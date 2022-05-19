Thursday, May 19, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast - May 19, 2022
Play

U.S. mayors train to fend off increased threats and harassment, the Illinois governor signs a ban on 'Ghost Guns,' and death anxiety could play a role in Vladimir Putin's Ukraine invasion.

2022Talks - May 19, 2022
Play

The White House asks Congress for more pandemic support, the House passes a domestic terrorism bill, Kansas' Supreme Court upholds a new congressional map, and a House committee hears testimony on abortion access.

The Yonder Report - May 19, 2022
Play

From off-Broadway to West Virginia: the stories of the deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion, baby formula is on its way back to grocery shelves, and federal funds will combat consolidation in meatpacking.

Health and Wellness  |  Health    News
Inflation Eroding WA Caregivers' Gains in Pandemic Hazard Pay

Play

Thursday, May 19, 2022   

At the start of the pandemic, at-home caregivers in Washington state saw their wages go up with a boost from hazard pay. Two years later, inflation is erasing the pay bump.

Wages actually have gone up for caregivers from $19 per hour in May 2020 to $19.26 today, but inflation means the purchasing power of their pay now is actually $17.46.

Gwen Goodfellow, an at-home caregiver, said the increase was welcome at first.

"Having the hazard pay was really nice. It made us feel more comfortable to do, like, grocery orders instead of going to the store and allow us to be a little bit more protective," Goodfellow acknowledged. "Then, as time went on, the cost of things went up, and it's not a bonus at this point."

Goodfellow's union, Service Employees International Union Local 775, was instrumental in negotiating hazard pay for caregivers. Hazard pay was offered to essential workers who were in vulnerable positions as COVID-19 spread.

Goodfellow looks after her mother and a friend, as well as taking care of her son, and pointed out caregivers are struggling.

"Good pay for caregivers is really important," Goodfellow asserted. "I mean, we help seniors, we help people with disabilities. I know my situation isn't unique. I hate to say it, but sometimes it feels like I kind of almost chose poverty so that I could care for my family."

Goodfellow added benefits beyond pay are important as well, such as affordable health care, retirement and paid time off which does not inhibit her ability to pay the bills.

Disclosure: SEIU 775 contributes to our fund for reporting on Budget Policy and Priorities, Health Issues, and Livable Wages/Working Families. If you would like to help support news in the public interest, click here.


