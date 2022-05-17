Wednesday, May 18, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 18, 2022
Play

In Buffalo after the mass shooting, President Biden calls white supremacy "a poison," Wisconsin communities plan how to spend federal infrastructure dollars, and Texas uses federal funds for broadband expansion.

2022Talks - May 18, 2022
Play

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, makes the case for additional aid for Ukraine, party leaders point fingers at each other after the Buffalo shooting, and UFOs discussed are in Congress for the first time since 1969.

The Yonder Report - May 12, 2022
Play

Optimism is in the air as rural arts tourism spreads, a Rural Home Hospital program helps patients avoid long trips to the city, and farmer cooperatives want Congress to offer more grant money.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Philadelphia Lawmakers Secure $13.8M for Health Equity

Play

Tuesday, May 17, 2022   

The gaps in the U.S. health care system were exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, with racial health inequities laid bare.

On Monday, Philadelphia lawmakers announced $13.8 million in state funding to improve public-health outcomes for all city residents.

In May 2020, data collected by Drexel University showed that Black residents made up 45% of known COVID cases, while white residents made up 15% of cases.

State Sen. Vincent Hughes - D-Philadelphia - said while residents struggled with these public health disparities, community health organizations stepped up to provide resources like testing and vaccines directly to those who needed them most.

"The other thing that was revealed was this incredible commitment by people all across Pennsylvania," said Hughes. "But let's start right here in North Philadelphia, who decided to rise up and say, 'I'm not going to watch the problem, I'm going to make a difference in the problem.'"

Five million dollars of the funding will go toward creating mobile health clinics, along with $3 million in health equity grants and $2 million in grants to address mental health and trauma.

State leaders also announced checks for community health organizations, including $2.8 million for the Pennsylvania School-Based Health Alliance for behavioral health services and $1 million for the Black Doctors Consortium.

Tracy Wood, executive director of the consortium, said people's ZIP codes should not determine their public health.

"We should have access to going to the doctors, getting a physical every six months," said Wood. "Over our past two years of service, administering over 100,000 COVID-19 tests and vaccines, we found access was a major barrier to quality health care."

The Black Doctors Consortium hosted "pop-up" testing and vaccine clinics in Philadelphia neighborhoods with high infection rates and low vaccination rates. In October, the consortium opened a clinic offering primary-care and behavioral-health services in North Philadelphia.




get more stories like this via email
Keeping siblings together in foster care is a national best practice. (mytrykau/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

MI Foster Care Agency: Youths, Families Need Wraparound Services

Michigan is taking steps to improve the child welfare system for National Foster Care Month. In Michigan, nearly a quarter of young people who are …

Environment

Wyoming Food Bank to Distribute Water to Rawlins Residents

Water is a precious commodity in Wyoming and across the Mountain West, and the Wyoming Food Bank is headed to replenish supplies for Rawlins …

Social Issues

In Buffalo After Mass Shooting, Biden Calls White Supremacy 'A Poison'

President Joe Biden traveled to Buffalo Tuesday to grieve with residents of the city, after 10 people were killed over the weekend in an anti-Black …

A new policy initiative to help Montana students graduate will provide support through 2024. (Jos/Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Initiative to Help MT's Underserved Students Complete College

Montana's effort to increase college graduation numbers is getting a boost from a new grant. The nonprofit Complete College America has chosen the …

Environment

WI Communities Prepare to Receive Federal Infrastructure Funding

Six months ago this week, President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan infrastructure law, and Wisconsin's towns and cities are planning how best to …

In 2019, five Texas cities were ranked among the 20 worst connected in the United States, according to the National Digital Inclusion Alliance. (pasja1000/Pixabay)

Social Issues

Texas Broadband Expansion Plan to Debut Mid-June

An official plan to expand broadband in Texas is due out June 15, after state officials traveled near and far to collect public comments on internet …

Social Issues

Clean Elections Groups Slam Supreme Court Ruling on Campaign Finance

Good-government groups are criticizing the Supreme Court's decision Monday eliminating rules on how much a candidate can spend to pay back loans he or…

Social Issues

Moving Away from the Toxic Work Culture

North Dakota has seen recent examples of staffing shake-ups among certain employers where a toxic environment was cited. It coincides with rhetoric …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021