million from the federal government to support new electric-vehicle infrastructure. State transportation officials are asking Hoosiers to weigh in on how that funding should be used.
At a virtual open house on the initiative Wednesday, Scott Manning - deputy chief of staff with the Indiana Department of Transportation - said the department hopes to receive input from a diverse range of folks.
"We're very much interested," said Manning, "in hearing from as many different stakeholders as we can that have an interest in electric-vehicle infrastructure and how this funding can provide benefit for EV users, but also for local communities from an economic-development standpoint."
INDOT needs to submit its electric-vehicle infrastructure plan to the federal government by August 1. According to the department's website, the state will hear back on whether it was approved by September 30 and the funds won't be released until the feds approve the plan.
INDOT will host more public comment sessions, as well as other routes for public input, in the coming months. Folks can learn more on the department's website.
One of the program's goals is to meet the needs of underserved communities. A 2021 Washington Post analysis found that, in America's largest cities, white neighborhoods had a higher share of EV charging stations than Black and Hispanic neighborhoods.
Manning says INDOT has worked with Purdue University to map electric-vehicle charging deserts across the state.
"So we have a great data foundation," said Manning, "that will inform where we have opportunities to invest through the NEVI program to provide charging infrastructure in areas where we see opportunity to meet demand."
The money is coming to the state via the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, an initiative included in the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress last year.
Through that law, the federal government is investing $7.5 billion to build a network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers across America.
President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law the White House 2022
INDOT is investing more than $100 million to build an electric vehicle (EV) charging network at strategic locations across Indiana INDOT 2022
Without access to charging stations, Black and Hispanic communities may be left behind in the era of electric vehicles the Washington Post 12/9/21
get more stories like this via email
Social Issues
The new congressional map - crafted by Gov. Ron DeSantis and approved by the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature last month, scatters more than …
Social Issues
The pandemic has kept Washingtonians apart for the past two years. With COVID-19 numbers down, an event in Renton is aiming to bring people together …
Social Issues
The baby-formula shortage is hitting Michigan families hard, especially those who live in rural areas, are low-income or have kids with digestive or …
Environment
Small Montana meat processors are on the front lines against the large companies that control the industry. Funding from the American Rescue Plan is …
Social Issues
Minnesota officials announced this week that frontline workers can likely start applying for hero checks sometime in June. As those plans take shape…
Social Issues
Higher consumer prices are dominating financial headlines, but an investment trend is making noise. It encourages putting money into causes that …
Social Issues
More than 60 businesses across Pennsylvania signed a letter to legislative leaders, calling on them to focus on improving the economic climate and …
Social Issues
Pennsylvania lawmakers and community leaders gathered in Montgomery County Wednesday, urging the General Assembly to use $204 million in unspent …