Inflation Eroding WA Caregivers' Gains in Pandemic Hazard Pay

At the start of the pandemic, at-home caregivers in Washington state saw their wages go up with a boost from hazard pay. Two years later, inflation is erasing the pay bump.



Wages actually have gone up for caregivers from $19 per hour in May 2020 to $19.26 today, but inflation means the purchasing power of their pay now is actually $17.46.



Gwen Goodfellow, an at-home caregiver, said the increase was welcome at first.



"Having the hazard pay was really nice. It made us feel more comfortable to do, like, grocery orders instead of going to the store and allow us to be a little bit more protective," Goodfellow acknowledged. "Then, as time went on, the cost of things went up, and it's not a bonus at this point."



Goodfellow's union, Service Employees International Union Local 775, was instrumental in negotiating hazard pay for caregivers. Hazard pay was offered to essential workers who were in vulnerable positions as COVID-19 spread.



Goodfellow looks after her mother and a friend, as well as taking care of her son, and pointed out caregivers are struggling.



"Good pay for caregivers is really important," Goodfellow asserted. "I mean, we help seniors, we help people with disabilities. I know my situation isn't unique. I hate to say it, but sometimes it feels like I kind of almost chose poverty so that I could care for my family."



Goodfellow added benefits beyond pay are important as well, such as affordable health care, retirement and paid time off which does not inhibit her ability to pay the bills.



The baby-formula shortage has hit families in Arkansas hard, and one Little Rock resident aims to alleviate the stress on parents by creating an interactive document, which shares where to find formula in the state.



Supply-chain disruptions and a recent product recall have been connected to the empty store shelves parents have encountered.



Allison Grigsby Sweatman, a clinical social worker in Central Arkansas, was inspired to create an interactive spreadsheet to help families find formula after hearing from people she works with about the challenges they are facing trying to feed their babies.



"The way that this has affected families with babies who have been depending on formula, it cannot be overstated the crisis this would create in a family system," Sweatman explained. "I've heard about families spending every free moment that they have trying to get the formula that they need for their child."



The Food and Drug Administration and Abbott announced Monday night they reached a deal to resume operations at a shutdown Michigan plant, with production possibly able to restart in the next two weeks.



As of May 8, nationwide out-of-stock rates for baby formula continued to climb and stood at 43%.



Sweatman pointed out the shared spreadsheet is broken down by county, showing where people can find the formula at a store in their county or someone in their community who has formula to give away. She added contributing to the formula finder is one way to give back to your community.



"What an organized approach to meeting this need can offer is everyone can help," Sweatman emphasized. "There's something everyone can do to help us feed our children right now. Even those who are not directly affected who would turn away because it's just too big of a problem to try to solve, with this they have an opportunity to help."



Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., introduced legislation last week which would require President Joe Biden to submit a report to Congress within 30 days detailing the steps the administration is taking to end the formula shortage.



