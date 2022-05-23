Monday, May 23, 2022

PNS Daily Newscast- May 23, 2022
Play

Pennsylvania tries to land a regional hydrogen hub, a new study confirms college grads are twice as likely to get good jobs, and a U.S. military plane flies 35 tons of baby formula from Germany to Indianapolis.

2022Talks - May 23, 2022
Play

Operation Fly Formula's first shipment arrives, worries of global food shortages grow, President Biden is concerned about a monkeypox outbreak, and a poll says Americans support the Title 42 border policy.

The Yonder Report - May 19, 2022
Play

From off-Broadway to West Virginia: the stories of the deadly Upper Big Branch mine explosion, baby formula is on its way back to grocery shelves, and federal funds will combat consolidation in meatpacking.

Environment  |  Climate Change/Air Quality    News
MEDIA OUTLETS - SIGN UP HERE

Flagstaff Seeks Carbon Capture Technology to Meet 2030 Climate Goals

Play

Monday, May 23, 2022   

A technology that once existed only in science fiction soon could emerge as a viable solution to climate change. The city of Flagstaff has added carbon dioxide removal to its plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

Flagstaff officials say once the technology is proved and deployed, it will extract and neutralize carbon and other pollutants from the atmosphere.

In recent years, significant progress has been made in developing systems that can remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.

Ramon Alatorre is climate and energy coordinator for the northern Arizona city. He said it could be one of the first in the country to implement a climate plan to capture and store carbon dioxide.

"We can do as much reducing as possible, but we're still going to be producing some emissions," said Alatorre. "And so there's going to, by necessity, be the other half of the equation. In order to be net zero, we're going to have to remove emissions from the atmosphere."

Alatorre said demonstration projects in Iceland and around the world show promise, but are not yet ready for commercial deployment.

He said his office also is working closely with the Center for Negative Carbon Emissions at Arizona State University to develop CDR technology.

Alatorre said Flagstaff is part of the Four Corners Coalition with other governments across the region - including Boulder County, Colorado - seeking to obtain the new technology when it becomes available.

"If we join with Boulder and half a dozen other communities," said Alatorre. "And suddenly we've got an aggregated demand and an aggregated pool of resources that really might attract somebody that wouldn't have looked at Flagstaff by ourselves."

Alatorre said while communities such as Flagstaff eventually will utilize a variety of solutions for removing greenhouse gases, he believes CDR will play a major role in cleaning the atmosphere.

He said while the technology may be expensive, the cost of not dealing with climate change could be much higher.

"Cost curve reduction could be achieved certainly by mid-century if we get started now," said Alatorre. "But that we need those early projects to get the ball rolling, that it's really going to be deployment-led innovation that result in cost coming down and scalability coming up."


get more stories like this via email
Around 17% of bachelor's degrees awarded to Black students nationwide come from Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and research shows HBCUs boost economic mobility and generational wealth.(Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

NC HBCU Boosts Resources for Nontraditional Learners

One of North Carolina's oldest Historically Black Colleges and Universities is finding new ways to help students stay enrolled and graduate. Recent …

Social Issues

Demand for After-School, Summer Learning Programs Soars Across KY

A new survey finds 8 in 10 Kentucky parents say afterschool programs could help their child combat social and mental-health struggles by reducing unpr…

Social Issues

TX One of Six States that Undercounted Population in 2020 Census

A new report found Texas likely undercounted the number of people who actually live in the state when gathering information for the 2020 census…

Examples of brownfield sites include an out-of-business gas station, or an old dry-cleaning business which may have disposed chemical solvents down the drain, contaminating the groundwater. (Adobe Stock)

Environment

MN Communities Get Helping Hand to Re-Work Contaminated Sites

Minnesota has more than 10,000 brownfield sites, which are abandoned or idled properties in need of contamination removal. State officials will soon …

Social Issues

Study: College Grads Twice as Likely to Have Good Jobs

By age 35, workers with a bachelor's degree or higher are about twice as likely as workers with just a high school diploma to have a good job - one …

Since 2016, North Dakota has recorded more than 2,100 Alzheimer's deaths, with women making up 70% of those cases. (Adobe Stock)

Social Issues

Amid Rising Cases, ND Creates Alzheimer's Dashboard

Alzheimer's disease is one of the leading causes of death in North Dakota, prompting state officials to launch an online dashboard, where the public …

Health and Wellness

TN Women Would Have to Travel Much More Post-Roe v. Wade

By Skylar Baker-Jordan for The Daily Yonder.Broadcast version by Chance Dorland for the Tennessee News Service/Public News Service Collaboration The …

Social Issues

Survey: 'Reliable, Consistent' Bloc of Women Voters 50+ Shouldn't be Ignored

Women ages 50 and over cast a big chunk of ballots, with a big impact in American elections, and a new poll looked at what they want. Findings in …

 

Phone: 303.448.9105 Toll Free: 888.891.9416 Fax: 208.247.1830 Your trusted member- and audience-supported news source since 1996 Copyright © 2021