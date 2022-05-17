Philadelphia Lawmakers Secure $13.8M for Health Equity

The baby-formula shortage has hit families in Arkansas hard, and one Little Rock resident aims to alleviate the stress on parents by creating an interactive document, which shares where to find formula in the state.



Supply-chain disruptions and a recent product recall have been connected to the empty store shelves parents have encountered.



Allison Grigsby Sweatman, a clinical social worker in Central Arkansas, was inspired to create an interactive spreadsheet to help families find formula after hearing from people she works with about the challenges they are facing trying to feed their babies.



"The way that this has affected families with babies who have been depending on formula, it cannot be overstated the crisis this would create in a family system," Sweatman explained. "I've heard about families spending every free moment that they have trying to get the formula that they need for their child."



The Food and Drug Administration and Abbott announced Monday night they reached a deal to resume operations at a shutdown Michigan plant, with production possibly able to restart in the next two weeks.



As of May 8, nationwide out-of-stock rates for baby formula continued to climb and stood at 43%.



Sweatman pointed out the shared spreadsheet is broken down by county, showing where people can find the formula at a store in their county or someone in their community who has formula to give away. She added contributing to the formula finder is one way to give back to your community.



"What an organized approach to meeting this need can offer is everyone can help," Sweatman emphasized. "There's something everyone can do to help us feed our children right now. Even those who are not directly affected who would turn away because it's just too big of a problem to try to solve, with this they have an opportunity to help."



Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., introduced legislation last week which would require President Joe Biden to submit a report to Congress within 30 days detailing the steps the administration is taking to end the formula shortage.



The original version of this story incorrectly stated the vaccinated mother's name was Chelsea Lexington, rather than Chelsea from the city of Lexington. The story has been corrected to reflect this.

While many Americans have resumed normal lives after the past two years, the COVID pandemic has not gone away, especially if you have a pre-existing condition or are pregnant.



The nonprofit and nonpartisan Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky is reminding mothers-to-be in the Bluegrass State that



Vice president for communications Ashley Brauer said all available data shows vaccination is safe for pregnant women and their children, and the goal of the campaign is to give mothers the facts they need to make an informed decision.



"The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky and the Kentucky Association of Health Plans have partnered on this educational campaign with a goal to really increase knowledge," said Brauer, "and really encourage pregnant women to have a conversation with their doctors so that they can learn more and decide what's right for them."



Brauer says science-based information, including a series of video testimonials from medical professionals and mothers who were vaccinated while pregnant, are available online at







In a testimonial video, vaccinated mother Chelsea (from Lexington) said she chose to be part of the campaign to encourage expectant mothers to make the same decision she did.



"Getting pregnant during a pandemic is one thing I will never forget," said Chelsea. "My decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine was about the safety and protection of my child. My advice to you would be to go and talk to your doctor to see if the shot is the right thing for you."



Katherine Kington North - director of external affairs for the Kentucky Association of Health Plans - said while the decision is ultimately up to each mother-to-be, the benefits of vaccination are clear.



"It is so important because only 31% of pregnant women in the U.S. are vaccinated for COVID," said Kington North. "And unvaccinated pregnant women are 40% more likely to develop serious complications from COVID. So empowering pregnant women to have a deeper conversation about the vaccine."



When given to a pregnant woman, the COVID-19 vaccine works in the muscle where the vaccine is injected, and does not cross to the baby directly. But antibodies are received through the placenta or through breast milk after birth, providing some protection to the baby against the novel coronavirus during the first six months of life.







