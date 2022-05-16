Environmental Groups Want Earth Day Message Heard Year-Round

Since its inception, Earth Day has been an occasion to advocate for a cleaner planet - but in 2022, climate change is bringing a higher level of concern over changes to the global environment.



Communities in Arizona and across the country were out in force on April 23, calling for new investments in clean energy, green jobs and environmental justice.



Environmental Defense Fund grassroots campaign coordinator Emma Benninghoff said they hope to transform the energy from Earth Day rallies into a year-round campaign for climate action.



"I think we are in this race to limit the dangerous impacts of climate change," said Benninghoff. "Having hundreds of volunteers and activists out during Earth Week was an opportunity to really show the broad support for climate action."



Benninghoff said while the U.S. House has passed a $550 billion plan to invest in clean energy and transportation, more work is needed to get the measure approved in the Senate.



She said thousands of people joined in Earth Day activities in rallies across the country, including events in Arizona.



"In Phoenix," said Benninghoff, "we heard from elected officials, tribal leaders, community leaders, City Council members during the rally. There were over 400 people estimated in attendance at the Arizona State Capitol."



Benninghoff said Earth Day events in Phoenix and other cities featured elected officials, community leaders, students and social-justice activists speaking on the importance of climate advocacy.



"It's really important for our nation and our world to address this crisis," said Benninghoff. "I'm hearing a lot in the field that folks understand how urgent this issue is and of the impact of this crisis."



Disclosure: Environmental Defense Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Earth Month Recap: Advocating, connecting, and showing support nationwide the Environmental Defense Fund 5/3/22



New Mexico will be one of the first states to receive help from the Rural Partners Network, a new government initiative aiming to reset the way Washington, D.C., works with rural communities.



Billions of federal dollars are available to help rural communities repair and build infrastructure such as roads and bridges, clean drinking-water systems, hospitals and schools.



Xochitl Torres Small, Under Secretary for Rural Development for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), said field staff will provide direct assistance to help locals troubleshoot the grant application process.



"It helps connect communities to resources based on that communities' specific needs," Torres Small explained. "To ensure rural communities can access the full array of federal opportunities and resources."



The USDA field staff plans to hire locals who know the region, and assign staff in Washington to represent each region. In addition to New Mexico and its tribal nations, Arizona, Georgia, Kentucky and Mississippi are included in the pilot program.



Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Agriculture, said in offering the assistance, they have identified communities that have dealt with decades of persistent poverty.



"People, when they think of poverty in this country, I think they immediately think of inner-city poverty," Vilsack pointed out. "But the reality is that there's probably deeper and more persistent poverty in rural areas."



Vilsack said he wants to change what he calls America's "extraction economy," and instead develop a "circular economy," in which wealth is created and stays in rural areas.



"If you think about what we've done in rural America, we basically take things from the land or out of the land or below the land, and we transport them to some other place where value and opportunity is added," Vilsack observed.



The new initiative is a successor to the StrikeForce for Rural Growth and Opportunity program launched by the Obama administration and also led by Vilsack.



References: Rural Partners Network 2022

Infrastructure information White House 2022

Infrastructure report card American Society of Civil Engineers Dec. 2020



Our original version incorrectly stated the hellbender is endangered federally. It is "endangered" or listed as a "species of special concern" in multiple states. The Ozark Hellbender, a subspecies, is listed as federally endangered. The story has been corrected to reflect this.

Protecting North Carolina's rivers and streams is good for residents, wildlife and even salamanders.



Recent work along Hog Lot Creek and Bates Branch repaired damage and increased habitat for the



Alan Walker, project manager for the Resource Institute, said the team had a specific goal in mind.



"It's a hellbender initiative," Walker explained. "What we've tried to do is, in addition to the natural channel design and working to stabilize the banks and restore the natural channel through this reach, was to put in some specific habitat structures for the hellbenders."



The project team restored 3,000 feet of severely eroded stream areas, including the addition of large, flat rocks -- elevated from the bottom -- to create a big enough cavity for hellbenders to find protection, lay eggs and make a home. Resource Institute is working to identify additional sites for restoration for the species, which is "endangered" or listed as a "species of special concern" in multiple states.



Morgan Harris, private lands biologist in the Conservation Management Institute at Virginia Tech, pointed out although the project is designed to make a home for a struggling species, the general principle is repairing damage caused by humans.



"The main thing that a lot of these projects do is reduce sedimentation going into the creek, when stream banks are eroding," Harris emphasized. "And the most important thing to make sure that erosion stays under control is to make sure that we keep trees and shrubs intact on the creek banks."



Harris added North Carolina is home to one of the best populations remaining of hellbenders, which can grow to as long as two and a half feet in length.



Disclosure: Resource Institute contributes to our fund for reporting on Endangered Species and Wildlife, Environment, Public Lands/Wilderness, and Water. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.

References: Hellbender salamander The Nature Conservancy 2022

Restoration information Resource Insititute 2022



