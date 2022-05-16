Monday, May 16, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 17, 2022
Play

We take a look at how higher gas and grocery prices could impact early voting in a predominantly blue state, and Nebraska's ballot initiative requirements are being challenged as unconstitutional.

2022Talks - May 16, 2022
Play

Officials deem a mass shooting racially motivated; Russia said to be down 30% of its land forces in Ukraine; and polling suggests swayable Republican voters are turning against Biden.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Play

Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Environment  |  Environment    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Environmental Groups Want Earth Day Message Heard Year-Round

Play

Monday, May 16, 2022   

Since its inception, Earth Day has been an occasion to advocate for a cleaner planet - but in 2022, climate change is bringing a higher level of concern over changes to the global environment.

Communities in Arizona and across the country were out in force on April 23, calling for new investments in clean energy, green jobs and environmental justice.

Environmental Defense Fund grassroots campaign coordinator Emma Benninghoff said they hope to transform the energy from Earth Day rallies into a year-round campaign for climate action.

"I think we are in this race to limit the dangerous impacts of climate change," said Benninghoff. "Having hundreds of volunteers and activists out during Earth Week was an opportunity to really show the broad support for climate action."

Benninghoff said while the U.S. House has passed a $550 billion plan to invest in clean energy and transportation, more work is needed to get the measure approved in the Senate.

She said thousands of people joined in Earth Day activities in rallies across the country, including events in Arizona.

"In Phoenix," said Benninghoff, "we heard from elected officials, tribal leaders, community leaders, City Council members during the rally. There were over 400 people estimated in attendance at the Arizona State Capitol."

Benninghoff said Earth Day events in Phoenix and other cities featured elected officials, community leaders, students and social-justice activists speaking on the importance of climate advocacy.

"It's really important for our nation and our world to address this crisis," said Benninghoff. "I'm hearing a lot in the field that folks understand how urgent this issue is and of the impact of this crisis."

Disclosure: Environmental Defense Fund contributes to our fund for reporting on Energy Policy, Environment, Environmental Justice, Health Issues. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


get more stories like this via email
Vaccinated pregnant women are less likely to experience still- or pre-term births than those that have not received the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. (Adobe Stock)

Health and Wellness

KY Mothers-to-Be Urged to Get Vaccinated Against COVID

While many Americans have resumed normal lives after the past two years, the COVID pandemic has not gone away, especially if you have a pre-existing …

Social Issues

Initiative to Repeal WA Capital-Gains Tax Failing to Gain Support

An initiative that would repeal Washington's capital-gains tax on the state's richest residents is struggling to gain traction. Initiative No…

Social Issues

Crisis of Child Care Affordability Affects OR Voters

Oregonians are casting their ballots for Tuesday's primary election. One issue affecting many voters is access to child care. Courtney Helstein…

Gov. Tom Wolf's proposed Pennsylvania Opportunity Program is meant to help families still recovering economically from the pandemic or the increasing costs of living. (Commonwealth Media Services)

Social Issues

Wolf, Community Leaders Seek $2,000 Payments for Pennsylvanians

Gov. Tom Wolf, lawmakers and community leaders are calling on the General Assembly to pass legislation that would send checks of up to $2,000 to …

Social Issues

Free Financial Planning Tips to Help Latinos Recover Post-Pandemic

About half of Latinos either lost a job or had their wages cut during the pandemic,according to a recent survey from Pew. Now, AARP is offering a …

The use of peripheral catheters in patients with late-stage kidney disease costs more than $14,000 per incidence and has a high risk of actually harming patients. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Report: Use of Low-Value Health Services High Even During Pandemic

During the first year of the global pandemic, medical consumers in Colorado received more than one million low-value healthcare services - diagnostic …

Social Issues

HOPE Week Promotes Positive Experiences for Kids' Mental Health

May is mental health awareness month. As part of that, groups in Idaho are using HOPE Week to help kids in crisis and reduce the state's worrying …

Social Issues

Measure Aims to Streamline Absentee Voting in Ohio

There's a new effort at the statehouse to make it easier for Ohioans to vote by mail by creating a permanent absentee voter list. To vote absentee …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021