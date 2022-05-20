Maryland Art Exhibit Connects Past, Present in Fight for Civil Rights

A new museum exhibition in Baltimore opening to the public today aims to tell the story of Maryland's fight for civil rights, both in the past and present.



"Passion and Purpose: Voices of Maryland's Civil Rights Activists" is now on display at the Maryland Center for History and Culture. It showcases oral histories and photography, exploring how Marylanders have long been at the forefront of the national struggle for Black freedom.



Linda Day Clark, a professor at Coppin State University and one of the exhibit's advisers, said the exhibit is not about reinterpreting history, but rather giving visitors a chance to draw their own conclusions about events in the past.



"This exhibition is a great opportunity for people to come in and have a sense of pride of place of what Maryland did as part of the civil rights movement in the past, and is continuing to do today," Clark explained.



The exhibit includes oral history conversations with civil rights leaders including Juanita Jackson Mitchell, Gloria Richardson, the Reverend Marion C. Bascom, and many others. It also shares more recent oral histories recorded during the 2015 Baltimore uprising, after Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man, died from a spinal cord injury while in police custody.



Joshua Clark Davis, associate professor in the Division of Legal, Ethical and Historical Studies at the University of Baltimore and an adviser for the project, said the exhibit, in part, is meant to display how Maryland's civil rights movement fits into the national context.



"There were struggles against discrimination, whether it's in schools, whether it's in theaters," Davis observed. "It's just so important to get people to remember that it wasn't something that just happened in these other places, the struggles that were happening in this state was a microcosm of this national struggle."



"Passion and Purpose" is on long-term view at the center. Upcoming public events related to the exhibit include a virtual conversation on Black activism in Maryland next Thursday, featuring Clark and Davis, along with exhibit advisor David Taft Terry, an associate professor and coordinator of the museum studies and historical preservation program at Morgan State University.



An upcoming art exhibition in Chicago aims to provide a new framework to view the city's struggles with housing, past and present.



Hosted by the Weinberg/Newton Gallery on North Milwaukee Street, the "Key Change" exhibition envisions the housing crisis through painting, collage, sculpture, video and large-scale installations.



Nabiha-Khan Giordano, co-director of the gallery, said the idea is to highlight alternative solutions to the housing crisis.



"Like most private ventures, there's a tremendous amount of asymmetry in private housing," Giordano pointed out. "And it's this very unevenness that many of the participants in the exhibition are compelled to represent."



The exhibit, which opens Friday and runs until July 16, comes as many people across the state struggle to meet their housing needs, since most pandemic-era support programs have ended. A February report from the Institute for Housing Studies estimates about one in four Illinois renters are behind on their rent, and more than half of renters who've fallen behind on their payments believe they could be evicted by May.



Isabel Strauss, an artist at Riff Studio, is an architect by training. Her work for the Key Change exhibit is a collage of images and artwork, some by Black artists, with archival photographs, including homes demolished due to racist housing initiatives. Strauss said part of her goal is to spur discussion on reparations for Black Americans.



"A lot of people shut down entirely when you even mention the idea of reparations," Strauss acknowledged. "But I think most of us -- from personal experience, or through the lens of the affordable housing crisis that's happening now -- I think most of us can understand the need and the desire to have a place to live."



Black people in America have historically been barred from homeownership through intentional urban planning choices and the discriminatory credit and insurance policies known as redlining. Strauss noted those practices have hampered the accumulation of wealth in Black communities.



"Homeownership has been a tool to accumulate wealth," Strauss explained. "It can be a financial asset and also give people a respite from the racial reckoning that we've seen publicly over the past couple years, but also many of us have known and lived with for much longer."



The Key Change exhibition is a collaboration between the Weinberg/Newton Gallery and Mercy Housing Lakefront, an affordable housing nonprofit. According to a news release, Mercy Housing operates more than 5,500 homes, with about 8,000 residents, across Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.



